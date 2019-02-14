Share

Honda, like nearly every automaker in the industry, is preparing to expand its lineup of electric and electrified cars. One of the most hotly anticipated models in its upcoming offensive is the production version of the friendly faced Urban EV concept that turned every head — and melted every heart — at the 2017 Frankfurt Auto Show. It’s not ready for prime time yet, but the Japanese firm will unveil a close-to-production prototype in March 2019.

Honda envisions the Urban EV (a name that likely won’t reach production) as a small, affordable electric car that feels right at home in the city. Think of it as a zero-emissions alternative to the Fiat 500. Its design has evolved over the past two years, but it hasn’t changed drastically. It still wears a retro-inspired front end reminiscent of the 360 and the 600, two of Honda’s very first cars. The concept’s round LED headlights and back-lit Honda emblem have made the transition from concept to production.

The sketch also confirms the Urban EV will be available with cameras in lieu of door mirrors. This forward-looking technology remains illegal in the United States, Audi’s electric E-Tron SUV will go on sale here with standard mirrors, but the new tech is allowed in Europe and in Japan. We expect American regulators will approve the cameras in the not-too-distant future.

The interior is a tech lover’s dream come true. Designers replaced the analog instrument cluster with a tablet-like screen that provides key information about the car and its surroundings in high resolution. It’s connected to two additional screens that replace a vast majority of the buttons normally found on the dashboard and on the center console. The result is a clean, minimalist cockpit that looks intuitive to use.

What’s under the adorable sheet metal remains to be seen. Honda developed the Urban EV as an electric car from the get-go, meaning it won’t be offered with any kind of internal combustion engine. Insiders peg its driving range at 155 miles.

Honda will lift the veil off of the Urban EV prototype during the 2019 Geneva Auto Show which opens its doors to the press on March 5. It’s difficult to say when it will reach showrooms because the model we’ll see in Geneva will be a close-to-production prototype; in other words, development work is ongoing. What’s certain is that the Urban EV will not be sold in the United States, but it hopefully sheds valuable insight into the electric cars Honda will sell here after the turn of the decade.