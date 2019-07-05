Digital Trends
Cars

Extreme E’s electric SUV will race in some of the toughest environments

Stephen Edelstein
By

formula e extreme electric suv racer 2019 goodwood festival of speed odyssey 21Formula E has dropped hints about a racing series for electric SUVs, called Extreme E, to along with its current single-seater race series. At the 2019 Goodwood Festival of Speed, Formula E revealed the racer that all Extreme E teams will use. It’s called Odyssey 21 and will hit off-road race courses around the world in 2021.

The Odyssey 21 doesn’t look like any electric SUV currently in production, but it does resemble off-roaders used in races like the Baja 1000 and Dakar Rally. It was built by Spark Racing Technologies, the same company that manufactures Formula E’s single seaters, with a battery pack from Williams Advanced Engineering, the current Formula E battery supplier. As with Formula E’s single-seat race cars, the idea was to standardize as many components as possible to keep costs down.

The electric SUV racer boasts 550 horsepower, allowing it do zero to 62 mph in 4.5 seconds, according to Formula E. That’s about the same as a Jaguar I-Pace and certain versions of the Tesla Model X are quicker. But those road-legal models can’t match the Odyssey 21’s off-road performance. Formula E claims it can tackle gradients of up to 130%. The racer also boasts special Continental tires designed to handle extreme terrain.

As with Formula E, Extreme E race teams won’t be allowed to change the basic chassis or battery pack, but they will be allowed to develop their own powertrains. Extreme E will also let teams modify some parts of the bodywork. Many automakers currently racing in Formula E have electric SUVs in production, or at least in development. Jaguar already has a race series for its I-Pace, operated in concert with Formula E. The opportunity to make the Odyssey 21 racer look like their production models could help convince those automakers to make the jump to Extreme E.

The name Extreme E isn’t an exaggeration. The series is expected to feature off-road tracks in exotic locations like the Arctic and the Himalayas. A press release announcing the Odyssey 21 electric SUV stated that the goal of Extreme E is to “highlight the impact of climate change on some of the world’s most fragile ecosystems.” A pack of electric SUVs ripping around, not to mention legions of spectators, media, and team personnel, seems like it could be pretty disruptive to those ecosystems, though. Regardless, Extreme E gives Formula E a way to capitalize on the electric SUV trend, and maintain its status as the biggest name in electric racing.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best diesel cars for 2019
Up Next

CD Projekt Red's next big AAA project is probably a Cyberpunk 2077 expansion
audi r8 lms gt2 race car 2019 goodwood festival of speed
Cars

Audi R8 not hardcore enough for you? Check out the LMS GT2 race car

The Audi R8 LMS GT2 is the latest racing version of Audi's R8 supercar. Audi claims the LMS GT2 is its most powerful R8 race car yet. The car was designed to compete in a new class aimed at amateur drivers.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
ford gt supercar announcement 2019 goodwood festival of speed mk ii
Cars

With racing tech aplenty, Ford’s GT Mk II is the ultimate track toy

The Ford GT Mk II is a faster, track-only version of Ford's GT supercar. Developed in partnership with Multimatic, which designed the Ford GT race car, the Mk II boasts more power, less weight, and a massive rear wing.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
android games
Mobile

Get your gaming on the go with the 25 best Android games

The Google Play Store is loaded with both terrific and terrible gaming titles. We vetted the store to bring you some of the best Android games available, whether you're into puzzles, shooters, racing games, or something else entirely.
Posted By Christian de Looper
bentley continental gt pikes peak international hill climb 2019 breaks production car record
Cars

Bentley Continental GT smashes production-car record at Pikes Peak

Bentley broke the production-car record at the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb with its Continental GT. The race to the 14,115-foot summit of Colorado's Pikes Peak is one of the toughest challenges in racing.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
waymo taxi
Cars

Robo-taxis take another step toward commercial use in California

Waymo is now permitted to take passengers in its self-driving cars in California as the company takes another step toward rolling out a robo-taxi service similar to the limited service it already offers in neighboring Arizona.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Land Rover Defender teaser
Cars

M, L, and XL: Land Rover plans to build a Defender to suit every off-roader

Land Rover is giving the Defender a full reboot. The original SUV was a rugged machine built to go anywhere. Its replacement will tick those boxes too, but it will add a dose of technology and luxury.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2020 Bentley Bentayga Hybrid review
Product Review

The plug-in hybrid Bentley Bentayga is not as crazy as you think

The 2020 Bentley Bentayga Hybrid is the storied British automaker’s first production electrified vehicle. Can this massive SUV balance efficiency with traditional Bentley luxury and performance?
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2020 Hyundai Sonata
Cars

Hyundai claims its new CVVD engine will boost gas mileage and performance

Hyundai is launching a new technology called continuously variable valve duration (CVVD) for gasoline engines. The automaker claims it will improve both fuel economy and performance.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
mclaren 720s ride on electrifies the kiddy car segment small 11064 mclaren720sride
Cars

This electric mini McLaren will ensure your kid has a cooler ride than you

McLaren is returning to the kiddy car segment with an electric, scaled-down version of the 720S. Developed for toddlers, the Ride-On toy is powered by an electric motor, but it growls like the real thing thanks to a sound synthesizer.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Porsche Mission E
Cars

Porsche Taycan battery pack has foot garages to make the car hug the road better

The Porsche Taycan electric car has indentations in its battery pack called foot garages. They're designed to move rear-seat passengers closer to the floor in order to lower the car's center of gravity.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Lyft Aptiv ride experience
Cars

Lyft reveals how it intends to help in the event of a major disaster

Joining the likes of Airbnb, Facebook, and others, Lyft has revealed how it intends to use its ridesharing operation to assist relief efforts in urban areas hit by a natural disaster.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
2020 mercedes benz cla keeps design led styling gets more tech ces 2019 amg 45 s 4matic
Cars

Mercedes-AMG teaches the tech-savvy 2020 CLA 45 how to breathe fire

Mercedes-Benz introduced the second-generation CLA during CES 2019, and it expanded the lineup with a range-topping model named CLA 45 that packs a 382-horsepower turbo four. Sales will begin by the end of 2019.
Posted By Ronan Glon
harley davidson small bikes for china displacement rendering 338 cc 1
Cars

In depth: Why Harley-Davidson is building small bikes for China but not the U.S.

Harley-Davidson's announcement that it will sell a small displacement motorcycle in China but not the U.S. is no surprise. The iconic American motorcycle company is following a game plan laid out in April 2017.
Posted By Bruce Brown
2020 lexus lc convertible arrives as a futuristic drop top proto 2
Cars

Lexus jumps back into the convertible segment with a topless LC

The LC Convertible concept Lexus introduced at the 2019 Detroit auto Show is about to spawn a production car. The LC Convertible keeps the coupe's futuristic design while gaining a power-retractable top.
Posted By Ronan Glon