How did this Lamborghini Huracan end up ‘parked’ beneath a Honda Civic?

Let’s be honest, it’s not every day you see a Lamborghini Huracan beneath a Honda Civic.

The weird happening occurred in downtown Chicago last week, leaving many passers by wondering how on earth it could’ve got there.

If you’re thinking the Civic driver must have reversed into — and onto — the Huracan during a tricky parking maneuver, then you’d be wrong.

It was actually the fault of the Huracan driver.

According to local news reports, the driver of the Lamborghini made the classic error of hitting the gas pedal instead of the brake, with the sports car’s sleek design causing it to effectively scoop up the Honda Civic. Nobody was injured in the bizarre crash.

Some news outlets reported that the driver, Dmitry Richie, made the costly error after being hit by another car, but others reported that he’d swerved in a bid to avoid another vehicle making a sudden left turn. Either way, the incident culminated in him making an extremely costly mistake.

And Richie had other worries immediately after the impact, telling CBS Local that “gas started leaking and we were just afraid the car could catch fire.” Fortunately, it didn’t.

Assessing the damage to his $230,000 sports car, he added, “There’s no way for me to fix it.”

It’s not known what the owner of the Honda Civic thought when they got back to their car, though it’s fair to say they must’ve been pretty surprised to see it at an angle of 45 degrees with a Lamborghini parked beneath it.

Looking at the pictures, it seems the Civic escaped serious damage, with its back wheels helping to protect the chassis as the Lamborghini careered into it. It’s clear that a less streamlined car would’ve caused a very different kind of entanglement.

Digital Trends recently got to test drive the 2018 Lamborghini Huracan Performante, an all-new model based on the Huracan LP610-4. Capable of hitting 60 mph in 2.3 seconds, it’s clearly a car whose pedals you absolutely do not want to mix up on a regular basis.

