TechArt shows a Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo that swallowed a rally car

Share

This year’s edition of the annual Geneva Auto Show is right around the corner. Head-turning concept cars and the newest production models always steal the show, but the event wouldn’t be complete without a wide selection of aftermarket companies showcasing their widest, lowest, and wildest products. German tuner TechArt is heading to Geneva with a highly modified Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo in tow.

Named GrandGT, the super-wagon takes the form of a Panamera Sport Turismo that looks like it swallowed a Group B rally car from the 1980s. The only body panel that hasn’t been modified is the roof. Looking at the front end, we see a deeper bumper that incorporates wide air scoops which help keep the temperature in check in the engine bay. TechArt also added flared fenders to accommodate wider wheels and a scalloped hood. The back end now wears a wide air diffuser flanked by two pairs of exhaust tips, a roof-mounted spoiler, and flares that match the ones up front. Most of the add-ons are made out of carbon fiber to keep weight in check.

The interior is lavish in its own way. Step inside and you’ll find saddle brown leather upholstery on virtually every surface with the exception of the door pillars and the headliner; they get black Alcantara. Green, orange, and black stitching gives the upholstery a tartan-like look. You’ll love it and want it or you’ll hate it and prefer the stock interior, but at least it’s original and more tasteful than what we’re used to seeing from the aftermarket.

The hood hides something everyone can agree on: lots of power. The GrandGT started life as a Panamera Sport Turismo Turbo. Fully stock, it comes with a twin-turbocharged, 4.0-liter V8 engine that makes 550 horsepower and 567 pound-feet of torque. It still has the V8, but TechArt bumped its output to 631 hp and 664 lb-ft. of torque, according to Motor Authority. The Sport Turismo is now capable of achieving the benchmark zero-to-60-mph sprint in 3.4 seconds before going on to a top speed of about 200 mph.

The visual upgrades and the mechanical tweaks aren’t part of an all-in-one package deal. If you already own a Panamera, TechArt can add the body kit and leave the engine alone or vice versa. Of course, you can also work directly with the company to create a one-of-a-kind car — provided you can foot the bill. Pricing information hasn’t been released yet, but keep in mind the Panamera Sport Turismo starts at $154,000.