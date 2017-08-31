Hurricane Harvey could leave half a million destroyed cars in its wake

Why it matters to you If you're thinking about buying a used car, this could create some problems.

While the full scope of the destruction wrought by Hurricane Harvey has yet to be tallied, it’s clear that a lot of cars and trucks will be headed to the scrap yard.

In fact, Harvey could set a record for car destruction, according to a CNBC report. Up to 500,000 vehicles could be destroyed, the news network reported, citing data from research firm Cox Automotive. That would be double the amount of cars destroyed by Hurricane Sandy.

After Sandy hit New York and New Jersey in 2012, an estimated 250,000 cars and trucks were scrapped. That included many vehicles stuck at ports waiting to be delivered to dealerships. But while the New York metropolitan area has more residents, Houston as a higher number of vehicles per household, according to CNBC. That means more vehicles were likely in Harvey’s path than Sandy’s.

The flooding will keep auto insurers busy with claims, while car dealers are expecting a boom in business. Used car values are already close to a record high, according to CNBC. Manheim Auto Auctions, which specializes in used car sales, expects prices to continue climbing over the next couple of weeks, due to restricted supplies.

Meanwhile, the National Insurance Crime Bureau told CNBC that it expects some of the flooded cars to be reconditioned and sold — without buyers realizing it. Selling flood-damaged cars is not illegal, as long as the damage is disclosed on the car’s title. After Hurricane Katrina, thousands of flooded cars with titles that did not denote the damage were sold to unsuspecting buyers.

Buying a flood-damaged car — even a rebuilt one — is a risky proposition. Even if everything visible looks okay, a car that has been submerged in water can hide other faults. Water can damage almost any critical part on a car. It can also collect in hidden areas of the bodywork or structure and cause rust.

Harvey, once a Category 4 hurricane, was downgraded to a tropical depression Wednesday night as it moved away from Texas toward Louisiana and Mississippi, according to The New York Times. Tens of thousands of people in Texas remain in shelters and there have been at least 38 deaths so far, local officials said.