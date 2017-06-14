McLaren’s 570S Spider is a convertible supercar without the usual compromises

Why it matters to you The convertible 570S is such a natural addition to the lineup that we're surprised it took McLaren this long to make it.

Break out the sunscreen, because McLaren is launching a convertible version of its 570S. It joins the 570S coupe and 570GT hatchback versions of this mid-engined supercar in McLaren’s “entry-level” Sports Series line.

The McLaren 570S Spider is nearly identical to the coupe model, except for the two-piece retractable hardtop. Made from composite panels, the convertible top gives the 570S a more dramatic look when retracted and, unlike some other convertible tops, doesn’t look half bad when in place. Raising or lowering takes 15 seconds, and can be done at speeds up to 25 mph.

Taking the roof off a car usually compromises structural rigidity, compromising handling and necessitating additional chassis bracing. That, along with the weight of the top mechanism itself, usually means a substantial weight penalty. But McLaren says the 570S’ carbon fiber chassis was already so stiff that extra bracing wasn’t needed. The top mechanism adds 46 kilograms (101 pounds), according to McLaren. The Spider’s rear spoiler also extends slightly higher than the coupe’s, to account for the less-aerodynamic body.

Like other 570 variants, the Spider features a 3.8-liter, twin-turbocharged V8 that produces 562 horsepower and 443 pound-feet of torque. That will get it from 0 to 60 mph in 3.1 seconds, according to McLaren. Top speed is 204 mph with the roof up, or 196 mph with the roof down.

The interior also carries over from the 570S coupe and 570GT hatchback. The driver gets a 10-inch TFT display in place of a traditional analog instrument cluster, while a 7.0-inch central touchscreen handles most climate control and infotainment functions. With the roof down, the undiluted sound from the V8 should make the driving experience a bit more enjoyable.

The McLaren 570S Spider makes its public debut June 29 at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in England. McLaren expects to begin delivering the first customer cars in August, but specific U.S. availability and pricing information will be revealed at a later date.