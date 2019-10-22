Today’s highways can be the scene of melting asphalt and also melting tempers. Besides road rage, you also have to look out for the occasional shooter, postal workers going postal, terrorism both foreign and domestic, and school buses. For all those reasons and so many more, why aren’t you driving a 200 mile per hour, bulletproof Audi?

The fine people at AddArmor have your back. Builders of over 9,000 specialty armored vehicles over the last 20 years from their secret lair in Jackson, Wyoming, the veteran-owned company is staffed with first responders. These are people who know something about being safe in the most unsafe conditions. AddArmor’s technology is developed and tested in the laboratory of real-world conditions, according to a company press release.

But wait, you say, why would I drive a bulky armored vehicle around town? That’s the beauty of it — it’s not bulky at all. AddArmor has an Audi RS7 built just for your commuter needs whether it’s the crazy freeways of southern California, the angry highways of New York City, or Beirut. So you think it’s going to be heavy and bulky? Wrong again. AddArmor proudly claims it builds the world’s most sophisticated mobile safe rooms built to Delta Force-level security.

In the safety game speed is paramount and the lightweight armoring from AddArmor provides comprehensive 360-degree protection without compromising on acceleration or braking. You see, the total weight of this armor is a mere 200 pounds. Instead of metal plating AddArmor uses a poly-carbonate weave, ten times stronger than ballistic steel and 60% lighter. Not only does this not hinder accelerating, just as important, it does not make it harder to stop the vehicle, either.

The RS7 runs on high-performance 275/30ZR21 Pirelli P Zero Run Flat tires capable of driving 30 miles after sustaining several high-powered rifle shots. The car is also equipped with a special Global 911 concierge service. This satellite-activated 24/7 system monitors the vehicle’s occupants via their cell phones and an array of beacons. Any sign of trouble automatically sets off a siren in a command center staffed by highly trained security staff. This Audi can be yours for $208,000 but really, what price can you put on security?

