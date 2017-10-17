Can the Polestar 1 use a 600hp hybrid powertrain to bait Mercedes-AMG buyers?

Why it matters to you With cars like the Polestar 1, parent company Volvo is out to prove electrification doesn't necessarily make cars boring.

Volvo has been teasing us with the prospect of a sexy, high-performance coupe since it introduced the Concept Coupe during the 2013 Frankfurt Auto Show. The design study is finally on track towards production with an interesting twist in the plot: it’s set to become Polestar’s first-ever standalone model.

If you liked the Concept Coupe, you’ll love the Polestar 1. All of the defining styling cues that made the concept a smash hit are accounted for, including a long hood with an upright grille, a gently-sloping roof line that creates a fastback-like design, and C-shaped tail lights. Its body is made entirely out of carbon fiber in order to keep weight in check, and Polestar promises handling will be enhanced by a continuously controlled electronic suspension designed by Öhlins. Some of the chassis tuning might even be done by Lotus now that the storied British brand is owned by Volvo and Polestar parent company Geely.

We’re told the Polestar 1 will be a true driver’s car, one capable of fending off rivals in the ultra-competitive sports car segment, but additional technical specifications are still vague. All we know at this point is that power comes from a 600-horsepower plug-in hybrid powertrain made up of a gasoline engine that primarily functions as a range extender, a lithium-ion battery pack, and at least two electric motors. The coupe has a range of a little under 100 miles on electric power alone. Polestar is still keeping performance numbers under wraps.

The curvaceous carbon fiber skin hides Volvo’s modular SPA platform, which also underpins the V90 Cross Country and the XC60. Using off-the-shelf components helps keep cost in check; developing a coupe from scratch is immensely expensive, and it’s difficult to justify because the segment isn’t exactly booming right now. We speculate the gasoline engine also comes from the Volvo parts bin. It’s the same formula rivals like Mercedes-AMG and Audi Sport have used successfully for decades.

This time around, the coupe isn’t merely a concept car or a wild design study built to turn heads on the auto show circuit. The Polestar 1 is scheduled to enter production in 2019 in a brand-new facility currently under construction in Chengdu, China. Buyers interested in the coupe can sign up to receive more information starting today, and pricing information will be released in the coming months. The Polestar 1 will be sold online and offered on a two- or three-year subscription basis.

What’s next?

The Polestar 1 will sit at the very top of the company’s burgeoning lineup. The company explains the coupe will be joined by two additional models, including a smaller car named Polestar 2 that’s scheduled to debut later in 2019. Unlike the 1, the 2 will be a battery-electric model that won’t require a drop of gasoline to turn its wheels. It will be aimed squarely at the Tesla Model 3, according to Polestar. The Polestar 3 will be a larger, all-electric SUV.