GM's Maven is expanding its service beyond the U.S. and into Toronto

Share

General Motors is expanding its Maven “personal mobility brand” to new turf in a new country. Maven started out overseeing car-sharing services in New York City and Ann Arbor, Michigan, and about eight months after adding operations in Boston, Chicago, and Washington, D.C., the service has now made its way to Canada.

If you’re a resident of Toronto, Canada’s most populous city, you’ll now be able to check out GM’s Maven car-sharing service. Beginning at $9 an hour, you can get a car on-demand from a range of convenient pick-up locations throughout the city. While Maven previously conducted a pilot in nearby Waterloo, Toronto represents the company’s first at-scale launch outside the U.S. since it first went live nearly two years ago. As Maven and GM Urban Mobility Vice President Julia Steyn explained, Toronto made sense for the company’s first non-U.S. endeavor. “We’re among a lot of like-minded companies here, there’s a huge tech boom in the city,” Steyn said. “And frankly, for better or for worse, Toronto’s issues with congestion and people not wanting to own vehicles is not unique to many other large cities. We always wanted to have a large-scale deployment and Toronto will afford us that.” Thus far, Maven boasts 250 million miles driven.

Another major city for Maven is Chicago, where services begin at $8 an hour including insurance and fuel. There are around 30 vehicles at 15 sites throughout the city, including Buick, Cadillac, and Chevrolet models. Consumers can reserve cars through an app, and even have them delivered.

While Maven City is available to the general public, residents of the Aqua luxury high-rise apartment in Chicago’s Lakeshore East neighborhood also have access to Maven+. It’s another version of Maven’s car-sharing service geared toward residents of these types of apartment complexes. GM’s first car-sharing experiment involved a luxury apartment building in New York City; the company believes they make a particularly good market for car-sharing services.

Chicago has historically been one of the first cities to see the fruits of GM’s partnership with Lyft. Last March, GM launched the Chicago Express Drive short-term rental program for Lyft drivers. This allows those drivers to rent a Chevy Equinox for $99 a week. The program now includes hundreds of cars across the U.S., as it expanded to Boston, Baltimore, Washington, D.C., and other markets throughout 2017.

Update: Maven has now expanded to its first non-U.S. market: Toronto, Canada.