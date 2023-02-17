All-electric cars are here and becoming increasingly available, but not everyone is ready to make the jump to an EV. After all, while EVs are cheaper to run and maintain, they also require you spend the time and effort to charge them — and on longer drives, that can be a bit of a pain. That’s exactly where plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) come in.

Plug-in hybrids offer the best of both worlds. They have an electric motor and a battery to allow you to drive without using any gas, and they have an engine and gas tank to allow you to drive using gas. The result? Often, you can get around town and to work and back without using any gasoline — only engaging the gas engine when you’re driving longer distances. That means that you don’t have to stop and charge when you don’t want to.

PHEVs, however, also have a shorter electric range than dedicated EVs. And if you’re buying one, you might want to know if it can actually get you to where you need to go on battery power. That’s why we’ve put together this guide on the nine plug-in hybrids with the longest range.

Polestar 1

Polestar tops this list with the Polestar 1. Polestar is a relatively new company that’s owned by Volvo, and it’s best known for its fully electric cars. Its first car, however, the PHEV Polestar 1, was only a step toward going fully electric.

The Polestar 1 has a 52-mile electric range, which should be more than enough for most people to get to and from work every day. In fact, it should be enough for some weekend errands and local trips as well. Plus, the car is sleek and stylish, so you won’t be sacrificing much in terms of aesthetics. The only downside is that the car isn’t cheap, and it may no longer be available new, since Polestar has introduced its newer all-electric models, the Polestar 2 and the Polestar 3.

Toyota Rav4 Prime

Next up on the list is the Toyota Rav4 Prime. This is arguably one of the best plug-in hybrid cars currently on the market, and it’s ideal for those who want the convenience of an all-electric car, but also want the flexibility of an SUV

The Rav4 Prime has a 42-mile range, which should be enough for a lot of people’s regular commute. Plus, it’s still a Rav4, so it offers the same roomy interior, SUV style, and off-road capabilities you know and love. The starting price of $42,340 is higher than some of the other options on this list, but you get a lot for the money.

Volvo S60 Recharge

Next up is one of Volvo’s offerings, the S60 Recharge. Volvo has been doing great in the electrification space, and this plug-in hybrid is a testament to that.

The S60 is a sedan-sized plug-in hybrid, and it offers up to 41 miles of electric range. It’s smaller than some of the other cars on the list, but it’s great for those who want a sedan. It’s also not necessarily cheap, with a starting price of $51,250.

Volvo S90 Recharge

Next on the list is a cousin of the S60, the Volvo S90 Recharge. This is a larger car than the S60, so it’s great for those who want a bit more space, but it still offers 38 miles of electric range — just three miles less than its little brother. The S90 is a sedan, but it has plenty of room for passengers and cargo, so it’s great for family trips and camping. The only downside is the steep $70,500 starting price, which could land you a very nice full EV.

Lexus NX450h+

Next up is the Lexus NX450h+, which is a great luxury plug-in hybrid model. It’s a sedan, and it has all the luxurious touches you would expect from a Lexus, such as leather seating and a panoramic moonroof. It also has an electric range of 37 miles, which isn’t bad — though not as high as some of the other options on this model. The only downside is that it’s a bit pricey, with a starting price of $58,655.

Ford Escape Plug-in Hybrid

If you’re looking for an affordable SUV that offers plenty of range, then you should check out the Ford Escape Plug-in Hybrid. It starts at only $38,500, and it offers a roomy interior and sporty exterior. Plus, it has a range of 37 miles — just a bit shy of some of the much more expensive models on this list.

Volvo XC60 Recharge

The next car on the list is another Volvo, the XC60 T8 Recharge Extended Range. This is a slightly more affordable SUV than other Volvo models, though it’s still not as affordable as the Ford Escape. It has a stylish exterior, starts at $57,200, and offers an electric range of 35 miles. That’s getting to the lower end of this list — but it’s still higher than the majority of plug-in hybrids out there.

Volvo XC90 Recharge

Next up is another Volvo, the XC90 Recharge. This is a larger SUV, able to hold up to seven people, and it has the same electric range as the XC60 — 35 miles. However, this one is even more expensive than the XC60, starting at $71,900. As mentioned, for that higher price, you’ll get enough room for seven people in total — but it also offers some slightly more luxurious touches and features.

Hyundai Tucson Plug-In Hybrid

Last but not least is the Hyundai Tucson Plug-In Hybrid. This is another SUV-sized plug-in hybrid, but it’s the most affordable one on this list, starting at only $35,400. It has 33 miles of electric range, which is the lowest one on this list, but it should still be enough for many people.

