Digital Trends
Cars

Ford promises exciting GT supercar news at Goodwood Festival of Speed

Stephen Edelstein
By
ford gt supercar announcement 2019 goodwood festival of speed teaser

Ford is winding down its GT racing program, but the Blue Oval still has one more surprise planned around the 216-mph supercar. The automaker promises a “special announcement” related to the GT at the 2019 Goodwood Festival of Speed in England. While the announcement will take place overseas, it will happen on July 4 — a fitting date for news about one of America’s greatest supercars.

No other details were mentioned, although Ford released a teaser image of a GT sporting the large rear spoiler normally seen only on the racing version. That could mean Ford is planning to unveil a hotter version of the GT road car. A press release said the announcement will be made by Hermann Salenbauch, global director of Ford Performance, and Larry Holt, chief technical officer of Multimatic, the Canadian firm that designed the GT race car and builds the road-going version for Ford.

Ford launched the GT with one goal: to win the GTE Pro class at the 24 Hours of Le Mans on the 50th anniversary of its famous 1966 win. The car was inspired by the Ford GT40, which beat the favored Ferraris and went on to win Le Mans three more times in a row before being retired. The rivalry between Ford and Ferrari became part of racing lore, and has even been adapted into a movie starring Christian Bale and Matt Damon, which premieres November 15.

The GT went to Le Mans in 2016 and won the GTE Pro class on its first attempt, meeting Ford’s goal. Despite the massive amount of resources Ford brought to the table, that win was far from assured. It’s always difficult for a new team with a new car to win right out of the gate, let alone at a race as tough as Le Mans. Since that fairy tale victory, Ford has remained winless at Le Mans. Ahead of the 2019 race, Ford confirmed that it would be the last Le Mans for the GT. None of the cars finished anywhere close to the front.

The rules of the GTE Pro class require cars to be based on road-going models, so Ford commissioned a handful of cars for customers. Like the race car, the road car is powered by a 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged EcoBoost V6. The engine makes 647 horsepower and 550 pound-feet of torque, propelling the GT road car to a top speed of 216 mph. The GT is priced in the mid-$400,000 range, and customers have to apply for the privilege to buy one. Ford originally said it would 1,000 cars, but later upped the number to 1,350. Production is scheduled to run through 2022, so Ford still has time to add a hotter version to the mix.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The hottest of all Mini hatches is coming with a Batman-approved design
Up Next

Our guide to taking down the monsters in Monster Hunter World: Iceborne
BFGoodrich Advantage T/A Sport LT
Cars

Tire review: BFGoodrich Advantage T/A Sport LT

BFG melds performance heritage with everyday practicality to deliver a more sophisticated all-season radial with the Advantage T/A Sport LT.
Posted By Bradley Iger
2019 Nissan Altima
Cars

Nissan and Renault are the latest automakers to ally themselves with Waymo

Waymo is partnering with the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance to research uses for self-driving cars in France and Japan. This is the first time Waymo has considered deploying self-driving cars outside the United States.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2020 Ford Explorer First Drive
Product Review

The 2020 Ford Explorer shows why you shouldn’t judge a book by its cover

The 2020 Ford Explorer emerges from a redesign on a new rear-wheel drive platform, boasting hybrid and sporty ST models for the first time. Ford pulled out all the stops to keep the Explorer on top.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
nissans high tech ice cream truck removes the fumes from your order nissan
Cars

Nissan’s high-tech ice cream truck removes the fumes from your order

Nissan has given the traditional ice cream truck a modern makeover to create a cleaner, greener, high-tech alternative that also gives aging electric-vehicle batteries a new life.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
tesla autopilot black box model s oped
Cars

Study finds motorists overestimate Autopilot’s capabilities; Tesla disagrees

Research conducted by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) finds many motorists are confused about the semi-autonomous driving aids found in cars. They often think the systems are more capable than they truly are.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2019 Genesis G70
Cars

Genesis, Kia, and Hyundai top 2019 J.D. Power Initial Quality Study

Genesis, Kia, and Hyundai took the top three spots in the 2019 J.D. Power Initial Quality Study, while Jaguar ranked lowest. J.D. Power surveys owners for problems with new vehicles.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
moto gp motorcycle technology motogp feat
Cars

How the furious pace of innovation has sculpted the world’s fastest motorcycles

The technology that powers modern MotoGP race bikes isn't just inside of them -- it's everywhere. Literally every single part of the bike, from the brake pad coating to the shape of the gas tank, is painstakingly designed to make the rider…
Posted By Mitchell Nicholson
note 9 s pen
Mobile

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Tesla Special Edition turns out to be a beautiful dream

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 may not be far away now, but there are still surprises in store. One that will not happen is a team-up with Tesla. A post on Weibo referenced what turns out to be an imaginative high-concept render by a YouTuber.
Posted By Mark Jansen
what is apple carplay 2019 toyota rav4 22 c0a427a8ba2dc4d2a358f1fd4420d76aee8fc907 700x467 c
Cars

What is Apple CarPlay? Here's all you need to know about iOS in your dashboard

CarPlay is one of two major infotainment systems currently vying for your car's dash. Here's everything you need to know about the system, including its feature set and host of third-party apps.
Posted By Ronan Glon
awesome tech you cant buy yet lumi keyboard feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Illuminated keyboards and a retro gaming console

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Will Nicol
Android Auto
Cars

What is Android Auto? Pull over and we'll tell you everything you need to know

What is Android Auto? Google's app overrides native infotainment systems to reduce distractions while driving. Here's everything you need to know about it, including the feature set and compatible car models.
Posted By Ronan Glon
mini john cooper works gp concept news performance specs price jcw n24 3
Cars

The hottest of all Mini hatches is coming with a Batman-approved design

The Mini John Cooper Works GP concept first seen at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show will go into production in 2020, Mini has confirmed. The John Cooper Works GP is the ultimate performance version of the Mini Cooper.
Posted By Ronan Glon
airbus backed voom could soon take on ubers demand flying taxi service helicopter shuttle
Cars

Airbus-backed Voom could take on Uber’s on-demand flying taxi service

Airbus-backed Voom says it's planning to take its on-demand helicopter taxi to more U.S. cities this fall, a move that could put it in direct competition with Uber's app-based air taxi service launching soon in New York City.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
the history and possible future of seatbelt seatbelts volvo 8
Cars

Volvo invented the three-point seat belt, and it might be the company that kills it

Volvo didn't invent the seat belt, but the firm patented the three-point configuration found in every new car in 2019. Autonomous technology will force automakers to rethink how they keep motorists pinned to their seats, and Volvo is…
Posted By Ronan Glon