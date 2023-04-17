 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Cars
  3. News

Volkswagen ID.7 shows not every EV needs to be an SUV

Stephen Edelstein
By

Volkswagen wants its electric cars to go head-to-head with gasoline models, but only now is it replacing one of those models with an EV.

While, the VW ID.4 is pitched as an electric alternative to popular gasoline crossover SUVs, and the ID.Buzz taps a well of nostalgia, the Volkswagen ID.7 fills a gap in the lineup left by the Passat, which ended production with the 2022 model year after nearly 50 years as VW’s staple sedan in the United States.

Related Videos

Scheduled to go on sale in the U.S. in 2024, and previously teased at CES 2023, the ID.7 aims to breathe new life into the sedan segment with electric power, more tech, and aerodynamic styling reminiscent of the other ID models. Yet while it’s a recommitment to sedans for VW, the ID.7 doesn’t have the market to itself. EV shoppers already have the Hyundai Ioniq 6, Polestar 2, and Tesla Model 3 to consider.

Front three quarter view of the Volkswagen ID.7.

A sleeker shape

Stripping away the camouflage shows many styling features that are recognizable from other ID models, including slim headlights mounted high on a grille-less front fascia, rounded edges, and body sides with sectioned, sloping elements like beachside cliffs that have been subject to much erosion. As with the ID.4 and ID.Buzz, the goal was to reduce aerodynamic drag and create a look that’s distinctively EV.

The ID.7 is 1.7 inches longer than the Passat, with a 6.4-inch longer wheelbase that should benefit interior space. It’s also a bit wider and taller than the Passat, which was a midsize sedan roughly the same size as well-known models like the Honda Accord and Toyota Camry. The ID.7 also has the fastback shape of the VW Arteon, positioned as a more luxurious model than the old Passat, but is 2.1 inches longer.

These dimensions make the ID.7 the largest VW sedan (the only other such model in VW’s U.S. lineup is the compact Jetta) but put it close to other electric sedans. It’s longer than the Hyundai Ioniq 6, Polestar 2, and Tesla Model 3, but the Hyundai’s wheelbase is nearly the same. The VW is about as wide as these other models, but it’s the tallest of the group, standing about four inches taller than the Tesla.

Interior of the Volkswagen ID.7.

Glass cockpit

The ID.7 gets a freestanding 15-inch touchscreen that handles most functions, including climate control and seat adjustments. VW also kept touch sliders for audio volume and cabin temperature, one of the more controversial features of the previous ID models. If those prove too frustrating, voice control is included as well.

The driver interface is a bit different, though. The ID.7 gets a more elaborate head-up display with augmented-reality functions that VW claims will allow drivers to rely less on the instrument cluster, which will still show basic information like speed. The head-up display will be able to show that as well, though, plus the posted speed limit, and navigation directions. This information will be shown in the driver’s field of vision at different distances, with navigation information placed further out so it looks like it’s being projected onto the landscape.

Driver aids include an updated version of VW’s Travel Assist system with an automated lane-change function, keeping up with systems like Hyundai’s Highway Driving Assist and Nissan’s ProPilot Assist, but without the greater functionality of General Motors’ Super Cruise. Automated parking — already offered by Hyundai and Tesla — will also be available.

Rear three quarter view of the Volkswagen ID.7.

More power, greater efficiency

At launch, the ID.7 will be available in Pro spec with an 82-kilowatt-hour battery pack but will be followed up by a Pro S model with a 91-kWh pack. U.S. range estimates aren’t available yet, but VW estimates 382 miles with the smaller pack and 435 miles with the larger pack on the European WLTP testing cycle. Equivalent U.S. figures will be lower, but it’s possible that at least some versions of the ID.7 will exceed 300 miles.

The ID.7 also debuts a new motor VW claims is more efficient than the ones used in existing electric models like the ID.4 and ID.Buzz. It also produces 282 horsepower — a big upgrade from the 201 hp rating for single-motor versions of those models. A dual-motor all-wheel drive powertrain like the one currently offered in the ID.4 will likely arrive after the single-motor version.

VW says the ID.7 can DC fast charge at 170 kilowatts with the smaller battery pack and 200 kW with the larger pack. Battery preconditioning, which automatically optimizes temperature before charging, should help the ID.7 hit those maximum power rates as often as possible.

Profile view of the Volkswagen ID.7.

Choice matters

With the ID.7’s U.S. launch so far out, it’s a bit too early to talk pricing. With the ID.4 already established as the entry-level model in VW’s EV lineup, though, it’s possible the ID.7 won’t be the cheapest EV around. That would also be in line with the Hyundai Ioniq 6, which has a relatively low base price, but ends up in the more premium territory of the Polestar 2 and Tesla Model 3 once options are added.

Just offering an electric sedan proves VW is serious about its mission to make EVs with mass appeal. Given the current popularity (and profitability) of SUVs, it made sense to make the ID.4 the first of VW’s new EVs out of the gate. But variety is a big part of the appeal of cars, and it would be a mistake to launch only SUVs, assuming that’s what everyone wants. EV buyers shouldn’t be forced to buy SUVs. The ID.7 is looking like a nice alternative.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Tesla used car market no longer as lucrative, data shows
Tesla Model Y One Millionth Car

The cost of a used Tesla is starting to fall, new data shows.

