 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Cars
  3. Features

I sat in the Xiaomi SU7, here are 5 features that every car needs

By
Xiaomi SU7 Max SUV first look
Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends

I’ve spent almost two decades reviewing most facets of consumer technology, but I’ve never been a huge car guy. For many years, it represented a way to get from A to B, but electric cars have changed this.

The best electric cars solve many of my biggest complaints with a car, and some of the best cars are being made by brands I would never have expected. I’ve sat in Sony’s upcoming car, the AFEELA, and I love the immersive entertainment experience, but one of my primary concerns is the lack of a killer use case for many of these features.

Recommended Videos

The car I’ve most been waiting to get into? The Xiaomi SU7 SUV, and I just had my first opportunity to do so. What I found is one of the most thoughtful car interiors ever, with features that I can see myself using every single day. Here are five Xiaomi SU7 features that every carmaker needs to adopt.

Related

Screen mirroring and apps

Xiaomi SU7 Max SUV infotainment screen
Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends

There’s a distinct benefit to Xiaomi being a phone maker at heart; the Xiaomi SU7 is designed to integrate with your existing technology in a much more natural way than Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, or Tesla’s infotainment system.

By default, your phone screen is mirrored in a window that floats above the infotainment system, but you can also pin any app to your infotainment home screen. The phone-mirroring window can be resized, dragged, and interacted with just like you would on a folding phone, and you can use all the features of any app, including at up to 60 frames per second.

This is the best phone integration on any car, bar none

Sitting in the Xiaomi SU7 for the first time and seeing this first hand, one thought immediately came to mind: the Xiaomi SU7 is the car that Apple should have made. The Xiaomi SU7 does support CarPlay — a necessity to fully support the iPhone — but it isn’t as tightly integrated as with the best Xiaomi phones. This is the best phone integration on any car, bar none.

Outstanding Range and Superfast Charging

Xiaomi SU7 Max SUV side profile
Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends

This was the first time I had sat in a Xiaomi SUV, and there were a few inclusions that blew me away. All Xiaomi technology — its phones in particular — is known for its ability to charge rapidly, and the Xiaomi SU7 follows this trend with incredible charging and range promises.

The full range of the Max is 810 kilometers, while the regular Xiaomi SU7 is 700km. Five minutes of charging will get you 220 km, while a further ten minutes will yield a total range of 510 km. All of these specs are on the Xiaomi SU7 Max, with the base model featuring 138 km and 350 km, respectively, and the Ultra — the world’s fastest SUV — prioritizing speed and performance over range.

Xiaomi SU7 Max SUV left side
Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends

For context, this is faster than the Tesla Supercharger network, which offers a maximum of ~320 km (on the Model S), although it’s worth noting that the two companies are rated by different standards. Fast charging on the Xiaomi SU7 should be the standard for all cars, and even if it’s rated at a lower rating by differing global standards, it’s likely to still be the fastest charging.

I’ve owned a plug-in hybrid EV before but have resisted the switch to a full-time EV primarily for charging concerns. The few times I’ve had to charge a rented Tesla, it’s required taking at least a 30 minute stop. On long drives, this can sometimes be multiple stops. I’ve waited for longer range and faster charging, and the Xiaomi SU7 delivers both in abundance.

Storage, Fridge, and Diffuser

Xiaomi SU7 Max SUV rear trunk open
Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends

Okay, hear me out: Every car needs a fridge and diffuser like the Xiaomi SU7. The diffuser concept is simple as it makes it effortless to change the scent inside the car. There’s three to choose from and there’s more available to order separately.

The fridge is by far the coolest part. It stores up to 6 cans and can be used for both hot and cold items. It’s easily accessible from the front or rear seats as it’s conveniently located under the center console and opens from the rear. Right above it are two USB-C ports that support 18W charging, while the USB-C port at the front offers 65W.

There’s also tons of storage in the sizable frunk, large trunk, and several compartments underneath the trunk mat. The Xiaomi SU7 is a car that was made with the user in mind, and it shows throughout.

Designed to complement your existing tech

Xiaomi SU7 Max SUV rear tablet screen close up
Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends

Those thoughtful touches continue throughout the car, including in the experience for rear passengers and the likely use cases of owners. Behind the two front seats, you’ll find a tablet holder that provides power and integrates your existing technology into the experience.

There’s not a huge amount of space for rear passengers — unsurprising given the bias towards front space and the sporty design — but it’s still a great overall experience. The rear seats have two-zone heating, while the front seats also have cooling. You can control things like the Air Conditioning, music, and more using the rear tablet.

I’ve waited for longer range and faster charging, and the Xiaomi SU7 delivers both in abundance.

The best thing is that all of these features work with the best iPads with just a single app, and every carmaker needs to copy this integration. Xiaomi has correctly recognized that not supporting the Apple ecosystem in its car is a mistake, and I hope we’ll see support for other Android tablets in some form in the future.

Smart Home Integration

Xiaomi SU7 Max SUV infortainment screen
Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends

The Xiaomi SU7 is exciting not just for its in-car technology and experience but also for the way it integrates into the wider Xiaomi ecosystem. The company has a vast array of smart home products it makes and sells, including everything from curtains, robot vacuums, and lights to televisions, smart displays, and thermostats.

Considering that ecosystem, it’s no surprise that the Xiaomi SU7 deeply integrates into it. You can control large swatches of your smart home from the car’s infotainment screen, and you can set up routines to activate either automatically based on your location or with a single tap on the car screen.

