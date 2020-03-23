  1. Cars

Can a vintage Volkswagen Bus be quick and silent? You bet, if it’s electric

By
1 of 12
Volkswagen E-Bulli concept
Volkswagen E-Bulli concept
Volkswagen E-Bulli concept
Volkswagen E-Bulli concept
Volkswagen E-Bulli concept
Volkswagen E-Bulli concept
Volkswagen E-Bulli concept
Volkswagen E-Bulli concept
Volkswagen E-Bulli concept
Volkswagen E-Bulli concept
Volkswagen E-Bulli concept
Volkswagen E-Bulli concept

The original Volkswagen Bus shares little more than a silhouette and a few styling cues with the ID Buzz concept introduced in 2017 and currently making its way to production. The latter is quick, silent, and emissions-free, while the former is relatively slow and loud in its own charming way. Volkswagen is bridging the gap between the two people-movers by stuffing cutting-edge electric technology in a 1960s split-window Bus that looks almost stock.

The company calls its electrified classic E-Bulli, but it’s not out to bully anyone; Bulli was the van’s unofficial German name. Made in 1966, and first registered in California, it benefited from a complete restoration after it returned to its home country for the first time in over 50 years. The mechanics working on it left out the air-cooled, 44-horsepower flat-four, however. Instead, they dug around Volkswagen’s parts bin and pulled out an electric motor that makes 83 horsepower. It fits neatly in the space normally occupied by the flat-four, and it zaps the rear wheels into motion.

The 45-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack stores enough electricity for about 124 miles of range, which is less than the Bus offered when it was new. As a trade-off, its top speed increases to an electronically limited 80 mph, which sounds 98% fun and 2% scary. Remember: in a Bus, you’re sitting directly over the front wheels.

Engineers redesigned the entire suspension, fitted wider tires, and installed a modern steering system. Step inside and you’ll find a new-look speedometer with a digital readout, Bluetooth connectivity, and a gear selector integrated into a center console positioned between the front seats. The giant, almost horizontal steering wheel remains.

Volkswagen presented the E-Bulli as a concept, but it stressed it’s not merely a one-off designed to turn heads. Its partner, eClassics, is ready to convert a gasoline-powered Bus to electric power, or sell a turn-key model to motorists who don’t want to go through the trouble of finding a donor vehicle. Pricing starts at 64,900 euros, a sum that represents $70,000. It’s also able to fit its battery-powered technology in a later Bus (the bay-window model, for aficionados fluent in Volkswagen-speak) or in the boxier Vanagon sold during the 1980s.

Converting a classic car to run on batteries is becoming increasingly popular, but the idea of making a Bus powered by electricity is far from new. In 1972, when gas was cheap and emissions regulations were loose at best, Volkswagen experimented with a zero-emissions Bus whose battery pack delivered about 53 miles of range. It took ages to charge, the technology was still in its infancy, so it was designed to slide out and be replaced in a matter of minutes.

Editors' Recommendations

The best hatchbacks for 2020

2019 toyota corolla xse hatchback review 13

2020 Tesla Model S vs. 2020 Tesla Model 3: Which one comes out on top?

Tesla Model 3

Camry vs. Corolla: See how these affordable Toyota sedans stack up

2018 Toyota Camry

Best car brands

2019 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ

How to jump a car battery

how to jump a car

Tesla’s California plant stays open despite coronavirus closure order

2017 tesla model x p100d review 2

The best car movies of all time

Toyota RAV4 vs. Honda CR-V: The differences and the similarities

2020 Subaru Outback vs. 2020 Subaru Forester

What is Apple CarPlay?

Turo vs. Getaround

Text Message

Best EV charging stations for added power and functionality

amazon kia ev charger sales program chargepoint home wifi enabled electric vehicle level 2 evse 240 volt 03

Tesla, other carmakers could repurpose factories to build ventilators

Elon Musk

Tesla relents and shuts Fremont plant in response to coronavirus crisis

Study: Motorists using Apple CarPlay are more distracted than drunk drivers