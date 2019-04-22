Share

Ebike manufacturer Electra launched the Café Moto Go, a technologically-advanced ebike. The Café Moto Go’s step-over frame was inspired by café racer motorcycles.

The Café Moto Go is a premium ebike built to run smoothly and extra quietly with minimal required maintenance. You won’t even have to click through gears with the ebike’s Envoill Trekking 380% continuously variable rear hub and Gates CDX Centertrack carbon belt drive. The drive unit uses a belt rather than a chain, which cuts the noise level and reduces maintenance.

The limited edition ebike has a removable 500 watt-hour Bosch PowerTube battery that fits in the frame’s fat downtube. The battery powers a Bosch Performance Speed 350-watt motor. The combination of the battery, motor, belt, and variable gear hub get the Café Moto Go to its 28 miles per hour top assisted speed.

Running on two Vee Rubber Speedster 26-inch by 2.8-inch fat tires, the Electra ebike also has Hayes Prime Sport front and rear hydraulic disc brakes with 2-finger brake levers for ample stopping power.

The Café Moto Go’s stylized look is built on a matte black, hydroformed 6061-T6 aluminum frame for both strength and lightness. The bike has painted fenders and a removable alloy kickstand.

Additional functional and style elements include a Brooks premium leather saddle with a toolkit, a custom Spanninga front bullet LED light, and a Supernova E3 rear LED light. Brooks also supplies the hand grips for the bike’s low-rise café-style bars and a custom key chain tag.

All cables on the ebike are routed internally for protection and to add to the clean look. A Bosch Purion computer display unit shows speed, riding mode, range, trip distance, total distance, and charging status.

Electra set out to combine badass retro café racer style with the latest ebike performance technology. The Café Moto Go is available now from U.S. dealers for $4,500.

Other Electra ebikes include the Townie Commute Go in Step-Thru and Step-Over versions intended for everyday transport for $2,100 to $2,600 depending on equipment and the Loft Go Step-Thru entry-level cruiser for $2,800. The Townie Commute Go and Loft Go both get their power from Bosch 250-watt motors and 400-watt batteries, have conventional chain drive and shifters, with a 20-mph maximum assisted speed.