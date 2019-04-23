Digital Trends
Cars

Tesla rushes investigators to China to figure out why a parked Model S exploded

Ronan Glon
By
Tesla fire China

Tesla has rushed a team of investigators to Shanghai to look into how and why a Model S exploded in a parking garage. The incident happened on the evening of April 21, and a video of the electric sedan going up in flames was widely shared on Chinese social media network Weibo before spreading to Twitter and Facebook. The company stressed that no one was hurt during the incident.

Footage from what appears to be a security camera shows an early, pre-face-lift Model S backed into a parking spot. Smoke slowly begins to emit from the bottom of the car, where its lithium-ion battery pack is located. The Model S explodes several seconds later, and it quickly goes up in flames. The fire destroyed at least three other cars that were parked around it.

The cause of the explosion remains unknown. We’ve seen Teslas go up in flames before, but it has almost always been after a high-speed accident. It’s a risk every car regardless of powertrain type faces; the fire usually starts when a flammable component, like a battery pack or a fuel tank, gets punctured. The scenario captured on film in Shanghai is highly unusual because the Model S wasn’t moving, and it doesn’t look like it was hit by another object.

Determining precisely what happened will require examining how the car was driven prior to entering the parking garage, and how it has been maintained over the course of its life. The data logs that every Tesla on the road generates will provide investigators with valuable information.

“After finding out about the incident in Shanghai, we immediately sent a team to the scene. We are currently contacting relevant departments to understand the situation. Based on current information, no one was hurt,” Tesla wrote on its official Weibo account. Digital Trends has reached out to the company for comment, and we’ll update this story when we hear back.

An electric ES8 crossover made by Nio, one of Tesla’s rivals, also caught fire in China. The incident happened in the city of Xi’an while the car was being worked on. Nio is looking into the cause of the blaze, and it will release its findings when it reaches a conclusion. The two fiery incidents are similar, and they happened just days apart in the same country, but they’re completely unrelated.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The most expensive cars in the world
awesome tech you cant buy yet jet landmine robot feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Robots that eat landmines and clean your floors

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it's fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
uber now offers a 15 monthly plan for access to cheaper fares
Cars

Toyota leads $1 billion investment in Uber’s self-driving tech division

In a move that has been a long time coming, Uber filed its S-1 documents, which sets the stage for the company to finally go public with an initial public offering. The company could be valued at more than $100 billion.
Posted By AJ Dellinger, Ronan Glon
samsung galaxy fold news new 4
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Samsung Galaxy Fold woes, zombie pigs, and more

Today's topics: Samsung Galaxy Fold, Facebook A.I. voice assistants, YouTube comes to Fire TV, facial recognition on airline flights, the SpaceX DART program, Yale's zombie pigs, and much more!
Posted By Todd Werkhoven
2019 audi e tron first drive press 1
Cars

Electric car buying guide: What you need to know before you buy

EVs are better than they've ever been, but buying your first battery-powered car can be an intimidating experience. Digital Trends has compiled a comprehensive guide that walks you through the process of buying an EV.
Posted By Ronan Glon
best used car sites
Cars

Carbuying can be tiring: Here are the best used car websites to make it easier

Shopping for a used car isn't easy, especially when the salesman is looking to make a quick sale. Thankfully, there are plenty of sites aimed at the prospective buyer, whether you're looking for a sedan or a newfangled hybrid.
Posted By Kailla Coomes
Cars

Apple’s interest in self-driving cars reported to be revving up

A new report suggests that Apple is in talks with a number of suppliers to purchase lidar sensors, an essential tool for self-driving cars. The news is once again spiking rumors that Apple might be building vehicles.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
electra cafe moto go ebike 28 mph with carbon belt drive 1160x648
Cars

Café racer-inspired ebike hits 28 mph quickly and quietly with carbon belt drive

Ebike manufacturer Electra launched the Café Moto Go, an advanced ebike. The Café Moto Go's step-over frame was inspired by café racers. The Café Moto Go is a premium performance ebike built to run smoothly and extra quietly.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Volta_Free_EV_Charging_Station_with_intercharge_Logo-1
Cars

Where to go when your EV is low: Rich neighborhoods have most charging stations

If you're running low on juice in your electric vehicle, head for the rich part of town. A survey by Realtor.com found median home list prices in the 20 U.S. ZIP codes with the most EV charging stations were 2.6 times the national average.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Next-generation Ford Focus (European version)
Cars

Ford is keeping hackers out of its cars by putting key fobs to sleep

Ford found a way to stop thieves who try to hack their way into a car by duplicating its key fob. It developed a smart key fob that puts itself to sleep when it's idle for at least 40 seconds. It automatically wakes up when someone picks it…
Posted By Ronan Glon
Zero Labs electric Ford Bronco
Cars

This vintage Ford Bronco off-roader has a modern electric powertrain

Zero Labs took a classic Ford Bronco and replaced its gasoline engine with an electric motor and lithium-ion battery pack. So you get the style and off-road capability of a Bronco, but with zero emissions.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
episode 114 platformpage cards 635x476 02
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Earth Day, indoor container farming, robot submarines

Today on Digital Trends Live, we discuss how technology intersects with Earth Day, a new Tim Cook biography, indoor container farming, robot spy submarines, A.I. death metal, and more.
Posted By Todd Werkhoven
Tesla Model Y front
Cars

Tesla will have ‘autonomous robotaxis’ in 2020, Elon Musk says

Tesla will deploy self-driving cars in a "robotaxi" service in 2020, CEO Elon Musk said at the automaker's Autonomy Investor Day. Musk has promised autonomous Tesla electric cars before, but will he finally deliver this time?
Posted By Ronan Glon, Stephen Edelstein
2018 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid
Cars

Startup Smartcar accuses bigger rival Otonomo of stealing intellectual property

California-based startup Smartcar claims its intellectual property was stolen by a much bigger (and better-funded) rival named Otonomo. Otonomo hasn't given its side of the story yet.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2020 Nissan 370Z 50th Anniversary Edition
Cars

2020 Nissan 370Z Special Edition celebrates 50 Years of the Z car

Nissan is celebrating 50 years of its iconic "Z car" with a special edition of the 2020 370Z. The 50th-anniversary model is dressed to look like a 1970s race car, but remains technically unchanged.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein