Digital Trends
Cars

GM’s luxury brand hits the pause button on Book by Cadillac subscription service

Bruce Brown
By

The Book by Cadillac subscription service is set to close down at the end of November, according to Motor Authority.

Introduced in early 2017, Book by Cadillac stood out from parent organization General Motors’ Maven ridesharing service. Maven account holders reserve vehicles with a mobile app and pay hourly, daily, or 28-day rental rates for GM vehicles. Maven is available in more than a dozen U.S. and Canadian cities, and rental rates vary based on location and vehicle.

The Book by Cadillac program, however,  is a fixed rate subscription. Members pay $1,800 a month for unlimited mileage, insurance, maintenance, and detailing. The subscription service launched in New York City and then expanded to Los Angeles and Dallas.

Subscribers choose from six Cadillac models: ATS-V and CTS-V high-performance cars, the CT6 luxury sedan, the XT5 Crossover, and the Escalade SUV. Book by Cadillac subscribers can switch vehicles up to 18 times each year.

For example, during most of the year, you might prefer to commute in the XT5 crossover. For a month or two in the spring, you might want to rock in Cadillac’s 640-horsepower CTS-V, the top performance model. When you take the family on vacation, however, an Escalade could be the vehicle of choice. Have a wedding or a high school reunion on the calendar? It sounds like you might want to arrive in the luxury brand’s topmost luxe model, the CT6.

Whatever model you choose, each vehicle is delivered via white glove concierge service in top mechanical shape and impeccably detailed inside and outside. All vehicles in the Book by Cadillac program include 4G LTE Wi-Fi, SiriusXM radio service, Apple CarPlay, and are handed over ready to travel with at least three-quarters of a tank of fuel.

Motor Authority cited a Wall Street Journal sources who said the Book by Cadillac subscription program was too costly to maintain and expand as it originally offered.

The book may not be closed on Cadillac subscriptions, however. In response to a query from Motor Authority, a Cadillac spokesperson emailed a statement about the subscription change.

“Cadillac will temporarily pause the Book by Cadillac program. Book by Cadillac launched as a pilot program, providing the brand with valuable insights and contributing to Cadillac’s ongoing commitment in identifying new and innovative luxury experiences for their customers. The brand will use these insights to make adjustments to the Book by Cadillac strategy moving forward. Additional details will be made available at a later date.”

Don't Miss

Infiniti is using Formula One racing to hone its hybrid skills
Android Auto
Mobile

From the road to your wrist, see how Android has evolved over the past 10 years

Android started out as just a mobile operating system, but 10 years in it's pretty much everywhere. Check out our round-up of all the different Android variations that have cropped up so far, and what might be coming in the future.
Posted By Rose Behar
waymo orders thousands of chrysler pacifica minivans self driving car softens in pedestrian collison
Cars

Waymo receives first permit to test fully driverless cars in California

Waymo has been given the green light by California to test fully driverless vehicles on the state's public roads. The permit is the first of its kind to be granted to an autonomous-car company in the Golden State.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
uber now offers a 15 monthly plan for access to cheaper fares
Cars

Uber now offers a $15 monthly plan for access to cheaper fares

Uber riders in five cities across the U.S. can now pay a monthly fee of $15 ($25 in Los Angeles) for access to cheaper fares. Called Ride Pass, the subscription service is available for UberX and UberPool.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Honda Rugged Open Air Vehicle concept
Cars

Honda turned its Ridgeline truck into a larger-than-life ATV

The Honda Rugged Open Air Vehicle concept is a Ridgeline pickup truck with the body stripped off to create the feel of an oversized side-by-side ATV. It's exactly the kind of craziness you get from the annual SEMA show.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Dodge Super Charger and Hellephant V8 engine
Cars

What car wouldn’t be better with this 1,000-horsepower ‘Hellephant’ engine?

The "Hellephant" is a 1,000-horsepower Hemi V8 "crate engine" that can be dropped into any pre-1976 car. It references one of the greatest muscle car engines in history, but incorporates modern tech from Dodge's Hellcat motor.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Honda Clarity
Cars

Yikes! These cars shouldn’t bother dressing up for Halloween

The first thing you notice about a car is its design, not its horsepower output or its infotainment system. There's no widely accepted definition of what makes a car beautiful or ugly, but some designs offend more eyes than others.
Posted By Ronan Glon
lime looks set to add cars its fleet of bikes and scooters
Cars

Lime gearing up to add cars to its fleet of bikes and scooters

It's already operating bike and scootersharing schemes in multiple cities around the world, and now Lime is gearing up to add electric cars to its range of transportation options.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Hyundai solar panel for EVs
Cars

Hyundai wants you to park in the scorching sun to charge your car

Hyundai has announced it will begin mass-producing solar panels for electric and hybrid cars after 2019. The technology can charge between 30 and 60 percent of a hybrid car's battery pack per day.
Posted By Ronan Glon
raylier glowing leather jacket biking banni re lancement
Cars

Bright idea: this motorcycle jacket has built-in lights that sync with your bike

Motorbike leathers are there to protect riders from injury, but they can make bikers difficult to see in the dark. A stylish new LED-equipped leather jacket hopes to change all that.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
pizza hut zero emission toyota tundra truck pie pro
Cars

Pizza Hut tricks out a Toyota Tundra to whip up a pie in 7 minutes

Spotlighting the importance of future technology for both companies at the 2018 SEMA Show, Toyota and Pizza Hut built the Tundra Pie Pro. The robotic kitchen in the truck bed cranks out freshly cooked pizzas in under seven minutes.
Posted By Bruce Brown
2019 BMW 8 Series convertible
Cars

BMW’s 8 Series convertible packs a twin-turbo V8, display screens galore

The 2019 BMW 8 Series convertible is the first drop-top version of BMW's two-door flagship ever. Like the 8 Series coupe, the convertible sports a 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8 and a long list of tech features.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
yelp reservations buick marketplace yelpxevo
Social Media

Dine and dash(board): Make a Yelp reservation from your car’s control panel

Already in the car, but can't decide where to eat? Yelp Reservations can now be added to some dashboard touchscreens. Yelp Reservations searches for restaurants within 25 miles of the vehicle's location.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
2018 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Unlimited review
Cars

Forget the glamour: A rugged Jeep pickup will make a splash at the LA Auto Show

Jeep will introduce the long-promised Wrangler-based pickup truck at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show. Tentatively named Scrambler, the model was designed to conquer the great outdoors, not for the construction site.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2019 Porsche Panamera GTS
Product Review

With more tech and twin turbos, the Panamera GTS is the best Porsche sedan yet

The Porsche Panamera GTS is back for a second generation with more tech features and, controversially, turbos. Digital Trends traveled to Bahrain to find out GTS remains the go-to Panamera variant for driving enthusiasts.
Posted By Ronan Glon