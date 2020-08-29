Japanese startup SkyDrive confirmed that it has completed the first manned test flight of its SD-03 flying car, with videos showing the vehicle in action.

SkyDrive said in a press release that the test flights, which were conducted on August 25 at the 10,000-square-meter Toyota Test Field, lasted for about four minutes. A pilot was in the SD-03, but to ensure stability and safety, a computer-assisted control system was used, along with technical staff that monitored flight conditions and the flying car’s performance.

SD-03 is designed to be the smallest electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (VTOL) vehicle in the world, only taking up the space of two parked cars. It uses eight motors, with two rotors in four locations, to ensure safety during emergency situations.

SkyDrive also uploaded a video that provides a closer look at the development of the SD-03, leading into its first manned test flight.

SkyDrive said that it will continue conducting test flights in more conditions, and that it is aiming to acquire approval to fly the SD-03 outside the Toyota Test Field before the end of the year.

Flying cars of the future

SkyDrive, however, is far from being the only company that is developing flying cars. Uber, Airbus, and Hyundai are just some of the brands that are interested in giving people the option of soaring through the sky for their daily travels.

Munich, Germany-based Lilium secured $35 million in funding in June, to add to the $240 million that it received in March, for the development of its Lilium Jet, proving that there is growing interest in VTOL aircraft.

