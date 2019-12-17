Lime lets you skip the unlock fee with new LimePass subscription

It’s been in testing for nine months but Lime is now ready to make official its subscription program aimed at regular users of its app-based bike and scooter service.

Launching first in the U.S., Australia, and New Zealand, the new LimePass offers free bike and scooter unlocks (typically $1 per ride) for a weekly payment of $5.

The deal should prove attractive for anyone who rents Lime’s two-wheelers on a regular basis, with just two or three days of rides able to cover the subscription cost.

For Lime, the new subscription program could help cement loyalty to its brand among city folks who tend to simply grab the nearest rentable bike or scooter available, regardless of the provider.

“The subscription service is designed to meet the needs of a rapidly growing number of micromobility riders, simplifying commutes and rewarding those who depend on electric scooters and bikes for their day-to-day transportation needs,” Lime said in a blog post announcing the new offering.

It’s easy to sign up for the LimePass subscription program. Simply open the Lime app, tap the menu icon in the top left corner of the display, and then on the LimePass icon. After that, you’ll be guided through the final steps.

In a bid to encourage more sign-ups, Lime is offering new subscribers to its bikesharing and scootersharing service a week of free unlocks, though it requires an opt-in payment to get started.

Lime said it’s planning to expand LimePass to more markets internationally starting in January 2020.

“We know that more than 50% of our riders worldwide trust Lime for their commutes and personal daily trips around the city,” said Kevin Shi, product manager at Lime. “With our new LimePass service, we’re proud to offer them a more cost-efficient way to get around town and manage their busy schedules.”

100 million rides and counting

Lime has expanded rapidly in its three years of operation, recently announcing it had reached 100 million rides globally with its fleet of electric scooters alone.

Partnerships with the likes of Google and Uber that led to the inclusion of Lime’s service in their apps have helped to boost its profile, giving it a greater chance of succeeding in a fiercely competitive market. Lime now hopes its new LimePass subscription program will help to secure even more users.

Editors' Recommendations