How to pre-order the Bronco and the Bronco Sport

Ford introduced the hotly anticipated Bronco and the smaller Bronco Sport online in July 2020, and it opened the order books right after both models made their debut. Although Bronco deliveries aren’t scheduled to start until early 2021, motorists who want to secure an early build slot can reserve the SUV online by sending the company a $100 deposit that’s fully refundable. Here’s how to make a reservation from the comfort of your own couch.

Step 1: Visit Ford’s website

This is the simple part. Open your favorite browser and make your way to Ford’s website. Once you see the landing page, click on Vehicles and select SUVs & Crossovers from the drop-down menu. Then, click on the 2021 Bronco.

Step 2: Head to the reservation page

Clicking on the Reserve now button located on the upper left side of the page takes you to the configurator. You have seven trim levels to choose from called Base, Big Bend, Black Diamond, Outer Banks, Badlands, Wildtrak, and First Edition. Each one is available with two or four doors, but note every example of the First Edition was spoken for a few short hours after Ford started taking reservations. Interest in the Bronco has been massive.

To start the process, click Review & Reserve once you’ve found the model that best suits your needs. If you’re not sure, you can decide from the seven trim levels by comparing them side by side using Ford’s handy guide.

Step 3: Log in to your Ford Account (or create one)

You’ll need to create a Ford Account to complete your reservation. If you don’t have one, don’t fret. Opening one is quick, easy, and free. Once it’s set up, log in, and you’ll see a basic overview of the Bronco you’re about to order. You will be asked to fill in your address, among other details, and you’ll be assigned a dealer based on your zip code.

Step 4: Make the reservation

Ford asks for a refundable $100 deposit to secure a spot in line. Don’t worry if the Bronco you see on the right side of the page isn’t configured the way you want it; you’ll be asked to complete your configuration later in 2020. That’s when you’ll choose the color, pick any and all options, and add accessories. Enter your payment information, and you’ll receive a confirmation with the date you placed your order and the number assigned to your reservation.

What’s next?

Ford will reach out to you when it’s time to configure your Bronco. Production is scheduled to start in the spring of 2021, and reservations will be filled in roughly the same order they’re received in. If you change your mind, you can cancel your order and get your $100 deposit back but you can’t transfer your reservation to another buyer.

What about the Bronco Sport?

Motorists who want the smaller Bronco Sport need to select it in the drop-down menu labeled Vehicles and follow all of the aforementioned steps. There are five trim levels named Base, Big Bend, Outer Banks, Badlands, and First Edition. Deliveries are scheduled to start before the end of 2020.

