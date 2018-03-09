Ford is lifting off from the roads and looking into drone technology

Share

Ford has long been part of what happens on the road, but now, it’s setting its sights just a little higher — literally. The automotive company recently published a blog post that revealed it is “looking to the skies” with new drone research. A team in Silicon Valley is researching how drones might ultimately serve Ford’s customers in the (not so distant) future.

“As researchers, we were intrigued by the relationship between our vehicles and drones,” wrote John Luo and Adi Singh, researchers and scientists in Ford’s Research and Advanced Engineering division.

And the company couldn’t be getting in at a better time. After all, while mentions of drone in the media are practically ubiquitous, the technology itself is still quite new. Most importantly, as Luo and Singh pointed out, “One big hurdle that keeps drones from becoming truly efficient work tools is the framework that determines what rules they will play by in the air.”

As a result, Ford will soon be taking part in the FAA’s Unmanned Aircraft Systems Symposium, and will be the only automaker represented on the FAA’s Aviation Rulemaking Committee. The firm’s presence is crucial, Luo and Singh said, because Ford knows a thing or two about transportation, which is ultimately what drone technology is all about. Indeed, Singh believes that drones could one day deliver not only packages (as is already being tested by retailers like Amazon), but human beings as well.