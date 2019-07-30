Cars

Here’s why this Texas racetrack won’t let electric cars onto its drag strip

Ronan Glon
By
Almost anything goes at the weekly Friday Night Drags event organized by the Texas Motor Speedway. You can enter to race in a Lamborghini Aventador S, in a classic Mini, or anything in between as long as you follow basic rules like wearing a helmet — and not showing up on track day in an electric car. The venue’s owners recently banned EVs from competing.

The Texas Motor Speedway stressed that it’s not afraid that electric cars will beat gasoline-powered models. It would welcome the competition between, say, a Tesla Model S and a Mercedes-AMG E63. It decided to stop allowing electric cars onto its drag strip due to safety concerns. If one catches fire, which isn’t unheard of, the Speedway doesn’t have the equipment required to put it out. Gasoline- and diesel-powered cars go up in flames too, but those fires are easier to extinguish.

“The reason for the exclusion is, in the event of a crash and possible resulting fire, our emergency vehicles currently do not carry the specific equipment required to suppress EV fires. As I’m sure you’re aware, conventional extinguishers are of no use in fighting a lithium-ion battery fire,” wrote Texas Motor Speedway spokesman David Hart in an email sent to Tesla fan site Teslarati.

Basic chemistry explains the difference between an electric car fire and a piston-powered car fire. The chemicals contained inside a standard fire extinguisher are ineffective against a burning lithium-ion battery pack. The best solution is to either use thousands of gallons of water, according to Autoblog, or to let the car burn until every part of it has been consumed.

Neither option is ideal, especially on a racetrack. There are other risks, too. Electric cars sometimes re-ignite many hours after the fire has been put out, and the high-voltage system adds another bullet point to the list of life-threatening hazards first responders need to take into account. Dealing with a burning electric vehicle requires a great deal of preparation.

Digital Trends has reached out to the Texas Motor Speedway to find out whether it plans to invest in the equipment needed to extinguish a burning electric car. We’ll update this story when we hear back.

