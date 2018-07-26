Digital Trends
Cars

Lamborghini Aventador SVJ sets Nürburgring lap record ahead of public reveal

Stephen Edelstein
By

Germany’s Nürburgring Nordschleife  is the modern benchmark for performance cars, and Lamborghini just broke the lap record at the 12.8-mile track. The Lamborghini Aventador SVJ — a new high-performance version of the Aventador supercar — lapped the ‘Ring in 6:44.97, making it the quickest production car to ever turn a lap there.

Records fall quickly at the Nürburgring. The previous record of 6:47.3 was set by a Porsche 911 GT2 RS in September 2017. The test driver Lamborghini used for this most recent record run, Marco Mapelli, set what was then a production-car record of 6:57 in a Huracán Performante in 2016. In roughly two years, the record has tumbled by 10 seconds — a huge leap in the automotive performance world.

The Aventador SVJ wore camouflage because Lamborghini hasn’t actually revealed this new model to the public yet. That will happen next month during Monterey Car Week. The record run was made using Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R tires, which will be an option when the SVJ goes into production. Pirelli P Zero Corsa tires will be fitted as standard. Lamborghini also fitted the record-attempt car with cameras and telemetry equipment. The record was certified by independent firm Remak, using GPS and data from a VBOX-Racelogic data recorder.

Lamborghini hasn’t revealed much regarding the Aventador SVJ’s specifications, but did say the car will have a power-to-weight ratio of 1 horsepower per 4.36 pounds. That will be achieved in part through lower weight, although the Aventador’s 6.5-liter V12 may get an increase in power as well. Lamborghini also retuned the Aventador’s all-wheel drive system, rear-wheel steering, and stability control for SVJ duty.

The SVJ will also feature the Aerodinamica Lamborghini Attiva (ALA) active aerodynamics system first seen on the Huracán Performante. ALA uses movable flaps and channels to adjust airflow, with the aim of create grip-enhancing downforce in corners without sacrificing straightline-speed. Fixed spoilers and other aerodynamic aids can generate lots of downforce, but they also create drag that can limit a car’s top speed. ALA is designed to offer the best of both worlds.

While the SVJ now holds the record for production cars at the Nürburgring, it doesn’t have the overall record. Just a couple of weeks ago, Porsche showed up with a modified version of its 24 Hours of Le Mans-winning 919 Hybrid race car. In the hands of racing driver Timo Bernhard, the speedy hybrid lapped the circuit in 5:19.55. It beat the previous record, which had stood for 35 years, by 51.58 seconds.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best used cars you can buy for under $15,000
2018 jaguar xf s sportbrake press
Product Review

Why buy a Jaguar SUV when you can have a Sportbrake?

Though SUVs were once responsible for the demise of wagons, their overwhelming popularity may now be the cause of a wagon resurgence. To compliment its growing SUV lineup, Jaguar re-introduces a long-roofed XF to rival Mercedes-Benz’s…
Posted By Miles Branman
2019 Toyota 86 TRD Special Edition
Cars

2019 Toyota 86 TRD Special Edition plays catch-up to its Subaru sibling

The 2019 Toyota 86 TRD Special Edition adds performance upgrades and a little exclusivity, similar to what Subaru has already done with the tS version of the 86's BRZ sibling. Is that enough to make the TRD a truly special edition?
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
nomad wireless charging pad for tesla screen shot 2018 07 23 at 12 03 pm
Mobile

Nomad creates a wireless charging pad just for the Tesla Model 3

Nomad, the luxury tech accessory company, has created a wireless charging pad for the Tesla Model 3. The pad features two wireless charging pads and fits perfectly within the Model 3's charging station.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
2019 Audi Q3
Cars

Technology trickles down from above to make the new 2019 Audi Q3 smarter

Audi's product offensive continues with the launch of the brand-new, second-gen Q3. The firm's smallest SUV receives tech features like a virtual cockpit and a single screen variant of MMI Touch Response from bigger models.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Bosch road condition service
Cars

Bosch will roll out cloud-based cloud-detecting technology in 2020

Bosch and Foreca have joined forces to design tech that gives autonomous cars weather information. Starting in 2020, equipped cars will know when they're about to enter a snowstorm and when it's safe to speed up again.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2018 lexus rx350l rx press
Product Review

Lexus finds room for even more fuss-free luxury in the stretched-out RX 350L

We tour Nashville proper in the latest evolution of the best-selling Lexus, the 2018 RX 350L. This RX is a little bit different as it gains some extra length to offer more trunk space and an extra row of seating.
Posted By Chris Chin
fca boss sergio marchionne steps down due to health problems dies 66
Cars

Former Fiat-Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne dies at 66

Former Fiat-Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne, 66, has died from complications after a surgery to remove a tumor from his right shoulder. The influential, outspoken executive was scheduled to retire in 2019.
Posted By Ronan Glon
waymo orders thousands of chrysler pacifica minivans self driving car softens in pedestrian collison
Cars

Autonomous cars: Waymo and Walmart partner on a grocery pickup service

Selected Walmart customers who shop for groceries online can grab a free lift in one of Waymo’s autonomous cars to collect their order. The trial is part of an effort by Waymo to explore different uses for its technology.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
how to delete your uber account
Cars

Uber has completed 10 billion trips since 2010 despite persistent controversy

As of last month, ridesharing company Uber has completed over 10 billion trips. And given that the company only got its start eight years ago, that's a pretty impressive milestone. 
Posted By Lulu Chang
Ford autonomous car
Cars

Ford’s self-driving vehicle division is set to go — autonomous

Ford is getting serious about its self-driving car unit, and has spun out its autonomous car division into its own company. Ford Autonomous Vehicles LLC encompasses "all aspects of its self-driving vehicle business operations."
Posted By Lulu Chang
2013 Subaru Forester
Cars

The best used cars in every category still rock, but for a whole lot less

If you're looking to get the most bang for your buck, picking up a used vehicle is a great way to go. Luckily, there are plenty of options available for under $15,000, whether you’re looking for a basic daily driver or a luxury sedan.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
what is apple carplay 2019 toyota rav4 22 c0a427a8ba2dc4d2a358f1fd4420d76aee8fc907 700x467 c
Cars

What is Apple CarPlay? Here's all you need to know about iOS in your dashboard

CarPlay is one of two major infotainment systems currently vying for your car's dash. Here's everything you need to know about the system, including its feature set and host of third-party apps.
Posted By Ronan Glon, Miles Branman
royal enfield updates classics classic 500s
Cars

Royal Enfield updates its classic motorcycles for U.S. bikers

You'll have to look more than twice to see them, but the 2018 Royal Enfield Classic 500 mid-size motorcycle has been updated with modern-ish features. Purists will like the thigh pads, mudguards, spring-supported seat, and kickstart.
Posted By Bruce Brown
the mercedes benz a class sedan brings stuttgart luxury to masses 2019 3
Cars

The 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class sedan brings Stuttgart luxury to the masses

Making its debut in the U.S market is the world’s first-ever Mercedes-Benz A-Class sedan as the model enters its fourth-generation. At launch later this year, it will be available as the A 220 and the A 220 4MATIC.
Posted By Chris Chin