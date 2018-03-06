Land Rover’s SV Coupe elevates the iconic Range Rover to new levels of luxury

Share

It’s funny how old ideas can come back into fashion. The Land Rover Range Rover was only available in a two-door configuration when it launched in 1970; Land Rover didn’t add a four-door model until 1981. Now Land Rover is bringing the two-door Range Rover back for a brief encore.

Debuting at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show this week, the Land Rover Range Rover SV Coupe takes Land Rover’s flagship SUV to new levels of luxury and performance. Built to celebrate Land Rover’s 70th anniversary, the SV Coupe will sell for a stratospheric $295,000, and production will be limited to just 999 units.

From the outside, the SV Coupe is exactly what you’d expect: a Range Rover, minus two doors. Deletion of the rear doors emphasizes just how big the current-generation Range Rover is; the body sides seem to go on forever. At least Land Rover chose wheels that fit the scale of this big SUV: The SV Coupe is the first Range Rover available with 23-inch rims (21-inch wheels are standard).

The SV Coupe is powered by a 5.0-liter supercharged V8, which produces 557 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque and is harnessed to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Land Rover claims the SV Coupe will do 0 to 60 mph in 5.0 seconds and reach a top speed of 165 mph. Not bad for a big luxury SUV.

Land Rover also tweaked the suspension. The SV Coupe uses adaptive air suspension, with a standard ride height 0.31 of an inch lower than a regular Range Rover. Land Rover claims this improves on-road handling without sacrificing the Range Rover’s legendary off-road abilities. The suspension can be raised by up to 2.95 inches for off-roading (or lowered to make getting in and out easier). The SV Coupe sports a four-wheel drive system with locking rear differential and Land Rover’s Terrain Response 2 tech.

But well-heeled off-roaders run the risk messing up the SV Coupe’s glitzy interior. The cabin is covered in wood and leather, like one might expect to find in a high-end luxury sedan (or Land Rover’s own Range Rover SVAutobiography). Occupants lounge in heated and cooled seats (20-way power adjustable in front, 10-way in the rear) while listenting to the burble of the V8, or the 1,700-watt, 23-speaker Meridian 3D Signature audio system.

The SV Coupe is the latest Land Rover model to get the InControl Touch Pro Duo infotainment system, which uses a conventional central touchscreen, as well as a lower screen augmented by capacitive controls. In the SV Coupe, both screens measure 10.0 inches. The driver also gets a 12.0-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.0-inch head-up display.

The Land Rover Range Rover SV Coupe debuts at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show, and goes on sale in the fourth quarter this year. Jaguar Land Rover Special Vehicle Operations, the automaker’s special-projects division, will handle production. Meanwhile, Land Rover’s sibling brand Jaguar will display a radically different take on the SUV in Geneva: The all-electric I-Pace.