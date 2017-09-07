The Jaguar electric E-Type Zero is a classic car that’s good for the environment

Why it matters to you The E-Type Zero is a modern twist on an iconic sports car.

Jaguar calls it “the most beautiful electric car in the world.”

No less of an authority than Enzo Ferrari was said to have called the Jaguar E-Type “the most beautiful car in the world,” and now Jaguar has rebuilt one of the classic sports cars with an electric powertrain. Named E-Type Zero, it certainly is easy on the eyes.

Unveiled ahead of the Jaguar Land Rover Tech Fest in London, the Jaguar E-Type Zero combines what is arguably the automaker’s most iconic car with the future direction the company plans to go in. JLR just announced that every vehicle it sells after 2020 will have a mild hybrid, plug-in hybrid, or all-electric powertrain. Jaguar is set to launch its first all-electric model, a production version of the I-Pace SUV concept.

The E-Type Zero is no SUV. It’s a 1968 Series 1.5 Jaguar E-Type Roadster, restored at JLR’s new “Classic Works,” where the company rebuilds and maintains vintage cars. The electric E-Type does 0 to 62 mph in 5.5 seconds, which Jaguar claims is actually about 1.0 second quicker than the gasoline-powered original.

An electric motor mounted where the transmission would normally be develops 220 kilowatts (295 horsepower), with power sent to the rear wheels as normal. A 40-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack sits under the hood, where the E-Type’s straight-six engine used to reside. Jaguar claims the battery pack has roughly the same dimensions as the engine, and weighs about the same, too, so the car’s balance isn’t affected. Overall weight is 101 pounds less than the original E-Type.

Jaguar estimates real-world range at about 170 miles. A recharge takes six to seven hours, and the charge port is located where the fuel filler would be on a stock E-Type. The rest of the car looks pretty original, although the interior has been augmented with a display screen and a rotary shifter similar to the ones used in many current Jaguar models.

Because the electric powertrain fits so easily into the footprint of the original six-cylinder engine, many other classic Jaguar models could be easily converted to electric power, the company notes. That “XK” engine debuted in 1949 in the XK120, and lasted until 1992. Jaguar is likely hoping the I-Pace and its new electric powertrain will have a similarly impressive legacy.