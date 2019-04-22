Digital Trends
Cars

Café racer-inspired ebike hits 28-mph quickly and quietly with carbon belt drive

Bruce Brown
By
1 of 7
electra cafe moto go ebike 28 mph with carbon belt drive 1160x648
electra cafe moto go ebike 28 mph with carbon belt drive
electra cafe moto go ebike 28 mph with carbon belt drive saddle 29613
electra cafe moto go ebike 28 mph with carbon belt drive motor right 29518
electra cafe moto go ebike 28 mph with carbon belt drive key 1
electra cafe moto go ebike 28 mph with carbon belt drive headlight 29553
electra cafe moto go ebike 28 mph with carbon belt drive disc brake 1

Ebike manufacturer Electra launched the Café Moto Go, a technologically-advanced ebike. The Café Moto Go’s step-over frame was inspired by café racer motorcycles.

The Café Moto Go is a premium ebike built to run smoothly and extra quietly with minimal required maintenance. You won’t even have to click through gears with the ebike’s Envoill Trekking 380% continuously variable rear hub and Gates CDX Centertrack carbon belt drive. The drive unit uses a belt rather than a chain, which cuts the noise level and reduces maintenance.

The limited edition ebike has a removable 500 watt-hour Bosch PowerTube battery that fits in the frame’s fat downtube. The battery powers a Bosch Performance Speed 350-watt motor. The combination of the battery, motor, belt, and variable gear hub get the Café Moto Go to its 28 miles per hour top assisted speed.

Running on two Vee Rubber Speedster 26-inch by 2.8-inch fat tires, the Electra ebike also has Hayes Prime Sport front and rear hydraulic disc brakes with 2-finger brake levers for ample stopping power.

The Café Moto Go’s stylized look is built on a matte black, hydroformed 6061-T6 aluminum frame for both strength and lightness. The bike has painted fenders and a removable alloy kickstand.

Additional functional and style elements include a Brooks premium leather saddle with a toolkit, a custom Spanninga front bullet LED light, and a Supernova E3 rear LED light. Brooks also supplies the hand grips for the bike’s low-rise café-style bars and a custom key chain tag.

All cables on the ebike are routed internally for protection and to add to the clean look. A Bosch Purion computer display unit shows speed, riding mode, range, trip distance, total distance, and charging status.

Electra set out to combine badass retro café racer style with the latest ebike performance technology. The Café Moto Go is available now from U.S. dealers for $4,500.

Other Electra ebikes include the Townie Commute Go in Step-Thru and Step-Over versions intended for everyday transport for $2,100 to $2,600 depending on equipment and the Loft Go Step-Thru entry-level cruiser for $2,800. The Townie Commute Go and Loft Go both get their power from Bosch 250-watt motors and 400-watt batteries, have conventional chain drive and shifters, with a 20-mph maximum assisted speed.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The most expensive cars in the world
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS
Cars

More tech and more space make the Mercedes-Benz GLS the S-Class of the SUV world

Mercedes-Benz introduced the second-generation GLS at the 2019 New York Auto Show. The company's biggest and most luxurious SUV gains more tech features in its quest to become the S-Class of the SUV world.
Posted By Ronan Glon
volkswagen tarok pickup truck concept 2019 new york auto show
Cars

Would you buy the Tarok compact pickup truck? Volkswagen wants to know

The Volkswagen Tarok pickup truck concept will make its United States debut at the 2019 New York Auto Show. The truck first appeared at the 2018 Sao Paulo Auto Show, and VW wants to see what U.S. buyers think of it.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Volkswagen Atlas Basecamp concept
Cars

Sick of civilization? Volkswagen’s Atlas Basecamp concept lets you get away

Volkswagen revealed the Atlas Basecamp concept ahead of its debut at the 2019 New York Auto Show. Built for overlanding, this family-hauler was upgraded jointly by Volkswagen and aftermarket manufacturers.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2020 Nissan GT-R NISMO
Cars

The 2020 Nissan GT-R Nismo sheds weight, uses racing tricks to stay sharp

The 2020 Nissan GT-R Nismo isn't dramatically different from the 2019 model, but Nissan made changes where it counts. The updated GT-R Nismo is lighter and offers better aerodynamic performance, according to Nissan.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
nikola nzt off road ev 01
Cars

Nikola previews $80K NZT off-road EV speedster with 590 horsepower

Nikola Motor is taking reservations for the NZT, a high-performance, all-electric off-highway vehicle (OHV). The $80,000 NZT has 590 horsepower, 775 foot-pounds of torque, and reaches 60 miles per hour in 4 seconds.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Subaru WRX STI Typa RA NBR Special
Cars

Bored with stock? The best tuner cars are begging to be modified

Modification has been around almost as long as the automobile itself. Here are 25 of the best tuner cars you can find, ranging from American muscle standouts to Japanese drift cars.
Posted By Andrew Hard, Ronan Glon
daimler car2go car sharing benefits
Cars

21 charged in Chicago carsharing heist; 100+ cars stolen, many still missing

More than 100 Mercedes-Benz vehicles belonging to carsharing service Car2Go were stolen in Chicago. Police are still working to recover all of the cars, which are equipped with GPS, and 21 people have been charged.
Posted By AJ Dellinger, Ronan Glon
2020 Toyota Supra
Cars

The VR goggles you wear to shoot alien ships is helping Magna design car parts

Canadian automotive supplier Magna has started using virtual reality in its research and development department. The technology helps engineers get a better view of what they're working on, whether it's an interior part or a powertrain.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2020 Subaru Outback
Cars

From rugged wagons to hot sports cars, the 2019 NY Auto Show brought it all

From city cars to supercars, anything goes at the New York Auto Show. Automakers from all over the globe traveled to the 2019 show to unveil their newest concept cars and production models.
Posted By Ronan Glon
uber now offers a 15 monthly plan for access to cheaper fares
Cars

Toyota leads $1 billion investment in Uber’s self-driving tech division

In a move that has been a long time coming, Uber filed its S-1 documents, which sets the stage for the company to finally go public with an initial public offering. The company could be valued at more than $100 billion.
Posted By AJ Dellinger, Ronan Glon
samsung galaxy fold news new 4
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Samsung Galaxy Fold woes, zombie pigs, and more

Today's topics: Samsung Galaxy Fold, Facebook A.I. voice assistants, YouTube comes to Fire TV, facial recognition on airline flights, the SpaceX DART program, Yale's zombie pigs, and much more!
Posted By Todd Werkhoven
2019 audi e tron first drive press 1
Cars

Electric car buying guide: What you need to know before you buy

EVs are better than they've ever been, but buying your first battery-powered car can be an intimidating experience. Digital Trends has compiled a comprehensive guide that walks you through the process of buying an EV.
Posted By Ronan Glon
best used car sites
Cars

Carbuying can be tiring: Here are the best used car websites to make it easier

Shopping for a used car isn't easy, especially when the salesman is looking to make a quick sale. Thankfully, there are plenty of sites aimed at the prospective buyer, whether you're looking for a sedan or a newfangled hybrid.
Posted By Kailla Coomes
Cars

Apple’s interest in self-driving cars reported to be revving up

A new report suggests that Apple is in talks with a number of suppliers to purchase lidar sensors, an essential tool for self-driving cars. The news is once again spiking rumors that Apple might be building vehicles.
Posted By AJ Dellinger