Digital Trends
Cars

The Mercedes-Benz A-Class sedan brings Stuttgart luxury to the masses

Chris Chin
By
1 of 12
the mercedes benz a class sedan brings stuttgart luxury to masses 2019 3
Chris Chin/Digital Trends
the mercedes benz a class sedan brings stuttgart luxury to masses 2019 8
Chris Chin/Digital Trends
the mercedes benz a class sedan brings stuttgart luxury to masses 2019 1
Chris Chin/Digital Trends
the mercedes benz a class sedan brings stuttgart luxury to masses 2019
Chris Chin/Digital Trends
the mercedes benz a class sedan brings stuttgart luxury to masses 2019 5
Chris Chin/Digital Trends
the mercedes benz a class sedan brings stuttgart luxury to masses 2019 4
Chris Chin/Digital Trends
the mercedes benz a class sedan brings stuttgart luxury to masses 2019 2
Chris Chin/Digital Trends
the mercedes benz a class sedan brings stuttgart luxury to masses 2019 18
Chris Chin/Digital Trends
the mercedes benz a class sedan brings stuttgart luxury to masses 2019 10
Chris Chin/Digital Trends
the mercedes benz a class sedan brings stuttgart luxury to masses 2019 9
Chris Chin/Digital Trends
the mercedes benz a class sedan brings stuttgart luxury to masses 2019 6
Chris Chin/Digital Trends
the mercedes benz a class sedan brings stuttgart luxury to masses 2019 7
Chris Chin/Digital Trends

At the New York International Auto Show earlier this year, we got a Facebook Live video demonstration of the latest feature to debut in the next-generation A-Class sedan: its latest Mercedes-Benz User Experience infotainment system. Now, Stuttgart’s Silver Arrow revealed the rest of the car for the U.S. market earlier this evening in the heart of Brooklyn, in the Big Apple.

Making its debut is the world’s first-ever A-Class sedan as the model enters its fourth-generation. At launch, it will be available as the A 220 and the A 220 4MATIC, meaning the only differentiation thus far is the choice of either front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive.

The A-Class sedan joins the latest A-Class five-door hatchback in Europe, while joining the CLA-Class here in America as another variant to the A-Class lineup. The A-Class sedan originally broke cover at the 2018 Beijing Auto Show, following the debut of the A-Class five-door hatchback for Europe.

Initially, the A-Class was only available in Europe as a luxury B-Car, or subcompact as we Americans classify it. Originally, bulbous people-mover, the A-Class eventually morphed into a traditional five-door hatchback for the third generation while the B-Class assumed the role as the entry-level people-mover.

As automakers saw potential in the compact luxury market in the United States, Mercedes-Benz created the four-door coupe version of the A-Class, which we got in America as the CLA-Class.

The new A-Class sedan is the second variant to the A-Class lineup sold stateside, following the CLA-Class to arrive stateside back in 2013. The CLA-Class was the first compact model sold by Mercedes-Benz in the U.S. market.

1 of 12
the mercedes benz a class sedan brings stuttgart luxury to masses 2019 11
Chris Chin/Digital Trends
the mercedes benz a class sedan brings stuttgart luxury to masses 2019 12
Chris Chin/Digital Trends
the mercedes benz a class sedan brings stuttgart luxury to masses 2019 13
Chris Chin/Digital Trends
the mercedes benz a class sedan brings stuttgart luxury to masses 2019 14
Chris Chin/Digital Trends
the mercedes benz a class sedan brings stuttgart luxury to masses 2019 15
Chris Chin/Digital Trends
the mercedes benz a class sedan brings stuttgart luxury to masses 2019 19
Chris Chin/Digital Trends
the mercedes benz a class sedan brings stuttgart luxury to masses 2019 20
Chris Chin/Digital Trends
the mercedes benz a class sedan brings stuttgart luxury to masses 2019 21
Chris Chin/Digital Trends
the mercedes benz a class sedan brings stuttgart luxury to masses 2019 22
Chris Chin/Digital Trends
the mercedes benz a class sedan brings stuttgart luxury to masses 2019 17
Chris Chin/Digital Trends
the mercedes benz a class sedan brings stuttgart luxury to masses 2019 16
Chris Chin/Digital Trends
the mercedes benz a class sedan brings stuttgart luxury to masses 2019 23
Chris Chin/Digital Trends

At a length of 179.1 inches, 70.7 inches wide, and 59.6 inches tall, it’s a little shorter, but otherwise similar in size than the soon-to-be-outgoing CLA-Class. The wheelbase too is also slightly shorter than the CLA’s at 107.4 inches.

