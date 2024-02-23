While dash cam deals are great for ensuring you always have a record of what’s going on around and, potentially, to your car, there’s also a reason why people buy radar detectors. We’re not saying that we’re advocating breaking the speed limit but we all know that going a little faster on an empty and straight stretch of highway is tempting. That’s why the Escort Max 360 is worth checking out. Usually costing $550, it’s down to $490 for a limited time at Amazon, so you save $60 on something that could cost you a heap more if you don’t buy it. Keen to learn more? Read on while we explain how it works and break down potential issues depending on the state you live in.

Why you should buy the Escort Max 360

Before we get into why the Escort Max 360 is so great, you really need to check that it’s legal for you to use in your state. According to the Electronic Code of Federal Regulations, radar detectors are illegal in Washington D.C and Virginia so don’t even think about buying and using one if you live there or visit regularly. This isn’t legal advice so be sure to check the legalities for yourself to be sure. Also, the use of radar detectors in commercial vehicles or military bases and federal parks is banned nationally. Windshield mounts are also not allowed in California or Minnesota so be sure you’re fine to use it.

Once you’ve checked it’s fine to use a radar detector in your situation, check out the Escort Max 360. It’s one of the best radar detectors around. It’s incredibly accurate and has all the features you could need. That includes dual antennas, directional arrows that point out threats, along with compatibility with your smartphone. It has a powerful digital signal processor (DSP) which uses a microchip to automatically recognize and prioritize radar bands that are typically used by law enforcement. That means random signals from automatic doors and blind spot detection systems don’t disrupt anything.

The Escort Max 360 also has a GPS-powered AutoLearn feature which cuts down on false alerts by logging frivolous emissions and ignoring them the next time you follow the same route. There’s also community-based protection which uses Bluetooth with your phone to give you access to a community-based ticket protection program called Escort Live. The free app notifies you of nearby alerts, red light camera locations, local speed limit data, and even your own speeding violations.

Potentially a hugely valuable way of cutting down on speeding issues (although, speed limits are important), the Escort Max 360 is usually $550 but right now, it’s down to $490 at Amazon. A great saving of $60, this could be a really useful purchase for many drivers. Just make sure to check it’s legal to use in your state and location.