Automakers from McLaren to Chevrolet have developed virtual concept cars for Gran Turismo video games under the Vision Gran Turismo banner, and now Jaguar is jumping on the bandwagon. Unveiled at the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show, the Jaguar Vision Gran Turismo Coupe concept is an electric sports car that will be available for download in Gran Turismo Sport by the end of the month.

Despite the car’s futuristic look, Jaguar claims the Vision Gran Turismo Coupe’s exterior design was inspired by two iconic race cars from the 1950s — the C-Type and D-Type. The car’s active rear wing is thoroughly modern, however. So is the interior, which features augmented reality glass that can show information about the outside world and warn the driver of obstacles, according to Jaguar. The virtual concept car also has an artificial intelligence assistant called KITT-E and 3D image displays. Jaguar is actually working on 3D tech for its real-world production cars, although it’s not quite ready for prime time.

The Vision Gran Turismo Coupe may not be a real car, but Jaguar still engineered it like one. The car has a perfect 50:50 front: rear weight distribution, and weighs 3,086 pounds, according to Jaguar. That’s not bad for a car toting around a heavy battery pack. Jaguar said its Formula E race team had a hand in designing the powertrain, which consists of three electric motors. One motor powers the front wheels, while the other two power one rear wheel each, giving the car all-wheel drive.

Together, the three motors produce 1,005 horsepower and 885 pound-feet of torque. Jaguar claims the Vision Gran Turismo Coupe concept will do zero to 62 mph in less than 2.0 seconds, and reach a top speed of over 200 mph. That puts this virtual concept car in the same ballpark as some real-world electric supercars expected to enter production over the next few years, such as the Tesla Roadster and Lotus Evija. But performance claims from Tesla and Lotus remain just that, as neither car has turned a wheel in anger yet.

Jaguar has no plans to put the Vision Gran Turismo Coupe concept into production. The sleek sports car was designed solely for Gran Turismo Sport. But given Jaguar’s current involvement in Formula E, as well as a secondary race series for the I-Pace electric SUV, it wouldn’t be surprising to see more sporty electric Jags in the future.

