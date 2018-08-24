Digital Trends
Cars

The past, present, and future collide in Mercedes’ EQ Silver Arrow concept

Ronan Glon
By
1 of 14
Mercedes-Benz EQ Silver Arrow
Mercedes-Benz EQ Silver Arrow
Mercedes-Benz EQ Silver Arrow
Mercedes-Benz EQ Silver Arrow
Mercedes-Benz EQ Silver Arrow
Mercedes-Benz EQ Silver Arrow
Mercedes-Benz EQ Silver Arrow
Mercedes-Benz EQ Silver Arrow
Mercedes-Benz EQ Silver Arrow
Mercedes-Benz EQ Silver Arrow
Mercedes-Benz EQ Silver Arrow
Mercedes-Benz EQ Silver Arrow
Mercedes-Benz EQ Silver Arrow
Mercedes-Benz EQ Silver Arrow

Have you ever wondered what a race car from the 1930s would look like if it was reinvented in 2018? The Mercedes-Benz design department has answered that question beautifully with a concept named EQ Silver Arrow, a heritage-laced single-seater that made its world debut at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance.

As its name implies, the EQ Silver Arrow pays homage to the W125 Silver Arrow race car that logged its first lap around a track in 1937. It later reached 268 mph on the German autobahn, a record that stood until November 2017. Don’t expect the modern-day Silver Arrow to try reclaiming the crown for Mercedes, though. It’s a rolling laboratory built to demonstrate Mercedes’ advancements in the field of electrification. Its battery-electric powertrain delivers 720 horsepower and up to 250 miles of driving range. The firm promises “fast acceleration” but puzzlingly stopped short of providing additional specifications.

Mercedes manufactured the Silver Arrow’s body out of carbon fiber in order to offset the weight added by the battery pack. While the metallic silver paint makes the sleek, wind-cheating silhouette look almost fluid, it’s the interior that will leave enthusiasts speechless. The cabin fuses old- and new-school design. The driver sits on a leather-upholstered seat mounted right in the middle of the car; real wood lines the floors and the ambient lighting reflects off the brushed aluminum trim to add a touch of color. It’s like a personal, land-bound yacht with four wheels.

Two screens face the driver. Embedded in the rectangular steering wheel, the first one is a touch-sensitive unit that provides key information about the car and its surroundings like its speed, the motor’s real-time power output, and the outside temperature. The driver also uses this screen to select one of the three driving modes or change the artificial engine noise piped into the cabin. Options include the sound of a current Formula 1 car or the deep bellow of AMG’s twin-turbocharged V8, a tune normally heard in performance cars like the E63. The second, much-wider screen places a virtual racetrack over a digital representation of the road to let the driver compete against the computer in a current or classic Silver Arrow. To us, it looks like a more realistic version of Mario Kart without the shells and the banana peels. Mercedes posits that the function helps motorists become better drivers.

Put your checkbook away; there’s no indication the EQ Silver Arrow will ever reach production. It merely sheds insight into the direction Mercedes’ design language will take in the coming years, so we could see some of its styling cues — including the thin blue line that connects the headlights — appear on future electrified models.

Fans of wild, design-led concept cars are in for a treat at this year’s Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance. Audi introduced the PB18 E-Tron, which provides a glimpse into the electrified future of the supercar, while Infiniti unveiled its own retro-inspired racer concept called the Prototype 10.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Lamborghini's 770-hp Aventador SVJ is not for the faint of heart
mercedes benz digital light maybach s class
Cars

Mercedes-Benz Digital Light LED headlights display messages on the road

Mercedes-Benz introduced the Digital Light feature with computer-controlled HD headlights with one million micro-mirrors each. Available on the 2018 Mercedes-Maybach sedan, they display graphic warnings and project messages.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Lexani LM-EXTV
Cars

