Digital Trends
Cars

Lyft reveals how it intends to help in the event of a major disaster

Trevor Mogg
By

Natural disasters such as earthquakes and floods can take out nearby road networks, but if they remain in use in such scenarios, Lyft says it wants to use its ridesharing service to help with relief efforts.

The company posted details of its Disaster Relief Access Program on Wednesday, with its central goal “to make transportation as easy as possible for those in need.”

Part of its City Works program that’s aimed at improving the quality of life in urban areas, Lyft’s disaster relief effort will include transporting people to shelters and other areas of refuge.

Free trips in Lyft vehicles can be requested using so-called “ride codes” that will be shared by nonprofits, local news organizations, and on Lyft’s Facebook and Instagram pages. Lyft said its updates and ride codes will also be posted on Facebook’s Crisis Response Hub.

The company added that where free rides are not available, it will “aim to keep rides affordable during times of disaster to ensure people can get to where they need to be.”

Where possible, and if called upon, Lyft says it will also give rides to first responders and volunteers dealing directly with the disaster.

Of course, it can’t place any of its drivers — or indeed those in need of help — in danger during a ride, so Lyft says that when a disaster strikes, it’ll work closely with local officials to see where it can go and precisely what it can do to assist. With disasters that can to some extent be predicted, such as hurricanes, it’ll start helping out with things like evacuations ahead of the event occurring.

Lyft said that so long as circumstances permit, it’ll use its social channels to direct people in disaster zones to other services that may be useful, such as Airbnb’s Open Homes program and Facebook’s aforementioned Crisis Response Hub.

Both of these services have already proven their worth during during calamitous events, so many people will welcome Lyft’s efforts to step up to the plate, too.

Airbnb, for example, helped to organize free accommodation for those forced to evacuate their homes in the Carolinas ahead of Hurricane Florence, and assisted again during the wildfires that hit California in the same year.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The most expensive cars in the world
Tesla fire China
Cars

Tesla fixes potentially fiery problem with an over-the-air software update

Tesla sent a team of in-house investigators to Shanghai, China, to determined why an early Model S exploded and caught fire. It blamed the fire on a defective battery module, and sent an over-the-air software update to remedy the issue.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Toyota e-Palette concept
Cars

Subaru and Mazda join Toyota’s self-driving car development venture

Five Japanese automakers -- including Subaru and Mazda -- will each invest in a self-driving car joint venture started by Toyota and SoftBank. The goal of the venture, dubbed Monet, is to develop mobility services around self-driving cars.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
bentley exp 100 gt zero emission concept car teaser
Cars

Bentley will celebrate its 100th birthday with a zero-emission concept car

Bentley will celebrate its 100th birthday on July 10 with the unveiling of a new concept car. The Bentley EXP 100 GT will have a zero-emission powertrain, likely previewing an upcoming production model.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2020 audi s8 news specs performance
Cars

2020 Audi S8 packs twin-turbocharged V8 muscle into a discreet form

The 2020 Audi S8 is the performance version of Audi's A8 luxury flagship. It gets a twin-turbocharged V8 engine and mild-hybrid system, along with all-wheel steering and a clever air suspension system.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2020 mini cooper countryman clubman lineup pricing john works
Cars

Looking to buy a Mini Cooper? It’s about to get more expensive

The 2020 Mini Cooper lineup will see a price hike on every model. Notable changes include more powerful engines for the John Cooper Works variants of the Clubman and Countryman, and a new driver-aid package.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
BMW autonomous 7 series
Cars

BMW’s relaxing autonomous 7 Series gave me a glimpse of the new normal

BMW invests between six and seven percent of its annual revenues into research and development, and its engineers are developing autonomous technology with ride-sharing programs in mind.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Tesla Model 3 Red
Cars

Tesla sold a lot more Model 3’s than anyone expected in latest quarter

Tesla Motors has set two new records during the second quarter of 2019. With the reporting of the company's sales figures today, it was disclosed that Tesla achieved production of 87,048 vehicles, and deliveries of 95,200 vehicles. Both of…
Posted By Adam Kaslikowski
volkswagen type 20 concept electric microbus
Cars

Volkswagen Type 20 concept wraps modern tech in a classic shape

The Volkswagen Type 20 concept is a classic 1962 Microbus updated with features like an electric powertrain, facial recognition, and an infotainment system. It was built to celebrate the expansion of VW Silicon Valley research center.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2020 bmw x6 suv coupe
Cars

BMW continues to define the concept of style over substance with the 2020 X6

The 2020 BMW X6 aims to be the best at the SUV coupe concept it invented. The third-generation X6 features more muscular styling, more powerful engines, and several new tech features.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
waymo taxi
Cars

Robo-taxis take another step toward commercial use in California

Waymo is now permitted to take passengers in its self-driving cars in California as the company takes another step toward rolling out a robo-taxi service similar to the limited service it already offers in neighboring Arizona.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Land Rover Defender teaser
Cars

M, L, and XL: Land Rover plans to build a Defender to suit every off-roader

Land Rover is giving the Defender a full reboot. The original SUV was a rugged machine built to go anywhere. Its replacement will tick those boxes too, but it will add a dose of technology and luxury.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2020 Hyundai Sonata
Cars

Hyundai claims its new CVVD engine will boost gas mileage and performance

Hyundai is launching a new technology called continuously variable valve duration (CVVD) for gasoline engines. The automaker claims it will improve both fuel economy and performance.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
mclaren 720s ride on electrifies the kiddy car segment small 11064 mclaren720sride
Cars

This electric mini McLaren will ensure your kid has a cooler ride than you

McLaren is returning to the kiddy car segment with an electric, scaled-down version of the 720S. Developed for toddlers, the Ride-On toy is powered by an electric motor, but it growls like the real thing thanks to a sound synthesizer.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Porsche Mission E
Cars

Porsche Taycan battery pack has foot garages to make the car hug the road better

The Porsche Taycan electric car has indentations in its battery pack called foot garages. They're designed to move rear-seat passengers closer to the floor in order to lower the car's center of gravity.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein