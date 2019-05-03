Digital Trends
Cars

Audi of America president abruptly resigns after just six months on the job

Adam Kaslikowski
By
Audi Del Rosso

Audi of America President Mark Del Rosso is stepping down after less than six months at the helm, the company announced today. Current Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Cian O’Brien will fill the role on an interim basis. Neither Audi or Del Rosso have provided any specifics as to why Del Rosso is departing so suddenly, or whether it was his choice to step down. This is the third top executive change for Audi of America in seven years.

This change spells further trouble for Audi of America and continues a trend of executive and managerial changes that began in 2012. That was when the company lost Johan de Nysschen, the man largely responsible for the automaker’s years of success in the American market.

De Nysschen led the German automaker’s American arm to great sales and acclaim until May 2012, when he left to run Infiniti and, later, Cadillac. Scott Keogh followed de Nysschen and ran Audi of America until last December when Keogh was promoted to CEO of Volkswagen Group of America, with Del Rosso replacing him at Audi.

Now exactly 153 days later, Audi’s American arm is again without a formal leader. This kind of turnover at the top echelons is unheard of for a modern major manufacturer, and this news further darkens Audi’s U.S. prospects in the near term. Its new car designs have failed to receive the acclaim the automaker enjoyed in the early 2000s, the company has not enjoyed a record sales month since September of 2018, and this year’s sales are down 8.7 percent so far.

Del Rosso’s interim successor has been Audi of America’s COO since April 2017. It is unclear how long he will be required to fill the president role, or if he will eventually be handed the top spot formally. O’Brien has worked for more than two decades in the automotive industry. Before he was COO of Audi of America, O’Brien was head of sales operations for Audi UK, the German automaker’s fourth-largest market, starting in 2014. His experience at Audi UK, combined with his recent time overseeing America’s dealer network, should give him ample experience to try to turn around Audi’s recent fortunes in the U.S.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Best SUVs for 2019
what is uconnect rg 4
Cars

Google, Harman are helping Fiat-Chrysler overhaul its infotainment tech

Fiat-Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) has teamed up with Harman and Google to overhaul its connected-car and infotainment technologies. The automaker is planning a suite of new features that keeps users connected on the go.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2020 Chevrolet Silverado HD
Cars

GM wants to make an electric pickup, but can it beat its rivals to the punch?

General Motors won't team up with startup Rivian, but it still wants a piece of the burgeoning electric pickup truck segment. Company CEO Mary Barra confirmed a battery-powered full-size truck is in the pipeline.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2018 Honda Accord
Cars

Cream of the four-door crop: Here's the best sedan you can buy

Even in a time of crossover mania, sedans remain the best choice for most car buyers. These daily-driver heroes combine practicality and efficiency, while managing to leave plenty of room for tech.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein, Ronan Glon
best off-road vehicles 2019 Jeep Wrangler
Cars

Where are you going this weekend? These 5 off-road vehicles say anywhere

The body-on-frame SUV is going extinct, but there are still several options for buyers looking to skip the asphalt. To help you sort the good from the bad, we've rounded up the best off-roaders currently available.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein, Ronan Glon
best convertibles
Cars

Find your place in the sun with the best convertibles

The drop-top segment in the United States is shrinking, but there are still a few great options to choose from. From high performance to off road, to luxury, we've got you covered. Here are the five best convertibles you can buy today.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein, Ronan Glon
Best sports cars
Cars

From racing to touring, the best sports cars to do it all -- fast

It’s never been a better time to be a car enthusiast. Modern sports cars are powerful, yet manageable. Here are the six best sports cars you can buy today to suit your interests and price range.
Posted By Chris Chin
Aston Martin Vantage AMR
Cars

Aston Martin Vantage AMR marks the return of the manual transmission

The limited-edition Vantage AMR will back the manual transmission to Aston Martin. Just 200 AMRs will be built, but Aston plans to offer the manual on the standard Vantage beginning in 2020.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
best suvs
Cars

From off-roaders to luxury chariots, these are the best SUVs you can buy

Looking to buy an SUV, but can't decide which model is right for you? From luxury rides and rugged off-roaders to vehicles designed for the entire family, we've rounded up the best models currently on the market.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2019 Kia Niro EV
Cars

2019 Kia Niro EV electric car offers 239 miles of range for $39,495

The all-electric 2019 Kia Niro EV joins hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions of Kia's pseudo crossover. With three green powertrains available in one vehicle, Kia is certainly giving customers plenty of choices.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Tesla Model 3 Red
Cars

End your dependence on fossil fuels with one of these amazing electric cars

Electric cars are getting smarter, safer, and more capable with each passing year. Here are our picks for the best electric cars on the market, whether you're looking for a performance ride or a family-friendly crossover.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2018 Nissan Rogue
Cars

Our favorite crossovers blend car capability with SUV utility

Crossovers are the hottest-selling vehicle segment, and that means the market is packed with great options. From frugal subcompacts to high-performance and luxury models, these are the best crossovers available.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Tesla Model 3 Red
Cars

Tesla’s Model 3 qualifies for owner tax incentives in Canada

Tesla cut the price and limited the range of the Canadian Model 3 Standard Range version so buyers will qualify for a rebate, but can only drive 93 miles per charge. Because of the price cut, however, other buyers get the rebate.
Posted By Bruce Brown
2020 Chevrolet Camaro SS
Cars

2020 Chevrolet Camaro gets a face-lift to erase controversial styling

The 2020 Chevrolet Camaro gets a styling update following negative feedback to the 2019 model's look. Chevy is also adding a new, cheaper V8 model to the lineup, undercutting the cheapest V8 version of the rival Ford Mustang.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Zotye T600
Cars

Chinese automaker Zotye wants to start selling cars in the U.S. within two years

China's Zotye Automobile is aiming to launch its T600 small crossover in the United States in late 2020 or early 2021. The T600 could be the first Chinese-branded passenger car sold in the U.S.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein