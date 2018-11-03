Share

The Book by Cadillac subscription service is set to close down at the end of November, according to Motor Authority.

Introduced in early 2017, Book by Cadillac stood out from parent organization General Motors’ Maven ridesharing service. Maven account holders reserve vehicles with a mobile app and pay hourly, daily, or 28-day rental rates for GM vehicles. Maven is available in more than a dozen U.S. and Canadian cities, and rental rates vary based on location and vehicle.

The Book by Cadillac program, however, is a fixed rate subscription. Members pay $1,800 a month for unlimited mileage, insurance, maintenance, and detailing. The subscription service launched in New York City and then expanded to Los Angeles and Dallas.

Subscribers choose from six Cadillac models: ATS-V and CTS-V high-performance cars, the CT6 luxury sedan, the XT5 Crossover, and the Escalade SUV. Book by Cadillac subscribers can switch vehicles up to 18 times each year.

For example, during most of the year, you might prefer to commute in the XT5 crossover. For a month or two in the spring, you might want to rock in Cadillac’s 640-horsepower CTS-V, the top performance model. When you take the family on vacation, however, an Escalade could be the vehicle of choice. Have a wedding or a high school reunion on the calendar? It sounds like you might want to arrive in the luxury brand’s topmost luxe model, the CT6.

Whatever model you choose, each vehicle is delivered via white glove concierge service in top mechanical shape and impeccably detailed inside and outside. All vehicles in the Book by Cadillac program include 4G LTE Wi-Fi, SiriusXM radio service, Apple CarPlay, and are handed over ready to travel with at least three-quarters of a tank of fuel.

Motor Authority cited a Wall Street Journal sources who said the Book by Cadillac subscription program was too costly to maintain and expand as it originally offered.

The book may not be closed on Cadillac subscriptions, however. In response to a query from Motor Authority, a Cadillac spokesperson emailed a statement about the subscription change.