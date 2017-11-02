You can now buy the Honda Civic Type R turbocharged four as a crate motor

Why it matters to you Building a race car and need an engine? No problem, you can now get the latest Honda Civic Type R's mill as a crate motor.

Honda is an automaker with a huge enthusiast following, and thankfully for fans, the company acknowledges that. This recognition is how the world sees fun cars like the Civic Type R, the Civic Si, and the late S2000.

For years, American Honda lovers and owners have been looking across the oceans in envy of Europe’s and Japan’s coveted Type R models because none of them have been sold here anytime recently. That all changed thanks to the introduction of today’s Civic Type R. With the U.S. finally having access to one of Honda’s most formidable sports cars, that makes the 2018 Civic Type R the first-ever Type R model since the Acura Integra Type R from 16 years ago, when the last Integra Type R sold here as a 2001 model.

Although sold as an Acura model on U.S. shores, the Integra Type R sold as a Honda elsewhere and technically was just a Honda to begin with. That said, it was the last official Type R model sold in the U.S. market while Europe and Japan saw Honda greats like the Accord Type R, the original Civic Type R, and the Japan-only original-body NSX Type R.

And if you think the entire car is cool, Honda decided to make their offerings even cooler, particularly for those involved with motorsports or custom-building show cars. Now, Honda recently revealed something for those who want all the benefits of the Civic Type R’s powerplant, without the rest of the car around it.

That 2.0-liter turbocharged i-VTEC inline-four providing the 2018 Civic Type R with go-power can now be had as a crate motor for your latest build. Could this be the next K20 swap in Civic world?

Unveiled at the 2017 Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) show in Las Vegas, Nevada, Honda confirmed that the new crate motor is purchasable through Honda’s Performance Development program for motorsports, Honda Racing Line Program.

Because of its power figures, the Type R’s 2.0-liter dual-overhead-cam, direct-injected inline-four and its 306 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque from 2,500 rpm to 4,500 rpm is the most powerful Honda production car made in America. In the Civic Type R, it catapults the hatchback to 60 mph in less than five seconds and a top speed of almost 170 mph.

The introduction of the 2.0-liter Type R crate motor follows Honda’s longstanding tradition of supporting motorsports of all kinds, with high popularity for those involved with grassroots racing. This is just more proof that Honda still has a heartbeat and is willing to cater to the enthusiast.

If you think the Type R’s turbocharged four-cylinder is what you need your latest project, just remember to set aside $6,519.87.