Volvo off-shoot Polestar is looking forward to an eventful year. It will begin production of the 3, its first crossover, and it will release a comprehensively updated version of the 2 sedan that’s sportier than the outgoing model, more road trip-friendly, and better equipped.
The biggest visual difference between the original 2 and the new-look car due out in 2023 as a 2024 model is found on the front end. The electric sedan swaps its grille for what Polestar designers call a SmartZone that frames the front-facing camera and covers the mid-range radar used to power some of the electronic driving aids. While the shift isn’t significant, it’s symbolic. The grille created a visual link between the 2 and the 1, Polestar’s now-retired first model; the SmartZone brings the sedan in line with the sleek-looking 3 unveiled in late 2022.
Bigger changes are found beneath the sheet metal. The entry-level version of the 2 is now rear-wheel-drive (it was front-wheel-drive through the 2023 model year) and powered by a new electric motor rated at 299 horsepower and 361 pound-feet of torque. For context, the outgoing 2 posted figures of 231 and 243, respectively. The EPA-estimated driving range increases from 265 to about 300 miles thanks to a new, 82-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack, and the system is compatible with 205-kilowatt fast charging. These changes increase the 2’s appeal.
The dual-motor, all-wheel-drive model remains available and positioned at the top of the range. Its output checks in at 421 horsepower and 546 pound-feet of torque (up from 408 and 467, respectively, before the update), though the optional Performance Package unlocks a 455-horsepower punch. Although the battery pack used is the same 78-kilowatt-hour unit fitted to the outgoing model, the driving range increases to approximately 270 miles because the powertrain automatically disconnects the front-mounted motor when it’s not needed to save energy.
All versions of the 2 regardless of driven wheels gain a standard wireless device charger for 2024. Additionally, the all-wheel-drive model receives a suite of electronic driving aids called Pilot Pack that includes a blind spot information system with steering support, cross-traffic alert with brake support, a rear collision warning mitigation system, a 360-degree camera, and Pilot Assist, among other features.
Motorists can reserve a 2024 Polestar 2 by visiting the company’s website. Pricing information hasn’t been announced yet.
