Digital Trends
Cars

Honda’s Urban EV is shaping up to be a high-tech, high-style electric city car

Ronan Glon
By
Honda Urban EV prototype sketch

Honda, like nearly every automaker in the industry, is preparing to expand its lineup of electric and electrified cars. One of the most hotly anticipated models in its upcoming offensive is the production version of the friendly faced Urban EV concept that turned every head — and melted every heart — at the 2017 Frankfurt Auto Show. It’s not ready for prime time yet, but the Japanese firm will unveil a close-to-production prototype in March 2019.

Honda envisions the Urban EV (a name that likely won’t reach production) as a small, affordable electric car that feels right at home in the city. Think of it as a zero-emissions alternative to the Fiat 500. Its design has evolved over the past two years, but it hasn’t changed drastically. It still wears a retro-inspired front end reminiscent of the 360 and the 600, two of Honda’s very first cars. The concept’s round LED headlights and back-lit Honda emblem have made the transition from concept to production.

The sketch also confirms the Urban EV will be available with cameras in lieu of door mirrors. This forward-looking technology remains illegal in the United States, Audi’s electric E-Tron SUV will go on sale here with standard mirrors, but the new tech is allowed in Europe and in Japan. We expect American regulators will approve the cameras in the not-too-distant future.

Honda Urban EV dashboard

The interior is a tech lover’s dream come true. Designers replaced the analog instrument cluster with a tablet-like screen that provides key information about the car and its surroundings in high resolution. It’s connected to two additional screens that replace a vast majority of the buttons normally found on the dashboard and on the center console. The result is a clean, minimalist cockpit that looks intuitive to use.

What’s under the adorable sheet metal remains to be seen. Honda developed the Urban EV as an electric car from the get-go, meaning it won’t be offered with any kind of internal combustion engine. Insiders peg its driving range at 155 miles.

Honda will lift the veil off of the Urban EV prototype during the 2019 Geneva Auto Show which opens its doors to the press on March 5. It’s difficult to say when it will reach showrooms because the model we’ll see in Geneva will be a close-to-production prototype; in other words, development work is ongoing. What’s certain is that the Urban EV will not be sold in the United States, but it hopefully sheds valuable insight into the electric cars Honda will sell here after the turn of the decade.

Don't Miss

The hottest of all Mini hatches is coming with a Batman-approved design
awesome tech you cant buy yet flectr 360 feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Hi-viz bike reflectors and a tiny flashlight

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
mercedes benz designer gorden wagener interview on tech future fullwide
Cars

Mercedes-Benz predicts cars will evolve more in the next decade than ever before

Mercedes-Benz lead designer Gorden Wagener needs to push the company's design language further without diluting it. Digital Trends sat down with Wagener to gain insight into how Mercedes-Benz design will evolve as cars become more…
Posted By Ronan Glon
uber jump bikes
Outdoors

Uber’s bikesharing service is eating into its regular business

A bikesharing service acquired by Uber nearly a year ago is causing riders to take fewer car journeys with the company. It is, however, part of the plan as Uber looks to offer an integrated mobility platform for cities.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
S60 The Longest Drive
Cars

Someone stared at a Volvo on their phone for nearly 10 hours to win it

Volvo didn't want you to watch the 2019 Super Bowl or the million-dollar ads that pepper it. Instead, it gave those willing to ignore the big game the chance to win a two-year subscription to a brand-new S60.
Posted By Ronan Glon
apple face id touch could let motorists unlock a car feature
Cars

Will Apple sell its Touch ID and Face ID technology to automakers?

Recent patent filings suggest Apple wants its Touch ID and Face ID technologies to spread across the automotive industry. The company outlined how motorists could use their finger or their face to unlock their car.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Escort Max 360
Cars

Keep your driving record squeaky clean with these top-flight radar detectors

Nobody likes getting a speeding ticket, but these gadgets can help. Check out our picks for the best radar detectors on the market, from the likes of Valentine One, Escort, and Beltronics.
Posted By Andrew Hard, Ronan Glon
2019 bmw i8 roadster review ultra wide 1
Product Review

Bigger battery and folding top add appeal, but BMW’s i8 remains ultra-niche

Want a high-performance vehicle that's more than just a frightening driving experience? Desire the look and feel of a sports car with the road manners of a luxury commuter? The BMW i8 is for you.
Posted By Miles Branman
Maserati Alfieri EV sketch
Cars

Maserati is prepared to fight for a piece of the electrified supercar segment

The Alfieri concept Maserati shown in 2014 is on track for production. It will offer three drivetrain options, including hybrid and electric variants, and it will take just two seconds to reach 60 mph from a stop in its quickest…
Posted By Ronan Glon
best cars for the snow tesla model x header
Cars

Model X owner claims confused Autopilot causes crash; Tesla rejects blame

The driver of a Tesla Model X told New Jersey police he veered off the road and crashed after the Autopilot system malfunctioned. He wasn't hurt or charged, but the crossover sustained significant damage. Tesla denies the claims.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2020 BMW X3 M and X4 M
Cars

BMW’s X3 M and X4 M pack 503 horsepower in nontraditional form

BMW is starting even further from its heritage with the 2020 X3 M and X4 M performance crossovers. But with up to 503 horsepower available in each vehicle, does that really matter?
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
fords ingenious bed for couples keeps mattress hogs in their own half ford smart
Smart Home

Ford’s ingenious bed for couples keeps mattress hogs in their own half

Drawing on its driverless-car technology, Ford has created a smart bed for couples that uses sensors and a conveyor belt to prevent either occupant from straying onto the other half of the mattress while they doze.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
MINI JCW GP teaser
Cars

The hottest of all Mini hatches is coming with a Batman-approved design

The Mini John Cooper Works GP concept first seen at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show will go into production in 2020, Mini has confirmed. The John Cooper Works GP is the ultimate performance version of the Mini Cooper.
Posted By Ronan Glon
rivian rj scaringe interview r1t parked
Cars

Report: Amazon and General Motors may invest in electric pickup company Rivian

General Motors and Amazon may invest between $1 billion to $2 billion for minority stakes in U.S. startup Rivian, an all-electric truck company, Reuters reports. Rivian introduced the R1T pickup at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto show.
Posted By Bruce Brown
2015 ford f 150 unveiled at 2014 detroit auto show
Cars

Ford F-150 recall: Fault could cause vehicle to downshift into first gear

Ford is recalling 1.48 million F-150 vehicles over a potential fault that could cause it to suddenly downshift into first gear. The automaker said it's currently aware of five accidents related to the issue.
Posted By Trevor Mogg