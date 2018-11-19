Digital Trends
Cars

Drool over Lamborghini’s latest dream machine: the one-off SC18

Stephen Edelstein
By
1 of 10
Lamborghini SC18
Lamborghini SC18
Lamborghini SC18
Lamborghini SC18
Lamborghini SC18
Lamborghini SC18
Lamborghini SC18
Lamborghini SC18
Lamborghini SC18
Lamborghini SC18

A stock Lamborghini isn’t exactly lacking in excitement, but the Italian automaker still feels the need to build even crazier limited-edition supercars once in awhile. The latest, the Lamborghini SC18, is a one-off designed by Lambo’s Squadra Corse motor-sports department, and features aerodynamic upgrades from the automaker’s race cars.

The SC18 is based on the Lamborghini Aventador, and is designed for track use. Driving that point home are the mess of air scoops and vents, which Lamborghini claims are derived from its Huracán GT3 Evo and Huracán Super Trofeo Evo racers. A massive carbon fiber rear wing features three mechanical adjustments, allowing the aerodynamic setup to be tweaked for different circuits, according to Lamborghini. More holes were punched in the rear of the bodywork to feed additional cooling air to the engine.

That engine is the same 6.5-liter V12 used in the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ — the hottest road-going version of the Aventador. In the SC18, the V12 produces the same 759 horsepower and 531 pound-feet of torque as the SVJ. Power is sent to all four wheels through a seven-speed automatic transmission. The SC18 features an onboard telemetry system that records performance data from track sessions. Modern race teams rely heavily on this kind of data to help improve both car and driver.

Lamborghini also claims to have reduced weight through increased use of lightweight materials, but did not quote any specific figures. The SC18 also sits lower to the ground than a stock Aventador, at just 109 millimeters above the pavement. The car sits on staggered wheels measuring 20 inches in diameter at the front and 21 inches at the back. Those wheels are shod in Pirelli P Zero Corsa tires specially developed for the SC18.

The SC18 was built at the request of a Lamborghini customer. It’s unclear if Lambo will build more copies, but the automaker did say that the SC18 paves the way for future customized one-offs designed in concert with its Squadra Corse motor-sports division. Lamborghini doesn’t have as deep a racing background as rival Ferrari, but the automaker is trying to make up for lost time. In addition to the SC18, Squadra Corse just finished transforming Lamborghini’s Urus SUV into a race-ready concept car called the ST-X.

Don't Miss

Lamborghini transforms the Urus SUV into a dual-purpose race car
Bosch, Daimler autonomous Mercedes-Benz S-Class
Cars

Many adults believe fully self-driving cars are already traversing U.S. highways

The American Automobile Association tested cars with features such as lane-keeping and adaptive cruise control and found them lacking in real-world conditions. Forty percent of surveyed U.S. adults think self-driving cars exist now.
Posted By Bruce Brown
episode 17 racella thumb
Digital Trends Live

DT Daily: Waymo’s driverless cars, ‘Fallout 76’ tips, and Racella

In today's episode of DT Daily, we discuss Waymo's foray into the ridesharing sector, along with various tips for making the most of the recently launched Fallout 76. We also sit down with singer Racella to chat about her new EP, Waves.
Posted By Brandon Widder
Car Bluetooth
Cars

Want to keep connected on the road? Here are 5 ways to add Bluetooth to your car

The best way to make an old ride feel young again is to bring it up speed with the 21st century. Here's how to properly add Bluetooth to your vehicle, via independent kits, vehicle adapters, or aftermarket head units.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2018 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Unlimited review
Cars

Jeep’s outdoorsy Gladiator pickup truck bares it all ahead of schedule

Jeep will introduce the long-promised Wrangler-based pickup truck at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show. Named Gladiator, the model was designed to conquer the great outdoors, not for the construction site.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2020 Kia Soul teaser image
Cars

The hamster-friendly 2020 Kia Soul will rock out at the Los Angeles Auto Show

Kia has released a teaser image to preview the next Soul. Scheduled to make its debut at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show, the 2020 Soul will keep the outgoing model's boxy proportions but it will wear a sharper design.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2020 Toyota Corolla sedan
Cars

2020 Toyota Corolla sedan aims to offer sharper handling, better tech

The 2020 Toyota Corolla sedan gets the same upgrades as the recently-introduced Corolla hatchback, including a firmer foundation, new engine, and more tech features. Will that be enough to keep the long-lived Corolla nameplate relevant?
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
henrik fiskers bold plan for electrification and autonomy fisker emotion 4
Cars

Fisker failed. But now the EV pioneer is ready for an epic redo

Henrik Fisker has already had a career most executives can only dream about. He designed the BMZ Z8, a couple of Aston Martins, and his own Fisker Karma. But he’s got a plan to disrupt the auto industry, forged by lessons learned over the…
Posted By Jeff Zurschmeide
Rivian pickup truck teaser
Cars

Startup Rivian exits stealth mode with a bold promise to electrify off-roaders

Electric car startup Rivian has finally turned off stealth mode and provided details about what it's been working on since 2009. It will build battery-powered off-roaders instead of taking on Tesla and others in the luxury EV segment.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2019 Honda Passport
Cars

Honda will squeeze another model into its SUV lineup at the Los Angeles show

Honda will introduce a new SUV with a familiar nameplate at the 2018 Los Angeles auto show. It envisioned the 2019 Passport as a five-seater alternative to the eight-seater Pilot. The two models will share a platform and many tech features.
Posted By Ronan Glon
uber softbank investment stock
Cars

Uber rolls out rewards program that lets its most loyal riders lock in prices

Uber launched a new loyalty program today called Uber Rewards. It offers frequent riders credits to Uber Eats, car upgrades, and the ability to lock in prices on their most traveled routes.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
HRE3D+ Titanium Wheels on a McLaren
Cars

The world’s first 3D-printed titanium wheels are so intricate they look fake

HRE Performance Wheels and GE Additive have teamed up to create the world's first 3D-printed titanium wheels. They are not only impressively durable, but extremely lightweight as well.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
awesome tech you cant buy yet hover 2 drone feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: A.I. selfie drones, ‘invisible’ wireless chargers

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
mapping a smart city what3words feat
Emerging Tech

Smarter cities need smarter addresses. And you just need 3 words

To make really smart transportation choices, more precise location data will have to be integrated with citywide transportation data. Here’s how one company is mapping the world by using just three words.
Posted By John R. Quain
Lamborghini ST-X concept
Cars

Lamborghini transforms the Urus SUV into a dual-purpose race car

Breaking stereotypes and tradition, Lamborghini has turned the Urus SUV into a race car that's equally at home on a paved track and on a dirt trail. The ST-X concept gets bigger air intakes, a full roll cage, and center-locking alloy…
Posted By Ronan Glon