Digital Trends
Cars

Rolls-Royce’s ‘Privacy Suite’ is a leather-lined cocoon for rich people

Stephen Edelstein
By
1 of 12
Rolls-Royce Phantom Privacy Suite
Rolls-Royce Phantom Privacy Suite
Rolls-Royce Phantom Privacy Suite
Rolls-Royce Phantom Privacy Suite
Rolls-Royce Phantom Privacy Suite
Rolls-Royce Phantom Privacy Suite
Rolls-Royce Phantom Privacy Suite
Rolls-Royce Phantom Privacy Suite
Rolls-Royce Phantom Privacy Suite
Rolls-Royce Phantom Privacy Suite
Rolls-Royce Phantom EWB
Rolls-Royce Phantom EWB

The Rolls-Royce Phantom is a four-wheeled sensory-deprivation tank, separating its occupants from the outside world more effectively than just about any other car. But about plutocrats who won’t even concede to sharing space with their chauffeurs? Rolls-Royce has a solution. It’s called the “Privacy Suite,” and it separates front and rear seats with a limousine-like partition.

Designed for the long-wheelbase version of the Phantom, the Privacy Suite was unveiled at the 2018 Chengdu Auto Show. Like an upscale version of Get Smart’s Cone of Silence, it allows backseat occupants to chat without being overheard by anyone.

“Throughout history, the power brokers and history makers have negotiated some of the most historical agreements in confidence thanks to the ‘luxury of privacy’ afforded to them by the rear compartment of a Rolls-Royce,” the automaker said in a statement.

Bringing this vision of a smoke-filled room on wheels into the 21st century, the Privacy Suite uses electrochromatic glass to separate the front and rear of the interior. The glass switches from transparent to opaque at the touch of a button. A frequency-specific sound-absorption material inhibits the transmission of conversations in the rear of the car to the front. An intercom allows rear-seat passengers to communicate with the driver.

The partition also has a hole for passing objects between the front and rear sections of the cabin. Opening and closing are controlled by the rear-seat passengers only, and the hole is “discretely illuminated to ensure passengers are satisfied with the nature of the documents or objects before they receive them,” according to Rolls-Royce. That sounds like a perfect feature for paranoid plutocrats.

When the secret negotiations conclude, passengers can switch on a rear-seat entertainment system with two 12-inch screens, with controls mounted on a center console. Rear curtains and privacy glass complete the package. The Privacy Suite can also be combined with Rolls’ Starlight Headliner, which uses pinpricks of light on the ceiling to imitate the look of a night sky.

Rolls-Royce did not discuss pricing, but the Privacy Suite is presumably an expensive addition to an already expensive car. But Rolls-Royce customers have plenty of money and an appetite for pricey add-ons, so the Privacy Suite should prove popular. It’s likely only a matter of time before a customer requests the setup for Rolls’ new Cullinan SUV.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Waze vs. Google Maps
jaguar land rover uses virtual eyes to test trust in self driving cars jlr 3
Cars

There’s a good reason this self-driving pod has huge ‘virtual eyes’

Jaguar Land Rover's driverless pod — complete with large LED eyes — isn't a peek into how its autonomous-car design is progressing. Instead, it's part of ongoing research aimed at making pedestrians feel safer with the technology.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
How to test a car battery
Cars

Not feeling that spark? Here's how to test a car battery

A dead battery can really ruin your day, but thankfully, it's entirely avoidable. In this article, we’ll cover how to test a car battery, including what tools you'll need and a breakdown of voltage readings.
Posted By Miles Branman
tokyo driverless cabs 2020 taxi
Cars

Tokyo taxi firm sets the stage for a driverless fleet for 2020 Olympics

Working with a local tech firm, a Tokyo cab company this week launched Japan's first trial of a robot taxi service for paying passengers. The aim is to have a full-fledged service operating for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
waymo orders thousands of chrysler pacifica minivans self driving car softens in pedestrian collison
Cars

Not everyone is happy with Waymo’s self-driving cars, report says

Waymo's self-driving cars aren't perfect, according to a new report. They allegedly frustrate Arizona drivers with overly cautious maneuvers and unpredictable braking. Waymo says it's just trying to prioritize safety.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Scania semi truck
Cars

Bosch’s electric motor breakthrough makes semitrucks cheaper, cleaner, quieter

German engineering firm Bosch has developed a simple, cost-efficient way to reduce semitruck emissions. Its electric motor lets a semitrailer's rear axles recuperate energy when the truck brakes and dispense it when it starts moving again.
Posted By Ronan Glon
dyson preps multiple test tracks for its radical electric car track
Cars

Dyson preps multiple test tracks for its ‘radical’ electric car

As if to remind everyone that its electric-car plans are still on track, Dyson this week revealed it’s planning to build a large test site with multiple tracks to put the motor through its paces.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Tesla Model 3
Cars

No, this airborne Tesla isn’t the flying car Elon Musk talked about

Elon Musk once talked about a future Tesla vehicle being able to “fly short hops,” probably a bit like this Tesla that was recently spotted flying through the air in Ontario, Canada.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Life-size Lego Bugatti Chiron
Cars

Check out this life-size Bugatti Chiron made from over 1 million Lego pieces

Lego built a life-size Bugatti Chiron out of over 1 million plastic pieces. The car is even drivable although, with a top speed of 12.4 mph, it's nowhere near as fast as a real Bugatti Chiron.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Singer DLS
Cars

Restored Porsche 911 gets a modern upgrade, but retains classic beauty

California-based restoration house Singer Vehicle Design has built its most advanced car yet. The Dynamic and Lightweight Study adds modern power and technology to the Porsche 911's timeless silhouette.
Posted By Ronan Glon
First preproduction Faraday Future FF 91
Cars

Faraday Future completes first preproduction FF 91 electric crossover

Faraday Future completed the first preproduction version of its FF 91 electric crossover at its Hanford, California, factory. The company hopes to deliver the first customer cars in 2019.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2019 Lexus RC
Cars

2019 Lexus RC coupe gets sleeker styling and stiffer suspension

The 2019 Lexus RC coupe gets minor exterior styling, interior trim, and suspension updates for the new model year. Will that be enough to keep up with luxury coupes Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz?
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
road rave subscription direct sales threaten traditional car dealers belgium us auto tesla
Cars

Tesla wants help, will hire customer experience specialists at 98 locations

Tesla is on a tear, ramping up hiring for Tesla showrooms in 98 locations across the country. In the largest reported jump in job openings since at least 2016, there are now more than 2,000 open positions.
Posted By Bruce Brown
waze
Mobile

Waze vs. Google Maps: Which map app should you be using?

Waze and Google Maps are two of the most popular apps for those looking for turn-by-turn navigation, yet there are some notable differences to point out. Here, we examine both to decide which offers the best feature set.
Posted By Kailla Coomes
lyft electric scooter san francisco
Cars

Scooter-share services returning to San Francisco, but Uber and Lyft blocked

In a move expected to rattle many app-based scooter services operating across the U.S., San Francisco officials issued operating permits to just two companies — Scoot and Skip — while rejecting 10 others.
Posted By Trevor Mogg