Digital Trends
Cars

GM wants to make an electric pickup, but can it beat its rivals to the punch?

Ronan Glon
By
2020 Chevrolet Silverado HD

The alliance talks between General Motors and Michigan-based startup Rivian fell apart. Days later, Ford made a not-insignificant $500 million investment in Rivian, and announced plans to build a car using its new partner’s electric technology. GM missed out on the chance to work with the EV maker, but its chief executive announced it’s still planning on entering the burgeoning electric pickup truck segment sooner or later.

“We intend to create an all-electric future that includes a complete range of EVs, including full-size pickups,” affirmed CEO Mary Barra during an investor call.

Barra stopped short of revealing when the model will arrive. Another point that’s up in the air is whether Chevrolet or GMC will inaugurate the technology. GMC has talked about going electric before, and it could have an easier time offsetting the costs added by a battery-powered drivetrain because its vehicles are more expensive than Chevrolet’s. Odds are both brands will ultimately offer an electric pickup; however, they have shared mechanical components for decades.

With Rivian out of the picture, GM will need to either find another partner to split development costs with, or design electric hardware suitable for a pickup truck on its own. We might not have to wait long to see the truck, because the current versions of the Chevrolet Silverado (pictured) and the GMC Sierra were designed with every type of powertrain in mind, according to Green Car Reports. That includes four-, six- and eight-cylinder engines, but also hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and electric technology. The trucks could even take a hydrogen powertrain if needed.

When it arrives on the market, whether it’s in two years or 10, the Chevrolet- or GMC-badged electric truck will face serious competition. Rivian’s R1T concept gathered a tremendous amount of attention when it made its global debut during the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show, and the production model expected in late 2020 will likely be wildly popular in spite of its relatively high price pegged in the vicinity of $70,000. Ford confirmed it’s working on an electric F-150, and it will build something — we don’t know what yet — on Rivian’s skateboard-style platform. Finally, Tesla has talked about making an electric pickup for years, though no one has seen it yet.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The most expensive cars in the world
in moab jeep isnt just having fun off road its planning future mark allen
Cars

In Moab, Jeep isn’t just having fun off-road; it’s planning its future

Every year, Jeep travels to the Moab Easter Safari to unveil a handful of concept cars. Some are based on production models, while others are classic rigs upgraded with modern components. It's fun, but the company is also planning its…
Posted By Bradley Iger
Best Trucks 2018 Ford F-150
Cars

We found the best trucks for everyone (including truck haters)

Pickup trucks have evolved to meet the demands of a shifting marketplace. They now have to compete with cars and crossovers, as well as other trucks. Here are the best trucks currently on the market.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein, Ronan Glon
best minivans
Cars

The best minivans you can buy aren’t just for soccer moms

It may be hard for some buyers to accept, but the best minivans are incredibly versatile vehicles. They were developed specifically to haul people, and the best ones on the market don't feel like a penalty box. Check our list and see for…
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Dodge Super Charger and Hellephant V8 engine
Cars

What car wouldn’t be better with this 1,000-horsepower Hellephant engine?

The "Hellephant" is a 1,000-horsepower Hemi V8 "crate engine" that can be dropped into any pre-1976 car. It references one of the greatest muscle car engines in history, but incorporates modern tech from Dodge's Hellcat motor.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
nikon and velodyne partner for non automotive lidar applications lidarcity02
Cars

Lidar may be in your future in places where you least expect it

Velodyne Lidar contracted with Nikon's Sendai subsidiary to mass produce lidar sensors. Lidar does more than help autonomous cars create 3D maps of the highway to detect and avoid people, animals, objects, or other vehicles in their path.
Posted By Bruce Brown
fords self braking shopping cart offers crash free supermarket trips ford trolley
Cars

Ford’s self-braking shopping cart offers crash-free supermarket trips

Ford has created a self-braking shopping cart designed to stop kids from smashing into things when they take off with one in the supermarket. Now we just need to persuade someone at the automaker to commercialize it.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
awesome tech you cant buy yet tenttube feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Inflatable tents and a light gun for LCD TVs

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it's fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
layer pal scooter uses machine learning to travel your preferred routes nio 015
Cars

Pal is an electric scooter that can get you home when you forget where you are

A British design studio and a Chinese automotive and smart mobility firm collaborated to develop Pal, an electric scooter that uses machine-learning to recognize common routes. Pal is a "near-future concept" solution for urban congestion.
Posted By Bruce Brown
insurance rates for distracted driving rise 10000 percent texting while gettyimages 585286333
Cars

The car insurance penalty for distracted driving rose nearly 10,000% this decade

The penalties for texting and talking while driving include massive insurance premium increases, according to The Zebra. From 2011 to 2018, the average U.S. insurance penalty for distracted driving rose from $2 to $290, a 9,750% increase.
Posted By Bruce Brown
flying car skyport under construction in miami first florida 100699827 h
Cars

The first flying car skyport is under construction on a rooftop in Miami

Future residents of Paramount Miami World Center, a 600-unit condominium building under construction, may be the first in the world with a private skyport for flying cars for their use, television station WSVN reports.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Land Rover Smart Wallet
Cars

Jaguar’s Smart Wallet rewards drivers for reporting traffic jams and potholes

Jaguar - Land Rover wants to reward drivers who allow their car to share information about road conditions. Still at the pilot phase, its Smart Wallet technology gives motorists cryptocurrency if they agree to let their car send traffic…
Posted By Ronan Glon
episde 119 asteroid earth
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Spotify hits 100 million subscriptions, simulated asteroid

On this episode of DT Live, we discuss Spotify's latest subscription milestone, NASA's simulated asteroid strike, Amazon's tracking (and firing) of workers based on A.I. results, flying car skyports, and more.
Posted By Todd Werkhoven
NYPD Smart Fortwo
Cars

It’s over: Smart confirms it’s leaving America after disastrous shift to EVs

Daimler announced its Smart brand will leave the United States after the 2019 model year. The company's annual American sales dropped by 58% to under 1,300 cars after it shifted to selling only electric vehicles.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Land Rover Defender teaser
Cars

Land Rover is torturing the next-generation Defender ahead of its launch

Land Rover is giving the Defender a full reboot. The original SUV was a rugged machine built to go anywhere. Its replacement will tick those boxes too, but it will add a dose of technology and luxury.
Posted By Ronan Glon