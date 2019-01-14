Digital Trends
Cars

China’s GAC Motor cruises into Detroit with all-electric Entranze concept

Stephen Edelstein
By
1 of 10
GAC Entranze concept
GAC Entranze concept
GAC Entranze concept
GAC Entranze concept
GAC Entranze concept
GAC Entranze concept
GAC Entranze concept
GAC Entranze concept
GAC Entranze concept
GAC Entranze concept

Chinese automaker GAC Motor has its sights set on the United States. The company, which sells cars in China under the Trumpchi and Gonow brands, has had a presence at the Detroit Auto Show for the past two years and discussed plans to sell cars here. For the 2019 Detroit Auto Show, GAC brought an all-electric crossover concept called the Entranze that it claims was designed in the U.S.

The seven-seat Entranze concept is the first product of GAC’s new California design studio, headed by Pontus Fontaeus. He’s worked with automakers as diverse as Ferrari, Land Rover, and Volvo, according to GAC. More recently, he was director interior design at Faraday Future before leaving the troubled startup in October 2017.

Fontaeus’ first car for his new employer has more than a little in common with the Faraday Future’s FF 91. Like that long-delayed electric car, the Entranze is a largely shapeless thing that looks like a futuristic minivan. It even has sliding doors, which are mostly glass. That looks cool but probably isn’t great for crash safety.

To be fair, GAC said the Entranze was designed from the inside out. GAC said the concept was designed to be the “ultimate road trip vehicle,” with plenty of room for both people and stuff on the inside. Interestingly, the Entranze has a three-person bench seat in the front, something that used to be very common on U.S.-market cars, but has since disappeared except for on the occasional pickup truck. Two rows of two seats each are located behind the front row, bringing the total number of seats to seven.

Like fellow Chinese firm Byton, GAC crammed the Entranze’s dashboard full of screens, even wedging two small OLED screens into the corners where the dashboard meets the doors. The driver also gets touch controls on the steering wheel, and GAC claims most functions can be controlled using a built-in voice assistant. The Entranze also sports a small trolley that slides down the middle of the car and. In keeping with its all-electric powertrain, 90 percent of the interior materials are made of cork, according to GAC.

GAC did not discuss any specifications, including what the prospects for a production version of the Entranze might be. The automaker previously said that it wanted to begin selling cars in the U.S. in 2019, but ongoing tensions between the U.S. and Chinese governments over trade could prevent that. If it does go forward with a U.S. launch, GAC will likely start with more conventional vehicles like the GS5 SUV and GMC minivan that will be displayed alongside the Entranze in Detroit.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Fast and Furious fans get revved up: Toyota's Supra sports car is back
2020 Cadillac XT6
Cars

2020 XT6 three-row crossover is a Cadillac for families

Debuting at the 2019 Detroit Auto Show, the 2020 Cadillac XT6 crossover launches General Motors' luxury brand into territory already dominated by the likes of Acura, Infiniti, and Lexus.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
ces 2019 is even relevant anymore 750x414
Business

CES 2019

Posted By Digital Trends Staff
detroit auto show now boarding
Cars

2019 Detroit Auto Show

The North American International Auto Show -- also known as the Detroit Auto Show -- used to be the auto show on the planet. After Detroit's auto industry floundered, NAIAS lost favor to other global shows in Geneva, LA, and Paris. Now…
Posted By Alexander Kalogianni
2020 Ford Explorer ST
Cars

2020 Ford Explorer branches out with sporty ST, efficiency-focused hybrid models

The 2020 Ford Explorer gets two variants never before seen on Ford's stalwart family hauler. The ST focuses on performance, while the hybrid aims for decent gas mileage. Both models will debut at the 2019 Detroit Auto Show.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2020 Ford Shelby Mustang GT500
Cars

2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 is ready to strike with over 700 hp

The 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 revives one of the greatest names in American muscle cars, and gives Ford some ammunition in the horsepower war with Chevy and Dodge. Debuting at the 2019 Detroit Auto Show, the GT500 boasts over 700 hp.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2020 Volkswagen Passat
Cars

The redesigned 2020 Passat proves Volkswagen still believes in sedans

The sedan segment in America is shrinking, but Volkswagen still believes in it. The German firm introduced the redesigned 2020 Passat with a new look and more tech at the 2019 Detroit Auto Show.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2020 Toyota Supra
Cars

Fast and Furious fans get revved up: Toyota’s Supra sports car is back

The 2020 Toyota Supra made its long-awaited debut at the 2019 Detroit Auto Show. The resurrected sports car, famous for a role in The Fast and the Furious, goes on sale in the U.S. this summer.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2020 Kia Telluride
Cars

The 8-seat, 3-row 2020 Telluride SUV is the biggest Kia ever

It's fitting that the 2020 Kia Telluride debuts at the 2019 Detroit Auto Show, as it was built specifically to meet U.S. buyers' insatiable demand for SUVs. Kia packed the eight-seat cabin with family-friendly tech as well.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Cadillac electric crossover
Cars

Cadillac is finally ready to take on Tesla with its own electric car

At the 2019 Detroit Auto Show, Cadillac announced plans for its first electric car. The unnamed model will be a crossover, based on a new platform to be shared with other General Motors brands.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2020 Lexus RC F
Cars

The 2020 Lexus RC F goes on a diet to run faster and hit harder

The Lexus RC F has been one of the heavier cars in its competitive set since its introduction. The Japanese firm's engineers set out to shed weight as they gave the model a mid-cycle update.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Nissan IMs concept
Cars

Nissan IMs concept teases a future long-range, autonomous electric car

Debuting at the 2019 Detroit Auto Show, the Nissan IMs is an electric car with a 380-mile range, autonomous-driving capability, and a backseat designed for being chauffeured. Too bad it's just a concept car.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2020 Ram HD pickup
Cars

Move mountains with the 2019 Ram Heavy Duty and its 1,000 pound-feet of torque

Unveiled at the 2019 Detroit Auto Show, the 2019 Ram Heavy Duty pickup truck boasts 1,000 pound-feet of torque -- outgunning rival trucks from Ford and Chevrolet. The new Ram goes on sale later this year.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Peloton Technologies Semi Truck Platooning
Cars

Peloton’s tech lets truckers play follow the leader to boost fuel economy

Peloton Technology can help semi trucks save fuel by running close together on the highway. Using short-range wireless communications, the trucks get a kind of super cruise control.
Posted By Jeff Zurschmeide
Subaru WRX STI S209
Cars

With 341 horsepower, the WRX STI S209 is the most powerful Subaru ever

The Subaru WRX STI S209 is the latest in a series of special editions that have never been sold in the United States before. The 341-horsepower pocket rocket debuts at the 2019 Detroit Auto Show.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein