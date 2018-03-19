Autonomous Uber hits and kills Arizona woman, company halts self-driving fleet

Share

Uber has put the brakes on its experimental autonomous vehicles in Phoenix, Pittsburgh, San Francisco, and Toronto following a deadly collision between an Uber vehicle and a woman in Tempe, Arizona, according to TV station ABC15.

The incident likely marks the first pedestrian fatality involving an autonomous vehicle.

The news report said the woman, who was struck and later died from her injuries, was walking outside of the crosswalk; ABC15 provided scant other details on the incident. A video from the station described the woman as a bicyclist, and showed an image of a twisted bike at the side of the road. While the car was reportedly operating in self-driving mode, someone was behind the wheel at the time, according to Tempe police. The National Transportation Safety Board said on Twitter that it planned to open an investigation of the incident, noting “more to come.”

Our hearts go out to the victim’s family. We’re fully cooperating with @TempePolice and local authorities as they investigate this incident. — Uber Comms (@Uber_Comms) March 19, 2018

“Our hearts go out to the victim’s family. We are fully cooperating with local authorities in their investigation of this incident,” an Uber spokesperson told the TV station. Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi also tweeted his condolences about the sad news, noting that “We’re thinking of the victim’s family as we work with local law enforcement to understand what happened.”

The company described the pause in its autonomous vehicle program as “a standard move.”

Arizona has seen an alarming number of pedestrian deaths this year. A report from the Governors Highway Safety Association released March 1 said Arizona had the highest rate of pedestrian fatalities in the nation, based on available data from 2017.

Autonomous vehicles from Uber have been operating in Arizona since February 2017 as part of a national series of tests of self-driving vehicles.

We have reached out to Uber and the Temple Police Department for more information on this breaking news and will update this post when we learn more.