Up until fairly recently, it seemed that customers were happy to pay more for a used Tesla than a new one to avoid having to spend months on a waitlist. The buoyant market also proved lucrative for current owners who found they could make a few bucks by selling their Tesla electric vehicle (EV). But that opportunity now looks to be disappearing fast.

Read more
No mere EV, the sensor-stuffed EX90 is Volvo’s towering tech flagship
Front three quarter view of the 2024 Volvo EX90.

Volvo has reinvented its image over the past decade, taking its cars from stodgy to stylish, and keeping pace with tech developments. Now, it’s trying to do that once again.
The 2024 Volvo EX90 is the Swedish automaker’s new flagship — and it’s electric. This three-row, seven-seat SUV packs all of Volvo’s latest infotainment and safety tech, so its electric powertrain is an important statement of Volvo’s commitment to going all-electric in the future.
The EX90 isn’t a standalone EV. Its styling and tech will set the tone for future Volvos. The business case isn’t EV-specific either. The EX90 has the same form factor as Volvo’s popular XC90 SUV, which it one-ups in tech. Volvo isn’t trying to prove that it can make an EV; it’s already done that with the XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge. It’s just trying to make a good car.
“There are no gimmicks in the EX90.” Volvo Cars CEO Jim Rowan said in a keynote at the EV’s reveal in Stockholm. “All the technology that’s there is there for a reason.” And boy, is there a lot of it.

Stylish and sustainable
The EX90 is a conventional SUV design with the sharp edges shaved away. There isn’t even a hint of a grille, the door handles sit flush with the bodywork, and the wheels have smooth inserts between the spokes. It’s all to help minimize aerodynamic drag — an important consideration for an EV, as it helps increase range.
The result is a coefficient of drag (Cd) of 0.29, compared to 0.33 for the current Volvo XC90 three-row SUV (lower numbers are better). The EX90 isn’t the slipperiest electric SUV around; the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV has a 0.26 Cd. But Volvo’s designers retained a more traditional SUV shape, in line with the gasoline Volvo XC90, without resorting to the Jell-O mold shape of the Mercedes.
“The profile and a bit of the plan view is a bit rounder than maybe we’ve done in the past,” Volvo exterior design boss T. Jon Mayer told Digital Trends. “It’s not a jellybean blob by any means, but there are very minute details of how much roundness you put around the edges. This detail work, as well as a longer rear overhang, help keep air flowing smoothly around the car while following the minimalist ethos of Scandinavian design, keeping the bodywork visually clean.
The EX90 is a conventional SUV design with the sharp edges shaved away.

Read more
Business upfront, 31-inch TV in the back. BMW’s electric i7 is a screening room on wheels
Front three quarter view of the 2023 BMW i7.

The BMW 7 Series has been the venerable German automaker’s flagship for more than 40 years, but with its latest redesign, BMW is taking things in a new — and electrifying — direction.
The 2023 BMW i7 xDrive60 (or i7 for short) is the first all-electric 7 Series in the model’s history. It’s positioned against electric luxury sedans like the Lucid Air, Tesla Model S, and the Mercedes-Benz EQS sedan, a longtime BMW rival. But BMW took a different approach with its electric chariot of the affluent.
Because while those other EVs are based on clean-sheet designs, the i7 is just one version of a car that continues with combustion engines. It shares styling and tech — including an available fold-down, rear-seat widescreen monitor — with internal-combustion 7 Series models. So it offers a more traditional approach to luxury for EV buyers who don’t want to change anything about their cars except the method of propulsion.
Those buyers will also pay a slight premium. The i7 starts at $120,295, compared to $114,595 for the 760i xDrive, the first gasoline 7 Series model of the new generation. BMW also plans to offer a less expensive gasoline 740i for $94,295 sometime after launch. But when you’re spending this much on a new car, those aren’t huge differences.

Design and interior
The new 7 Series — and by extension the i7 — is sure to prove controversial due to BMW’s new front-end styling, which combines a massive grille sure to stoke internet memes and odd-looking two-tiered headlights. The effect is exaggerated by an available blacked-out front-end treatment, which makes it look like parts are missing.
Those styling elements carry over from gasoline 7 Series models to the i7, as does the hulk-like body shell, which is abnormally tall for a sedan, requiring steps at the hood and rear bumper to blend them with the thick center section of the body. The i7 also retains a long protruding hood, which is necessary to house the engine in gasoline 7 Series models, but is just an affectation here.
BMW claims the i7 will appeal to buyers who want a traditional luxury sedan first and an EV second. To be fair, the i7 is much more conventional-looking than the streamlined Mercedes-Benz EQS sedan and Lucid Air, or the grille-less Tesla Model S. But some of that work has been undone by BMW’s unorthodox design choices in other areas, which may not appeal to traditionalists either.
The i7 is sure to prove controversial due to BMW's new front-end styling.

Read more