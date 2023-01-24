Volvo off-shoot Polestar is looking forward to an eventful year. It will begin production of the 3, its first crossover, and it will release a comprehensively updated version of the 2 sedan that’s sportier than the outgoing model, more road trip-friendly, and better equipped.

The biggest visual difference between the original 2 and the new-look car due out in 2023 as a 2024 model is found on the front end. The electric sedan swaps its grille for what Polestar designers call a SmartZone that frames the front-facing camera and covers the mid-range radar used to power some of the electronic driving aids. While the shift isn’t significant, it’s symbolic. The grille created a visual link between the 2 and the 1, Polestar’s now-retired first model; the SmartZone brings the sedan in line with the sleek-looking 3 unveiled in late 2022.

Bigger changes are found beneath the sheet metal. The entry-level version of the 2 is now rear-wheel-drive (it was front-wheel-drive through the 2023 model year) and powered by a new electric motor rated at 299 horsepower and 361 pound-feet of torque. For context, the outgoing 2 posted figures of 231 and 243, respectively. The EPA-estimated driving range increases from 265 to about 300 miles thanks to a new, 82-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack, and the system is compatible with 205-kilowatt fast charging. These changes increase the 2’s appeal.

Previous Next 1 of 7 2024 Polestar 2 2024 Polestar 2 2024 Polestar 2 2024 Polestar 2 2024 Polestar 2 2024 Polestar 2 2024 Polestar 2

The dual-motor, all-wheel-drive model remains available and positioned at the top of the range. Its output checks in at 421 horsepower and 546 pound-feet of torque (up from 408 and 467, respectively, before the update), though the optional Performance Package unlocks a 455-horsepower punch. Although the battery pack used is the same 78-kilowatt-hour unit fitted to the outgoing model, the driving range increases to approximately 270 miles because the powertrain automatically disconnects the front-mounted motor when it’s not needed to save energy.

All versions of the 2 regardless of driven wheels gain a standard wireless device charger for 2024. Additionally, the all-wheel-drive model receives a suite of electronic driving aids called Pilot Pack that includes a blind spot information system with steering support, cross-traffic alert with brake support, a rear collision warning mitigation system, a 360-degree camera, and Pilot Assist, among other features.

Motorists can reserve a 2024 Polestar 2 by visiting the company’s website. Pricing information hasn’t been announced yet.

Today's tech news, curated and condensed for your inbox Subscribe Check your inbox! Please provide a valid email address to continue. This email address is currently on file. If you are not receiving newsletters, please check your spam folder. Sorry, an error occurred during subscription. Please try again later.

Editors' Recommendations