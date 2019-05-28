Digital Trends
Cars

Honda E: Compact electric car will feature side camera mirrors as standard

Trevor Mogg
By

Honda’s neat side camera mirror system will come as standard on its new Honda E electric car when it lands in showrooms in early 2020, the Japanese automaker confirmed on Tuesday.

Frustratingly, the design is only for the European and Japanese markets, as current U.S. regulations mean that physical side mirrors still have to be fitted to vehicles on American roads.

The cameras are housed in small modules positioned in place of the side mirrors, with video streamed to two six-inch displays located just inside each door.

hondas new electric car will feature side camera mirrors as standard honda e mirror system
The camera mirror system on the Honda E. Honda

“As well as improving visibility, these compact cameras reduce aerodynamic drag by around 90% compared to conventional door mirrors,” Honda said. “The result is an approximate 3.8% improvement for the entire vehicle, contributing towards the models overall efficiency and range.”

The design also helps to significantly reduce wind noise at higher speeds, compared to conventional side mirrors.

As the video at the top shows, the system also offers a clear image during rainy weather, offering a marked improvement on physical side mirrors. This is down to the shape of the camera unit’s housing as well as the application of a water-repellent coating on the lens.

And there’s more. The driver can also choose between “normal view” and “wide view,” with the latter reducing blind spots by around 10% and 50%, respectively. Also, when you put the Honda E into reverse, guide lines show up on the displays to assist the driver during their maneuver.

The displays’ brightness automatically adjusts according to the conditions, a feature that Honda says helps to eliminate dazzle and glare in poor weather, low light, and night-time conditions.

Honda’s side camera mirror system is similar in many ways to the one incorporated into Audi’s E-Tron electric SUV, but of course U.S. buyers will have to make do with physical mirrors on that vehicle, too.

With its compact design and 125-mile range, the Honda E compact electric car has been designed primarily as a city runaround or short commutes. Check out Digital Trends’ recent piece to find out about the Honda E and what it has to offer.

Don't Miss

Honda extends the warranty of select CR-Vs, Civics after finding problem
awesome tech you cant buy yet ninebot kickscooter max feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Tricked-out e-scooters and bike lights that lock

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it's fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
BMW Mobility scooters
Cars

You can operate this BMW on a busy sidewalk without getting arrested

Forget driving: BMW released the ultimate riding machine. The German company teamed up with Switzerland's Micro to design a trio of scooters designed for last-mile mobility in crowded city centers.
Posted By Ronan Glon
tesla owners complain of overcrowded supercharger stations elon musk will take action against inconsiderate users mem 2
Cars

Tesla to cap charging at busy Supercharging stations at 80%

Tesla will be updating some of its supercharger stations to impose limits on how much a car can be charged in a single period. The new limits will allow users to only charge up to 80% at busy stations.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
chinas new maglev train can reach an astonishing 372 mph china unveils 600 kph prototype in qingdao
Cars

China’s new maglev train can reach an astonishing 372 mph

China has unveiled a prototype maglev train capable of speeds of up to 372 mph (600 mph). After extensive testing, the high-speed passenger train should go into commercial production in 2021.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
adiabatic engines from the 1950s could have saved planet getty 1
Cars

1950s engine tech was as efficient as today’s. So why didn’t we use it?

Adiabatic engines take a counterintuitive approach to engine design and produce better mpg with more horsepower. This technology was invented back in the 1950’s and tested by the Army, so why aren’t we using it now?
Posted By Adam Kaslikowski
Renault Twingo
Cars

Fiat-Chrysler rattles the car industry by proposing a merger with Renault

Fiat-Chrysler's search for a merger partner may finally be over. The company sent Paris-based Renault a merger proposal that outlines how to group the two companies plus all of their brands and businesses under the same roof to save money.
Posted By Ronan Glon
tesla is dying and this how it will end fire at dealership in uk
Cars

Tesla is now doomed. Here’s how its EV dream will soon come crashing down

Tesla changed the world when it introduced the Roadster. Without it, the EVs from every major company would not be on sale today. It has also run out of hope of ever surviving.
Posted By Adam Kaslikowski
Simon Pagenaud wins 2019 Indy 500
Cars

How Verizon and Team Penske used 5G to help win the Indy 500

Team Penske, the most successful race team in Indy 500 history, used Verizon 5G in its bid to win the 2019 Indy 500. Modern race cars generate tons of data, and a 5G connection lets teams harvest that data faster.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
porsch augmented reality app porsche 911 carerra
Cars

Porsche’s Augmented Reality app lets you see your dream car in the real world

If you can dream it, you can see it -- and even put it in your driveway. The new Porsche Augmented Reality Visualizer App (PARVA) is available now for iOS and Android augmented reality-enabled mobile devices.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Emerging Tech

Intelligent pedestrian crossing system banishes the button

Pressing the button at a signalized crosswalk is no great hardship, but Austrian researchers are adamant there's a better way. By replacing the button with smart technology, its system improves both safety and traffic flow.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Ferrari 488 GTB Hands On
Cars

Ferrari teases new hybrid supercar ahead of May 29 reveal

Ferrari will launch its latest supercar May 29. The car will feature a hybrid powertrain that's expected to produce over 900 horsepower, and may get all-wheel drive as well. Ferrari needs to make more hybrids to meet stricter emissions…
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2019 Honda Civic Sedan and Coupe
Cars

Honda extends the warranty of select CR-Vs, Civics after finding problem

Consumer Reports said some Honda CR-Vs and Civics sold in the U.S. have an engine problem which lets gasoline seep into the oil system. Honda extended the powertrain warranty of over a million cars to reassure owners.
Posted By Ronan Glon, Bruce Brown
BMW iNext teaser
Cars

BMW gives us a sneak peek at the technology it will release in 2021

BMW released preliminary information about a model called iNext internally. Presented as its technology flagship, the iNext — which might be called i5 — will be entirely electric, partially autonomous, and fully connected.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Ford GT 2019 24 Hours of Le Mans retro liveries
Cars

Ford says au revoir to the 24 Hours of Le Mans with retro GT liveries

The 2019 24 Hours of Le Mans will be the last for the Ford GT, a tribute to the legendary Ford GT40 that won Le Mans four times in the 1960s. The current GT won its class on its first try in 2016 but is winless at Le Mans since then.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein