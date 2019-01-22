Digital Trends
Cars

Hyundai has created the ‘world’s first multi-collision airbag system’

Trevor Mogg
By

Hyundai is developing an airbag that can respond effectively in an accident where more than one collision occurs. It’s said to be the first of its kind.

Many auto accidents involve not one but two or more impacts, when a suddenly chaotic traffic situation leads to numerous vehicles piling into each other. In fact, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) says that 30 percent of accidents involve a secondary impact, a figure that highlights the importance of an effective airbag system like the one Hyundai has unveiled this week.

Hyundai says that current airbag systems offer no protection in a secondary impact in cases where the initial impact was insufficient to cause the main airbag to deploy.

Importantly, the new technology is able to detect the potentially unusual position of those inside a vehicle following the initial impact. It then uses the data to calculate the required strength of subsequent airbag deployments prompted by any secondary impact.

Taesoo Chi, head of Hyundai’s Chassis Technology Center, said his company intends to continue its research “on more diverse crash situations as part of our commitment to producing even safer vehicles that protect occupants and prevent injuries.”

NHTSA data reveals that the most common kind of multi-collision accidents involve cars crossing over the center line (30.8 percent). This is followed by collisions caused by a sudden stop at highway tollgates (13.5 percent), highway median strip collisions (8.0 percent), and sideswiping and collision with trees and electric poles (4.0 percent).

Future Hyundai and Kia automobiles are set to incorporate the state-of-the-art airbag technology to improve driver safety and reduce injuries in multi-collision accidents, though a date for its introduction is yet to be announced.

This isn’t the first airbag system developed by Hyundai. In early 2018, for example, it unveiled a system that placed an airbag in the rear section of a vehicle’s sunroof to protect the driver and any passengers in a rollover accident.

“It resembles the curtain airbag that is deployed alongside the windows of the vehicle in a broadside collision,” Hyundai explained at the time. “If the turning angle of the vehicle is changed due to a rollover accident, the sensor detects it, and the inflator deploys the airbag.”

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Elon Musk offers to help dig CERN's new particle collider tunnel
awesome tech you cant buy yet obsbot camera feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: camera with A.I. director, robot arm assistant

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
michigan digital license plate rplate
Cars

Michigan OKs digital license plates with Rplate’s connected car platform

The state of Michigan approved the use of digital license plates on motor vehicles registered in the state. Reviver Auto, the manufacturer of the Rplate connected car platform, worked with Michigan's Department of State to pass the bill.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Lego 2019 Chevrolet Silverado LT Trail Boss
Cars

This Chevy Silverado pickup truck is made from more than 300,000 Lego bricks

To promote The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, Lego and Chevrolet teamed up on a life-size replica of the automaker's Silverado pickup truck made from more than 300,000 plastic bricks.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
is elon musk planning world domination through solar power and electric cars tesla charging station
Cars

Prices for using Tesla Supercharging just skyrocketed

Tesla is updating their Supercharging pricing based on local electricity rates and customer demand, which has lead to an increase in charging costs by as much as 33 percent in some regions.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
Three-Wheel EV
Cars

Can electric motors finally make three-wheeled cars great?

Every few years, someone tries to sell a three-wheeled vehicle to Americans. Historically, it hasn’t gone very well. We’ve got our suspicions about why people don’t buy trikes, and they boil down to this: a trike is just not a real…
Posted By Jeff Zurschmeide
uber jump bikes
Outdoors

Is Uber planning to put its self-driving tech into bikes and scooters?

Uber reportedly has its eye on building autonomous electric bikes and scooters that ride to a user when summoned by an app. The technology could also be used to make its two-wheelers safer with obstacle avoidance systems.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
2020 Toyota Supra auction
Cars

Someone just paid supercar money for the very first 2020 Toyota Supra

The 2020 Toyota Supra made its long-awaited debut at the 2019 Detroit Auto Show. The resurrected sports car, famous for a role in The Fast and the Furious, goes on sale in the U.S. this summer.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein, Ronan Glon
Lincoln Continental 80th Anniversary Coach Door Edition
Cars

Lincoln’s stately, limited-edition flagship sedan sells out in a month

The 1961 Lincoln Continental became a design icon thanks to center-opening "coach doors" (also known as "suicide doors"). Lincoln is bringing those doors back for a special edition of the 2019 Continental.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein, Ronan Glon
Volkswagen I.D. R at Pikes Peak
Cars

Volkswagen is planning a tougher challenge for its all-electric I.D. R

The Volkswagen I.D. R electric race car will head to the Nürburgring for a lap-record attempt. Volkswagen will reportedly aim to set the quickest lap time ever by an electric car with the I.D. R.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
spotify car speaker player
Home Theater

Report: Spotify preparing to launch $100 in-car streaming device

According to a report, people familiar with Spotify's plans say the company is readying a dedicated in-car music streamer that will cost $100. It will work with any Bluetooth-enabled audio system and can be controlled by voice.
Posted By Simon Cohen
Tesla Model 3
Cars

Tesla given go-ahead to start deliveries of Model 3 to Europe

Tesla has been given the green light to start deliveries of its Model 3 electric sedan to Europe, giving it the chance to compete more effectively with the likes of BMW, Audi, and Mercedes-Benz in the region's premium car market.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Ebay Green Monday
Cars

Royal fans bid big money as Prince Philip ‘car crash parts’ hit eBay

A couple of days after a car crash that involved the 97-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II, debris apparently from the scene of the accident showed up on eBay. And people wanted to buy it.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Vuhl 05RR
Cars

If Batman became a race car driver, he’d hit the track in the Vuhl 05RR

Mexican sports car Vuhl revealed the hardcore 05RR, a roadster that blurs the line between a track car and a street-legal car. The 05RR stands out with a design that looks right out of a video game and a 385-horsepower engine.
Posted By Ronan Glon
cern large hadron collider physicists discover pentaquark paritcle lhc
Emerging Tech

Elon Musk offers to help dig CERN’s new particle collider tunnel

CERN plans to put the Large Hadron Collider to shame with its proposed much larger Future Circular Collider -- and Elon Musk wants to help. Because, you know, he's not busy enough.
Posted By Luke Dormehl