Xiaomi SU7 Max SUV infotainment apps screen
Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends

What is surprising is that you can also control your car from any Xiaomi smart home device. Want to warm your car up while you’re preparing breakfast using a recipe on your smart display? Easy. Want to control your car from your TV? Simple. The integration is incredible, and it makes me wish that Xiaomi sold more of its wider ecosystem products outside of China.

Finally, the car that we deserve

The Xiaomi SU7 is world-leading in connectivity, has amazing integration with existing technology and your smart home, and offers outstanding charging and range. The Xiaomi SU7 is not just unique as the first car made by a phone maker, but because of its sheer potential.

I wish I had gotten to drive it, but the Max version is about to launch in the UK, where I was born, and this may need to be my next car there.

In China, it has so far also followed Xiaomi’s smartphone pricing model of making the best technology more affordable (in many cases), and the base model starts at roughly $30,000 equivalent and the Max version at $42,000. These prices would change if imported to other countries, but this is a seriously compelling offering.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Nirave Gondhia
Nirave Gondhia
Contributor
Nirave is a creator, evangelist, and founder of House of Tech. A heart attack at 33 inspired him to publish the Impact of…
EV sales surge could continue as Trump delays ending federal rebates, report says
Second-Gen Rivian R1S on a road

A surge in sales of electric vehicles in the final months of last year could continue well into 2025, as consumers continue to take advantage of federal tax incentives while they last, according to a report by the Associated Press.
On the day of his inauguration, President Donald Trump signed an executive order titled “Unleashing American Energy”, which says the government is “considering the elimination of unfair subsidies and other ill-conceived government-imposed market distortions that favor EVs over other technologies.”
During his campaign, Trump’s team said it was planning to end the Biden administration’s $7,500 tax credit on the purchase or lease of an EV, although it did not provide a timeline for doing so.
Americans rushed to take advantage of the incentive, helping fuel a surge of more than 15% in EV sales in the fourth quarter, according to Cox Automotive.
Recent surveys show that incentives have played a major role in fueling EV sales over the past few years, and that a majority of Americans are in favor of government incentives to help with the purchase of an EV.
Meanwhile, the wording in Trump’s executive order, which says his administration is still 'considering' its options, leaves room for ambiguity about the timing of its application.
“Temporarily, sales of EVs could skyrocket as car-buyers rush to take advantage of existing tax credits,” the report by the Associated Press says.
In order to repeal the EV tax credit, the Trump administration will need to obtain the approval of congress. The process will likely take place as part of broader negotiations on extending Trump’s first-term tax cuts, which are due to expire near the end of 2025.
It’s also not entirely clear if the Trump administration will seek to end the whole of the $7,500 EV tax incentive. In order to obtain the incentive for the purchase of an EV, restrictions apply for high-income households and for EVs with non-U.S. made batteries. But those restrictions don’t apply to leasing an EV.
According to Cox Automotive, members of the Trump administration are particularly keen on ending “this leasing loophole, which was created partly to appease Korean and Japanese automakers, who have invested billions in U.S. EV manufacturing.”
Ending rebates and other subsidies for EVs is also likely to meet challenges, be they legal or political, from different actors.
The Zero Emission Transportation Association (ZETA), a trade group whose members include the likes of Tesla, Waymo, Rivian, and Uber, has come out in support of incentives for both the production and the sale of EVs.
ZETA says the incentives for both EV and battery-makers have led to enormous investments and job gains in Republican-dominated states like Ohio, Kentucky, Michigan, and Georgia.

Read more
Tesla Model Y Juniper vs Rivian R1S: Can Tesla’s newest take out a much more expensive vehicle?
Tesla Model Y 2025.

Tesla and Rivian actually have a lot in common. Both are relatively new companies in the grand scheme of things, at least compared to the legacy automakers that are now switching to EVs, but their actual vehicles are pretty different. The Tesla Model Y is the most popular electric vehicle in America, serving as a high-tech crossover for those interested in buying a Tesla. The Rivian R1S is Rivian's electric SUV, obviously boasting a larger body, but also putting tech first.

On top of the Tesla Model Y being the most popular EV right now, it's also in the midst of getting a major refresh in the form of the Model Y Juniper. We're still early on in the rollout of that refresh, though. While Tesla has released the Model Y Juniper in its base form in China, the version of the vehicle being sold in the US right now is the so-called Launch Edition New Model Y, which is a high-performance version of the Model Y Juniper that comes with a high price tag. For this comparison, we'll use the specs from the both the entry-level Model Y Juniper being sold in China, and the launch edition New Model Y being sold in the U.S. Keep in mind, however, that until the Model Y Juniper gets a wider U.S. release, only the previous-generation Model Y is being sold alongside the Launch Edition New Model Y

Read more
Tesla Model Y Juniper vs Kia EV9: Can the new Model Y beat a large SUV?
White Tesla Model Y Juniper at a Supercharger

America's most popular electric vehicle, the Tesla Model Y, is getting a major refresh. Tesla already launched the Tesla Model Y Juniper in China, but now it's bringing the vehicle to the US.

Of course, the new Model Y has to go up against a host of competitive electric vehicles, some of which are larger, some faster, and some even cheaper. The Kia EV9 has been hailed for being one of the few full-size electric SUVs that offers a high-quality driving experience without completely breaking the bank.

Read more