Digital Trends
Cars

Nissan claims its upgraded ProPilot system enables hands-off highway driving

Stephen Edelstein
By
Nissan ProPilot 2.0

Nissan is introducing a new version of its ProPilot Assist driver-assist system in Japan that marks a big step forward in automation. The current version of ProPilot Assist is basically adaptive cruise control with a lane-centering feature, but Nissan claims the new system — dubbed ProPilot 2.0 — allows for “hands-off” driving on highways.

ProPilot 2.0 is designed to work only on highways, similar to Tesla’s Autopilot and Cadillac’s Super Cruise systems. It has the capability to follow a route set in the car’s navigation system from on-ramp to off-ramp. Once the car reaches the off-ramp, the driver must retake full control. On the highway, though, Nissan claims drivers can take their hands off the wheel while the car cruises in a single lane. Drivers must still pay attention and be ready to retake the wheel at all times, Nissan noted. A driver-facing camera checks for signs of distraction. It’s a sensible precaution, given the antics some Tesla owners have gotten into with Autopilot. Systems like these may take some of the workload, but they do not allow cars to drive themselves.

Using ProPilot 2.0 starts with entering a destination into the navigation system before setting off. Once the car reaches a stretch of highway where the system can be used, it alerts the driver with audio and visual cues. The driver activates ProPilot 2.0 by flipping a switch. The system will then keep the car centered in its lane at a safe distance from the car in front, while cruising at a speed set by the driver.

The system can’t initiate passing maneuvers on its own, but it can tell the driver when it thinks passing a slower car is a good idea. The driver then must place their hands on the steering wheel and flip a switch to initiative the pass, then repeat the process to get the car back into its original lane once the maneuver is complete. ProPilot 2.0 handles the actual acceleration, braking, and steering. Drivers can also tell the system to overtake another car by placing their hands on the wheel and flicking the turn signal stalk.

As with other driver-assist systems, ProPilot 2.0 requires an array of sensors to function. The system uses a combination of cameras, sonar, and radar to “see” its surroundings, as well as GPS and 3D map data to navigate, according to Nissan.

ProPilot 2.0 launches in Japan this fall on the Nissan Skyline, a sedan that’s sold in the United States as the Infiniti Q50. Nissan hasn’t discussed plans to offer the system in the United States, but it may become available here sometime after the Japanese-market launch. The current version of ProPilot launched in Japan in 2016 and was later rolled out in the U.S. as well. It’s currently available on the Nissan Rogue, Rogue Sport, Leaf, and Altima.

Don't Miss

The most expensive cars in the world
2020 volkswagen id3 will influence full lineup of evs id 2
Cars

Volkswagen is launching a full range of EVs, but it doesn’t want to be Tesla

Volkswagen is preparing to release the 2020 ID.3 - an electric, Golf-sized model developed for Europe. It sheds insight into the brand's future EVs, including ones built and sold in the United States.
Posted By Ronan Glon
nissan roel de vries interview i2v render feat
Cars

How Nissan’s ‘invisible-to-visible’ tech could pave the way for autonomous cars

Nissan is experimenting with what it calls “invisible-to-visible” (I2V) tech. It’s meant to connect cars to a virtual world, but will it work in the real world? That’s what we asked Nissan’s Roel de Vries.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Cars

The 2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe is an exercise in form-over-function design

Porsche expanded its lineup of SUVs with a swoopier evolution of the Cayenne named Cayenne Coupe. Don't let the name fool you: It still has four doors. It stands out with a fastback-like roofline that's lower than the Cayenne's.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Uber vs. Lyft
Mobile

Quiet please! Uber offers a silent mode so you don’t have to chat

Don't feel like chatting to your Uber driver but find it hard to say? That's no longer a problem for users of Uber's premium service as the app now lets you inform the driver ahead of arrival.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Mini Clubman JCW
Cars

Mini’s most powerful models to date will make you want to take the long way home

While the original Mini wasn't born to race, it didn't take long for pilots to uncover its potential. The firm is channeling its performance heritage into performance-oriented variants of the Clubman and the Countryman.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2019 audi a4 europe 2020
Cars

The 2019 Audi A4 gets a noticeable face-lift, and adds hybrid power

Audi last tweaked the design of the Audi A4 a year ago, making mild changes to the exterior, but there are much larger changes on the way, both inside and out. The latest refresh gives the A4 a sportier, more aggressive appearance.
Posted By Ed Oswald
six off road tech features kia telluride feat
Cars

Six advanced tech features that make off-road driving easy

It wasn’t too long ago that driving off-road required serious skills and a lot of equipment. Thanks to technology, any family crossover SUV can hit the trail today and have a good chance of coming back in one piece.
Posted By Jeff Zurschmeide
the recently revealed mclaren gt is a road trip ready supercar grand tourer 2019 1 jpg
Cars

The recently revealed McLaren GT is a road trip-ready supercar

This is the first-ever McLaren built exclusively for the road and not the racetrack.
Posted By The Manual Staff
Tesla fire China
Cars

Tesla’s recent Model S fires prompt the company to update its battery software

Following three Model S incidents where the cars caught fire while parked, Tesla has started pushing out an update for Model S and Model X batteries to improve their safety. The company is still investigating the cause of the fires.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
2019 Hyundai Elantra
Cars

The 2020 Hyundai Elantra keeps an eye on the road even if you’re not looking

Hyundai has again updated the Elantra, one of its most popular and most affordable models. For the 2020 model year, the Elantra receives standard driving aids like lane-keeping assist and forward collision warning.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2019 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 review
Product Review

The 2019 Ford Mustang GT 350 finally has the grip to (almost) tame its V8

Four years after its debut, the standard GT350 finally gets the suspension and tire package it always needed. While evolutionary rather than revolutionary, Ford’s update takes the Shelby’s track prowess and fun factor to a new level.
Posted By Bradley Iger
Lamborghini ST-X concept
Cars

Lamborghini’s ST-X will likely spawn a super-Urus with the soul of a race car

Lamborghini is taking the Urus racing in 2020. The racing version will be lighter than the production model it's based on, and we expect it will be a good deal quicker. It is also trickling into a performance version of the Urus.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Volvo Car Accident Advisor
Cars

Volvo’s new app walks you through what to do after an accident

Volvo's Accident Advisor sends information on what to do after an accident directly to a driver's smartphone. Drivers can also use it to notify their insurance companies and find a repair shop.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Cars

Aston Martin will revive James Bond’s DB5 at a price only Goldfinger can afford

Aston Martin will build 25 new versions of the DB5 from the 1964 James Bond film Goldfinger, complete with gadgets. These "continuation cars" will cost millions of dollars, but won't be road legal.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein