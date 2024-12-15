 Skip to main content
PlugStar’s platform matches your lifestyle with EVs and buying incentives

By
Getty Images
Getty Images

A recent survey by research firm Accenture determined that a majority of potential buyers of electric vehicles are mostly concerned with reliability, affordability and how well EVs integrate into their daily lives.

It seems Plug In America, a nonprofit dedicated to accelerating the shift to electric vehicles (EVs), has listened to those concerns as it revamped PlugStar.com, its information and shopping platform.

The website aims to simplify the EV buying process, giving prospective buyers advanced tools and resources to make EV ownership more accessible and hassle-free.

As a visitor to the site, you’ll first be asked to put in your ZIP code, and PlugStar will then give you the most relevant information, from EV models and incentives to local events and educational info.

“EVs are different, and EV buyers have a lot of specialized questions they need answered to find the right car for their needs,” says Joel Levin, Plug In America’s executive director, in a statement. “Our expert staff has pulled together the best data on vehicles, incentives, charging equipment, electricians and dealers to make a state-of-the-art, essential resource for anyone looking to buy or lease an EV.”

The platform offers a shopping assistant tool, along with enhanced filters, to help customers find EV models that match their lifestyle.

It also helps with finding applicable incentives, be it for a specific vehicle or for chargers and electricity, at the national and state levels, as well as the local level where Plug In America has partnerships.The platform also helps to connect with PlugStar-certified dealers knowledgable about EVs and those able to offer federal incentives.

These features might come in handy given the highly uncertain fate of the existing $7,500 tax credit on the purchase or lease of a new EV. The incoming Trump administration is reportedly planning to end the incentive next year. Meanwhile, some states, such as California, plan to bring back their own incentives.

The PlugStar platform also provides details about each EV model, along with a customizable calculator for buying, loaning, or leasing, and comparing vehicle features side by side. Finally, the site also provides help finding public charging locations or home charging solutions.

If all that wasn’t enough, Plug In America says all visitors who create a profile on PlugStar.com before the end of the year will be entered into a drawing for a $250 gift card.

Nick Godt
Nick Godt
Freelance reporter
Nick Godt has covered global business news on three continents for over 25 years.