Though with a higher roofline and more upright profile, versus the CLA’s slick back and lowered roofline – which mimics that of the larger CLS-Class – the new A-Class sedan offers more practicality and interior space. Another highlight for the interior is the introduction of Mercedes-Benz’s User Experience infotainment system, previously only available on more expensive models, such as the S-Class and upper tiers of the C-Class and E-Class.

That means A-Class sedan buyers can benefit from the vibrant and beautiful dual widescreen infotainment and gauge display previously seen on other models. To better fit the A-Class’s smaller interior, the standard model gets two 7-inch displays while higher-optioned models gain two 10.25-inch displays. But not only can one treat themselves with glitzy eye candy and technology as the inclusion of MBUX allows other technologies from the flagship S-Class sedan. Such includes Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC, or Mercedes’ clever radar-guided cruise control, which utilizes GPS and navigation data to allow the A-class sedan to adjust its cruise control speed when approaching curves or intersections.

There’s also Active Brake Assist, or automatic forward braking and collision warning, lane-keep assist and PRE-SAFE predictive collision protection. The latter can detect an imminent collision and essentially “prepare” the vehicle and its occupants for the accident, by performing specific actions to try and reduce the severity of the impact.

Power comes from a gasoline 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-four with 188 horsepower and 221 pound-feet torque, mated exclusively to a 7G-DCT dual-clutch automatic.

Suspending the new A-Class sedan up front lies a MacPherson fully-independent setup, while the rear axle is of a weight and cost-saving semi-independent torsion beam arrangement.

Opt for 4MATIC all-wheel drive however, and the rear-suspension changes to a fully-independent four-way multilink setup, which certainly promises better ride quality and handling over the cheaper torsion beam setup of the front-wheel drive model.

Pricing hasn’t been announced just yet, but we can expect such information to surface when it launches at local dealers sometime later this year. Stay tuned for our first driving impressions as well.

Don't Miss

The best used cars you can buy for under $15,000
royal enfield updates classics classic 500s
Cars

Royal Enfield updates its classic motorcycles for U.S. bikers

You'll have to look more than twice to see them, but the 2018 Royal Enfield Classic 500 mid-size motorcycle has been updated with modern-ish features. Purists will like the thigh pads, mudguards, spring-supported seat, and kickstart.
Posted By Bruce Brown
what is apple carplay 2019 toyota rav4 22 c0a427a8ba2dc4d2a358f1fd4420d76aee8fc907 700x467 c
Cars

What is Apple CarPlay? Here's all you need to know about iOS in your dashboard

CarPlay is one of two major infotainment systems currently vying for your car's dash. Here's everything you need to know about the system, including its feature set and host of third-party apps.
Posted By Ronan Glon, Miles Branman
2013 Subaru Forester
Cars

The best used cars in every category still rock, but for a whole lot less

If you're looking to get the most bang for your buck, picking up a used vehicle is a great way to go. Luckily, there are plenty of options available for under $15,000, whether you’re looking for a basic daily driver or a luxury sedan.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Ford autonomous car
Cars

Ford’s self-driving vehicle division is set to go — autonomous

Ford is getting serious about its self-driving car unit, and has spun out its autonomous car division into its own company. Ford Autonomous Vehicles LLC encompasses "all aspects of its self-driving vehicle business operations."
Posted By Lulu Chang
how to delete your uber account
Cars

Uber has completed 10 billion trips since 2010 despite persistent controversy

As of last month, ridesharing company Uber has completed over 10 billion trips. And given that the company only got its start eight years ago, that's a pretty impressive milestone. 
Posted By Lulu Chang
waymo orders thousands of chrysler pacifica minivans self driving car softens in pedestrian collison
Cars

Autonomous cars: Waymo and Walmart partner on a grocery pickup service

Selected Walmart customers who shop for groceries online can grab a free lift in one of Waymo’s autonomous cars to collect their order. The trial is part of an effort by Waymo to explore different uses for its technology.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
fca boss sergio marchionne steps down due to health problems dies 66
Cars

Former Fiat-Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne dies at 66

Former Fiat-Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne, 66, has died from complications after a surgery to remove a tumor from his right shoulder. The influential, outspoken executive was scheduled to retire in 2019.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2018 lexus rx350l rx press
Product Review

Lexus finds room for even more fuss-free luxury in the stretched-out RX 350L

We tour Nashville proper in the latest evolution of the best-selling Lexus, the 2018 RX 350L. This RX is a little bit different as it gains some extra length to offer more trunk space and an extra row of seating.
Posted By Chris Chin