Escape to the middle of nowhere in style with the Lexani LM-EXTV camper van

Lexani turned the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter into the ultimate off-road camper van. It looks tough on the outside, but the inside boasts all of the comforts of home, as well as plenty of tech.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
ai camera at the speed of light stanford 0a19e6d7 4f84 46bb 8ba6 b520f06332f8
Photography

Researchers put A.I. inside a camera lens to compute ‘at the speed of light’

Artificial intelligence for tasks like object recognition requires time and power -- but not if you put a computer right in the lens. That's what researchers at Stanford did to create a camera that can use A.I. "at the speed of light."
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
wavesense ground penetrating radar
Cars

Wavesense ground-penetrating radar aids navigation with road data

Originally developed for military applications where vehicles travel unmarked roads and trails, Wavesense localizing ground-penetrating radar adds the fourth dimension, subterranean mapping, to autonomous driving systems.
Posted By Bruce Brown
ford recall concerns steering wheels logo
Cars

Ford recalls more than 50,000 electric-car charging cords over fire risk

Fire concerns have prompted Ford to recall around 50,000 charging cords sold with some of its electric vehicles. Affected customers will be contacted by mail and instructed to visit their local dealer for a replacement.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
2019 Hyundai Elantra
Cars

Elantra, is that you? Hyundai’s compact sedan gets a nose job and more brains

Hyundai has given the 2019 Elantra an update no one saw coming. The changes include a sharper-looking design from the base of the windshield to the tip of the front bumper and a new infotainment powered by an upgraded processor.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2019 BMW Z4 M40i First Edition
Cars

2019 BMW Z4 has sportier styling, but will it be a true sports car or a poser?

The 2019 BMW Z4 debuts at the 2018 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance and goes on sale in the United States next year. Will the highly anticipated two-seater be a true sports car, or a car for poseurs?
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Infiniti Prototype 10 concept
Cars

Infiniti Prototype 10 concept is inspired by classic race cars

The Infiniti Prototype 10 concept is the Nissan luxury brand's second retro-futuristic concept car, following the well-received Prototype 9 that debuted in 2017. The Prototype 10 features styling inspired by classic race cars.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Volkswagen I.D. Crozz concept
Cars

Volkswagen will spend $4 billion to connect its cars to the Internet of Things

As part of an effort to simplify the onboard systems of its cars, Volkswagen announced a $4 billion investment in a platform called vw.OS. The first cars running the platform, part of its I.D. electric car line, will appear in 2020.
Posted By Ed Oswald
Jaguar E-Type Zero
Cars

Jaguar’s greatest sports car is getting an all-electric makeover

The Jaguar E-Type Zero, an all-electric version of the classic E-Type sports car, will go into production. Jaguar will perform electric conversions for any interested E-Type owners through its Classic Works restoration division.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Audi PB18 e-tron
Cars

Audi funnels its racing heritage into an electric supercar concept

Audi has introduced a cutting-edge concept car named the PB18 E-Tron that shows what an electric supercar could look like. It's not designed with autonomous driving in mind; Audi wants enthusiasts to drive the PB18.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Porsche Project Gold
Cars

Ready, set, drool! Porsche builds a stunning 1990s throwback for charity

Porsche is celebrating its 70th birthday by building a stunning, one-of-a-kind 911 called Project Gold. It started life as a 993-generation 911 from the 1990s and underwent a full restoration that includes a variety of improvements.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2019 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ
Cars

Lamborghini’s 770-hp Aventador SVJ is not for the faint of heart

Lamborghini introduced a more extreme evolution of the Aventador S named SVJ during the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance. Built for handling, it receives trick aerodynamic technology called ALA. Pricing starts at about $500,000.
Posted By Ronan Glon
utah lensless window camera research web
Photography

Lensless cameras could turn windows into sensors, even pointed the ‘wrong’ way

A research group at the University of Utah is rethinking cameras for machines and not humans. The result? A lensless camera pointed at the edge of a piece of glass, instead of looking through the glass.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis