Within two months of showing up on dealers' lots, the 2018 Accord is racking up awards

The 2018 Honda Accords have started to arrive at dealerships in what the automaker describes at the car’s “most dramatic remake in 41 years.” It’s hard to find any element in the new Accord that remains unchanged from last year’s lineup. Honda’s goals are to take the Accord upscale with more efficient body design, faster engines, and a full suite of safety, driver assist, and connected-car technology.

What’s new for 2018

Honda launched the Accord’s tenth generation in the 2018 models. Odds are this will be the first of five years for this generation if the company follows past practice. Compared to the ninth-generation (2013-2017) models, the new Accord is lower, wider, lighter, and more rigid. New Accord conventional powertrains use 1.5- and 2.0-liter turbocharged engines — the first Accords ever equipped with boosted engines.

The 2.0-liter turbo engine, paired with a new 10-speed automatic transmission, will begin to appear in dealer showrooms later in November. The new Accord Hybrids, due to launch in early 2018, will use the third-generation, two-motor hybrid powerplant. We will cycle back with full information on the 2.0-liter turbocharged Accords and Accord Hybrids when final information is available for each.

The 2018 Accord has racked up an impressive array of awards since its launch. Kelley Blue Book named the 2018 Accord the Overall Best Buy of 2018. The Accord was one of several Hondas to win the 2018 Edmunds Buyers Most Wanted Award. The 2018 Accord also won the 2018 Consumer Guide Automotive Best Buy Award for Midsized cars.

2018 Honda Accord engines

The 2018 1.5-liter, turbocharged four-cylinder inline engine — available now in five Accord trims — bumps up the horsepower to 192 horsepower at 5,500 rpm compared to last year’s 185 hp at 6,400 rpm. Even more impressive, thanks to the turbo, the 1.5-liter engine produces 192 pound-feet of torque from 1,600 to 5,000 rpm. Consider how that wide power band compares to the 2017’s 181 lb-ft at 3,900 rpm. The 1.5-liter motor pairs with a continuously variable transmission (CVT) for all trim lines. 2018 Accord Sport buyers can choose a short-throw, six-speed manual transmission for the same base price.

2018 Honda Accord tech

All new Accords include the complete Honda Sensing suite of safety and driver assist features in the standard equipment list. Honda Sensing includes Collision Mitigation Braking System, Lane Departure Warning, Road Departure Mitigation, and Adaptive Cruise Control with Low-Speed Follow. Traffic Sign Recognition, a new assist feature, debuts as part of Honda Sensing this year. Accords in 2018 also have a Multi-Angle Rearview Camera with dynamic guidelines.

Additional assist features including Blind Spot Information, Rear Cross Traffic Monitor, Driver Awareness Monitor, and front and rear parking aren’t standard but are available as options.

How to choose a 2018 Honda Accord

The complete 2018 Honda Accord lineup will consist of 12 trim lines, once they’re all available early in the year. The versions will include five 1.5-liter turbo Accords, three 2.0-liter turbo Accords, and four hybrids. Each group also has an EX-L Navi variant with an integrated navigation system for $1,000 more than the otherwise identical EX-L trims. To try to keep the trim differentiation as simple as possible, we included the EX-L Navi as a sub-trim of the EX-L in the description and chart below.

Honda Accord sedans with 1.5-liter turbo

The five 2018 Accord trims with the 1.5-liter turbocharged engine with their starting prices include the LX ($23,570), Sport ($25,780), EX ($27,470), EX-L ($29,970, Navi variant $30,970), and the top of the line Touring ($33,800).

Like all 2018 Accords, the LX includes the Honda Sensing Suite and a multi-angle rearview camera. The LX also has dual-zone automatic climate control, push-button start, LED low-beam headlights, automatic high-beam headlights, LED daytime running lights (DRL), and 17-inch alloy wheels. Also, the LX has a 7-inch color LCD, Bluetooth HandsFreeLink audio, a USB audio port, and a 160-watt audio system with four speakers.

The 2018 Accord Sport has the LX features plus 19-inch alloy wheels, LED fog lights, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, rear spoiler, sport pedals, chrome exhaust finishers, your choice of six-speed or CVT and available paddle shifters. The Sport driver sits in a 12-way power adjustable see. Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, an 8-inch color touchscreen to control the infotainment system, and an upgraded 180-watt audio system with eight speakers are all standard.

Moving up to the 2018 Accord EX, in addition to the LX features, gains a one-touch power moonroof, 12-way power adjustable driver seat, heated front seats, and the blind spot information system with cross traffic monitor. The EX has heated power side mirrors, 60/40 split-folding rear seats, and remote entry with walk away auto locking. The EX also adds the 8-inch color touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto.

Life in the EX-L adds more luxury to the EX with leather seats and interior, driver seat memory, power adjustable passenger seat, HomeLink universal remote, and an automatic-dimming rearview mirror. The EX-L also has a 450-watt premium audio system with 10 speakers and for $1,000 more you can choose the EX-L Navi version with Honda’s satellite-linked navigation system.

The top-of-the-line 2018 Accord Touring trim adds a wide range of comfort and convenience features to everything already included with the EX-L Navi variant. With the Touring trim, you get a head-up display, ventilated front seats, an adaptive damper suspension system, wireless phone charger, mobile hot spot capability, and near-field communication (NFC) support. Also, the Touring includes full LED headlights, interior ambient lighting, and heated rear outboard seats. Add rain-sensing windshield wipers, side mirrors with reverse gear tilt-down, plus body-colored front and rear parking sensors for better driver vision and to park like a champ. The Touring trim tops off its feature set with HondaLink Subscription Services and chrome exhaust finishers.

Trim 2018 Accord LX 1.5L 2018 Accord Sport 1.5L 2018 Accord EX 1.5L 2018 Accord EX-L 1.5L 2018 Accord Touring 1.5L Base price $23,570 $25,780 $27,470 $29,970 ($30,970 w/ Navi) $33,800 Drive wheels Front Front Front Front Front Base engine 1.5L Turbo 4-cylinder 1.5L Turbo 4-cylinder 1.5L Turbo 4-cylinder 1.5L Turbo 4-cylinder 1.5L Turbo 4-cylinder Base horsepower 192 @ 5,500 rpm 192 @ 5,500 rpm 192 @ 5,500 rpm 192 @ 5,500 rpm 192 @ 5,500 rpm Base torque 192lb-ft @ 1,600-5,000 rpm 192lb-ft @ 1,600-5,000 rpm 192lb-ft @ 1,600-5,000 rpm 192lb-ft @ 1,600-5,000 rpm 192lb-ft @ 1,600-5,000 rpm Transmission CVT 6-speed Manual or CVT CVT CVT CVT Fuel Regular gas Regular gas Regular gas Regular gas Regular gas Fuel capacity (gallons) 14.8 14.8 14.8 14.8 14.8 Fuel economy 30 city/38 highway/33 combined 26 city/35 highway/30 combined 30 city/38 highway/33 combined 30 city/38 highway/33 combined 29 city/35 highway/31 combined Base wheels 17-inch alloy 19-inch alloy 17-inch alloy 17-inch alloy 19-inch alloy Body style 4-door sedan 4-door sedan 4-door sedan 4-door sedan 4-door sedan Seat upholstery Fabric Fabric Fabric Leather Leather

Updated with information about several awards the 2018 Accord won.