Digital Trends
Cars

Mercedes opens U.S. factory to build Sprinter vans, Amazon is first in line

Stephen Edelstein
By

Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
The 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter isn’t like most vans. It has infotainment and driver-assist features similar to what you’d normally expect from a passenger car. In a first for Mercedes, the new Sprinter will also be built in the United States. Mercedes cut the ribbon at a new factory in North Charleston, South Carolina, on September 5, and simultaneously announced an order for 20,000 vans from Amazon.

Mercedes claims to have spent $500 million on the factory, which will employ 900 workers at the start of production. The automaker expects to expand the workforce to up to 1,300 by 2020. While the factory will only build Sprinter vans, the sheer number of possible of combinations of body style, powertrain, and equipment (Mercedes claims there are more than 1,700 such combinations) means employees have to learn around 900 individual steps to build a specific vehicle, according to Mercedes. But the automaker is using some new tech to make the job easier.

Workers can use digital prompts designed like a computer game to familiarize themselves with various assembly processes, a Mercedes press release said. This replaces the traditional method of training workers on physical, preproduction vehicles. In the paint shop, workers will be trained using virtual reality, which should save a lot of paint.

The North Charleston factory is an expansion of an existing facility that has been building vans from so-called “semi-knocked-down kits” since 2006. These were essentially complete vehicles shipped in pieces from overseas to avoid the “chicken tax,” a steep tariff on imported vans and trucks that dates back to the Johnson Administration. While North Charleston will still use parts brought in from other Mercedes factories, the work done on site will be more extensive, encompassing things like painting, and some parts will likely be sourced locally.

The 2019 Sprinter being assembled in South Carolina is the third generation of Mercedes’ big van. It features the new MBUX infotainment system, which is only just now being rolled out in Mercedes’ passenger cars. Mercedes also packed the Sprinter with driver-assist tech rarely seen in vans, such as adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, rear cross traffic alert, and a 360-degree camera system. The Sprinter launches with gasoline and diesel engines, but an all-electric eSprinter model is on the way.

All of that was apparently enough to convince Amazon to sign on the dotted line. The online retail giant has already ordered 20,000 of the vans, making it the largest Sprinter customer, according to Mercedes. The vans will be made available to independent contractors under Amazon’s Delivery Service Partner program. Regardless of who the original owner is, it’s probably only a matter of time before some of these new Sprinters end up on the secondhand market and get turned into camper vans.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Can the electric Mercedes-Benz EQC catch up to Jaguar's segment-bending I-Pace?
awesome tech you cant buy yet nopixgo feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: VR gaming cockpits, mosquito bracelets, and more

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the Web this week. You can't buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
2018 bmw 328d m sport prd
Product Review

Nobody tell BMW that diesel's dead, because the 328d deserves to live forever

We explore southern Germany, parts of Austria, and even lap the Nürburgring Nordschleife twice in BMW’s latest 2018 320d diesel with the M Sport package, which we get as the 328d. It’s still one of the best compact luxury sports sedans…
Posted By Chris Chin
Apple

Apple self-driving car found not to be at fault after being rear-ended

One of Apple's self-driving cars has been involved in an accident with a Nissan Leaf. The autonomous car was moving at low speed while attempting to merge into traffic when it was rear-ended, It was found not to be at fault.
Posted By Eric Brackett
best Android Auto apps Android Auto app
Mobile

Dude, where’s my car? Check out the best Android Auto apps

Whether you're looking to listen to an educational podcast or just a random radio station, there's an Android Auto-enabled app out there that will keep you entertained on long drives. Here are the best Android Auto apps for you.
Posted By Mark Jansen
2019 ram 1500 etorque
Product Review

The most refined, luxurious, best-driving pickup on the market is ... a hybrid

We sample the innovative 2019 Ram 1500 eTorque and its revolutionary 48-volt electrical system, which gets rid of the annoyingly laggy automatic engine stop-start system and introduces the fuel-saving benefits of a hybrid.
Posted By Chris Chin
Tesla Model 3
Cars

Tesla Model 3 production on track to meet quarterly projections

Production of the Tesla Model 3 has officially begun. Tesla's long-awaited entry-level model is far cheaper than the Model S and will compete head-to-head with the Chevrolet Bolt EV. We drove it and concluded it lives up to the hype.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2018 land rover range sport td6 prd
Product Review

Luxurious but not soft, this Range Rover still has a taste for mud (and stairs)

The 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport tries to put the “sport” in “sport utility vehicle,” while trying to offer some of the luxury and off-road capability of the full-size Range Rover.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
nissan variable compression gasoline engine 42180824 brand name berlin
Business

Nissan recalls a range of vehicles to fix potentially dangerous ignition issue

Nissan is recalling just over 165,000 vehicles in the U.S. and Canada to fix a potentially dangerous issue with the key ignition system. Nissan said it could cause the engine to suddenly cut out, increasing the chances of a crash.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
General Motors Chevrolet Bolt EV
Cars

Delta Electronics and GM want to speed up electric-car charging

Delta Electronics will develop a prototype charging station that the company claims can charge at a much faster rate than current stations. The project is backed by GM, Virginia Tech, and several other entities.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2016 Mazda MX-5
Cars

Summer's not over! Pile on some more miles in our favorite road trip cars

For some, road trips are more of a necessity and than an option. To help you find your next road trip-ready ride, we’ve rounded up some of the best grand tourers, convertibles, and family-friendly cars available.
Posted By Andrew Hard
bmws tests its latest 8 series convertibles prototype in death valley bmw convertible testing 7
Cars

BMW tests whether its 8-Series Convertible can stand the heat in Death Valley

Just as BMW is getting around to launching the second-generation 8-Series Coupe, Munich’s finest officially released photos teasing the droptop variant as well. The convertible endured heat testing in Nevada's Death Valley.
Posted By Chris Chin
2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC
Cars

Can the electric Mercedes-Benz EQC catch up to Jaguar’s segment-bending I-Pace?

Mercedes-Benz tried launching an electric car offensive with the B-Class. It wasn't great. Now, the company is taking another shot at the segment with the EQC, a purpose-designed electric crossover.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Tesla surprise for Grand Basel
Cars

Tesla’s big surprise at Grand Basel was the same Roadster we’ve seen before

Tesla avoids auto shows, but it made an exception to unveil its next-generation Roadster at the prestigious Grand Basel show that opens in Switzerland on September 5 -- a vehicle that we have seen glimpses of before.
Posted By AJ Dellinger, Ronan Glon
toyota reveals corolla touring sports wagon 2019 1
Cars

Toyota’s new Corolla Touring Sports Wagon is something we hope to get

Toyota recently revealed a new form of its popular and worldly Corolla model on the web today. It’s called the Corolla Touring Sports, but without the fluffed marketing terms, it’s basically a full five-door wagon version of…
Posted By Chris Chin