Nissan has a cool idea to make remote working truly remote

Forget working from home. How about working from anywhere?

With the ongoing pandemic prompting millions of people around the world to set up a home office, Nissan appears to have gotten wind that commuting daily from the bedroom to the room next door isn’t for everyone.

The Japanese automaker has come up with the super-cool NV350 caravan office pod (top) that lets you take your workplace anywhere you like.

The most striking design feature is the ability to slide the entire office — complete with a desk and luxurious Herman Miller Cosm chair — out of the back of the van, perfect if you pull up at a peaceful spot in the countryside. Just hit the button on the accompanying smartphone app and the vehicle will gently ease your workspace into the great outdoors.

Of course, you can always work inside the van if the immediate environment isn’t suitable for setting up outside, and if you’re in a busy area with distractions, you can simply lower the electric shades for better concentration.

A built-in coffee station is also part of the package, as is a rooftop balcony — accessible via an interior staircase — that comes with a comfy lounge chair for relaxing lunch breaks or after-work snoozes.

Potential drawbacks? An inquiry from a curious bear or some such creature could prove a challenge, especially if you only notice it when it peers up from behind your computer screen. Sudden downpours may also be a hindrance, though remembering to open up the accompanying shade/umbrella before you start work should help to avoid any weather-related mishaps.

Also, the design doesn’t include a bathroom, so you’ll have to go easy on the coffee if there are no facilities nearby (unless you’re cool with going behind a tree).

Sadly, the NV350 is currently only a concept design, so if the idea of adding a steering wheel to your office sounds appealing then drop Nissan a line now and tell them to hurry up and make it.

