Ferrari’s latest special editions are stripped down, old-school sports cars

Stephen Edelstein
Ferrari has become pretty good at keeping customers’ wallets perpetually open by offering a never-ending series of special editions and one-off models. The Italian automaker is at it again with a new series called “Icona,” launching with two models inspired by classic 1950s Ferrari sports cars.

The Ferrari Monza SP1 and SP2 draw inspiration from some of the Prancing Horse’s greatest creations. According to Ferrari, the two new open-roofed cars reference the 1950s 166 MM, 750 Monza, and 860 Monza — three cars that helped establish the Ferrari legend in racing. They also feature the roofless body style Ferrari calls “barchetta” (Italian for “little boat”), which is replicated on the new special-edition cars.

The Monza SP1 and SP2 leave their drivers largely exposed to the elements. With their roofless bodies and low-cut windshields, the new Monza models should offer a different experience from the cosseting environment of most modern Ferraris. They also look quite striking, thanks in part to Ferrari designers’ decision to ditch the complex aerodynamic aids used on many modern cars for a simpler, more streamlined appearance. The SP1 is a single seater, while the SP2 has room for one passenger.

The look and feel may be old school, but the technology isn’t. Both cars make extensive use of carbon fiber to keep weight down. Ferrari also designed a “virtual windshield” to keep things comfortable in the cockpit in the absence of a conventional windshield. A panel ahead of the dashboard directs wind away from occupants’ faces.

Performance meets modern standards, too. Both cars are powered by the 6.5-liter V12 from the Ferrari 812 Superfast, which produces 789 horsepower and 530 pound-feet of torque. Both the SP1 and SP2 will do zero to 62 mph in 2.9 seconds, and reach a top speed of 186 mph.

Both the Monza SP1 and SP2 are expected to go into a limited production run, but Ferrari did not offer details on production numbers or pricing. That information likely isn’t relevant anyway, since all cars have likely been sold already. Ferrari typically shops its special editions around to loyal customers well before unveiling them to the public. The unveiling of the SP1 and SP2 isn’t a sales pitch, it’s just showing off.

