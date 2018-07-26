Lamborghini Aventador SVJ sets Nürburgring lap record ahead of public reveal

Share

Records fall quickly at the Nürburgring. The previous record of 6:47.3 was set by a Porsche 911 GT2 RS in September 2017. The test driver Lamborghini used for this most recent record run, Marco Mapelli, set what was then a production-car record of 6:57 in a Huracán Performante in 2016. In roughly two years, the record has tumbled by 10 seconds — a huge leap in the automotive performance world.

The Aventador SVJ wore camouflage because Lamborghini hasn’t actually revealed this new model to the public yet. That will happen next month during Monterey Car Week. The record run was made using Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R tires, which will be an option when the SVJ goes into production. Pirelli P Zero Corsa tires will be fitted as standard. Lamborghini also fitted the record-attempt car with cameras and telemetry equipment. The record was certified by independent firm Remak, using GPS and data from a VBOX-Racelogic data recorder.

Lamborghini hasn’t revealed much regarding the Aventador SVJ’s specifications, but did say the car will have a power-to-weight ratio of 1 horsepower per 4.36 pounds. That will be achieved in part through lower weight, although the Aventador’s 6.5-liter V12 may get an increase in power as well. Lamborghini also retuned the Aventador’s all-wheel drive system, rear-wheel steering, and stability control for SVJ duty.

The SVJ will also feature the Aerodinamica Lamborghini Attiva (ALA) active aerodynamics system first seen on the Huracán Performante. ALA uses movable flaps and channels to adjust airflow, with the aim of create grip-enhancing downforce in corners without sacrificing straightline-speed. Fixed spoilers and other aerodynamic aids can generate lots of downforce, but they also create drag that can limit a car’s top speed. ALA is designed to offer the best of both worlds.

While the SVJ now holds the record for production cars at the Nürburgring, it doesn’t have the overall record. Just a couple of weeks ago, Porsche showed up with a modified version of its 24 Hours of Le Mans-winning 919 Hybrid race car. In the hands of racing driver Timo Bernhard, the speedy hybrid lapped the circuit in 5:19.55. It beat the previous record, which had stood for 35 years, by 51.58 seconds.