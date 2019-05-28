Digital Trends
Ferrari teases new hybrid supercar ahead of May 29 reveal

Stephen Edelstein
Ferrari hybrid supercar teaser

Ferrari is launching a new hybrid supercar, its first since the mighty LaFerrari. The Italian automaker didn’t reveal anything besides a shadowy teaser image, but we won’t have to wait long for full details. Ferrari plans to unveil its new hybrid May 29.

Virtually nothing is known about the car, and the teaser doesn’t reveal much. The image shows the rear of the car, and not in much detail. The car appears to have square taillights, which could be a retro throwback to the classic Testarossa. Two large holes just below the taillights are likely exhaust outlets, and seem to match spy photos of prototypes caught testing around Ferrari’s Maranello, Italy home base. But Ferrari hasn’t given any indication of what is under the skin.

A widely cited report by Germany’s Auto Motor und Sport claims the new Ferrari will use a 3.9-liter twin-turbocharged V8 and three electric motors, producing a total of 986 horsepower. The report claims one electric motor will be mounted in the transmission, while the other two will power the front axle, giving the car all-wheel drive.

If the rumors prove true, the new hybrid will be more powerful than Ferrari’s last hybrid, the LaFerrari. That car used a naturally aspirated 6.3-liter V12 engine with limited electric assist to make 949 hp. It’s also thought that the new hybrid will be built in higher volumes than the LaFerrari. Just 710 LaFerrari road cars (500 coupes and 210 Aperta convertibles), as well as a handful of FXX K track cars, were made. Ferrari won’t produce its new hybrid in Ford F-150 numbers, but the car will likely be a series-production model, rather than a limited edition like the LaFerrari. The hybrid system could also be used in other Ferrari models.

A higher-volume hybrid will help Ferrari meet stricter emissions standards, which was likely the main reason for the car’s development. The LaFerrari and its contemporaries, the McLaren P1 and Porsche 918 Spyder, showed that top-level supercars could benefit from hybrid tech. The Acura NSX continues to demonstrate the perks of hybrid power at a somewhat lower price point. While no one will confuse any of these cars with a Toyota Prius, they offer the performance and drama expected of a supercar, while keeping fuel consumption in check.

