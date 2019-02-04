Digital Trends
Cars

Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus Boot aims to be the supercar of off-road vehicles

Stephen Edelstein
By
Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus (SCG) has built some impressive supercars, but now the boutique automaker is going in a different direction. Its next vehicle is the Boot, an off-roader inspired by the Baja Boot, a custom-built creation built for the Baja 1000 off-road race in the 1960s. The reincarnation Boot will launch later this year as a 2020 model, and should put Jeep Wranglers to shame.

The original Boot was built by General Motors engineer Vic Hickey, and was later bought and raced by actor Steve McQueen. Two copies were built; one is in a museum in The Netherlands, the other was bought by SCG founder James Glickenhaus at auction in 2010. The new Boot aims to replicate the no-nonsense design of the original, but with modern updates.

The SCG Boot will be available in two-door and four-door configurations. The two-door version will arrive in May as a 2020 model, while the four-door will launch next year as a 2021 model, according to a company Facebook post. The four-door model will cost $287,500 SCG will also offer a “Level 6” armor package, which SCG claims can stand up to fire from M-16 or AK-47 assault rifles, for an additional $166,750. The two-door Boot will start around $258,000, according to Motor Authority.

Buyers can also choose between street-legal and race-only configurations. The racing version gets the 6.2-liter supercharged V8 from a Chevrolet Corvette Z06, with 650 horsepower. Street-legal versions get the naturally aspirated 6.2-liter V8 from the base Corvette, rated at 460 hp.

The four-door model also features outboard rear seats, to give rear-seat passengers an unobstructed view. Not having to look at the backs of the front seats will also reduce the chance of motion sickness, according to SCG. That’s an important feature, given the conditions these vehicles were designed to drive in.

SCG will race a Boot in the Baja 1000 in November. It also invited a handful of owners to race their Boots, with full support from its race team. SCG also offered a “luxury tour” to owners who just wanted to spectate, which has already sold out.

The planned 2020 model year production run, consisting of just five two-door models, is already sold out. SCG plans to build 20 of the four-door Boots as 2021 models, with 17 build slots still available. Expect well-heeled off-road enthusiasts to snatch up the rest in due time.

