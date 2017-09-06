The final Ferrari LaFerrari supercar will be auctioned off for charity

Why it matters to you This is probably the last LaFerrari that will ever be built.

Of the “holy trinity” of hybrid supercars, the Ferrari LaFerrari wins the prize for longevity. While production of the McLaren P1 and Porsche 918 Spyder wrapped up some time ago, Ferrari is bringing its high-performance hybrid back for an encore.

Ferrari built one last LaFerrari Aperta convertible for a charity auction. It crosses the block September 9, with all proceeds going to the charity Save the Children. The auction will take place at Ferrari’s Fiorano test track in Maranello, Italy, and was organized by auction house RM Sotheby’s to celebrate Ferrari’s 70th anniversary.

Ferrari has already done this once before. After the original production run of 499 LaFerrari coupes wrapped up, the company built one more to benefit earthquake victims in Central Italy. The 500th LaFerrari sold for a staggering $7 million in December 2016, just a few months after Ferrari announced the Aperta convertible version, thereby extending the production run a second time.

The automaker originally planned to build just 209 Apertas, so the final car built for the charity auction brings the total to 210, according to Motor1. Between the coupes and convertibles, Ferrari has built 710 LaFerraris. For the record, Porsche built 918 copies of its 918 Spyder, and McLaren built 375 P1s, so the LaFerrari is between the two in terms of rarity.

The final LaFerrari Aperta is distinguished by Rosso Fuoco (red) paint with Bianco Italia (white) racing stripes. The interior is trimmed in black Alcantara and carbon fiber, with red leather inserts and stitching.

Both the LaFerrari Aperta and LaFerrari coupe feature the same hybrid powertrain, consisting of a 6.3-liter V12 and seven-speed dual-clutch transmission working with an electric motor. The combination is good for 949 horsepower and 663 pound-feet of torque. Ferrari previously quoted a 0 to 62 mph time of under three seconds, and a top speed of 217 mph.

RM Sotheby’s did not release a pre-auction estimate, but given that the last LaFerrari auctioned off for charity hit seven figures, it’s likely the final LaFerrari Aperta will go for serious money. At least the person emptying their wallet for what is likely the swan song of one of Ferrari’s greatest supercars will be doing it for a good cause.