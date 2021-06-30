  1. News

Watch this flying car make history with first intercity flight

By

A vehicle capable of flying in the sky and driving on the road completed a momentous  journey this week.

Stefan Klein, founder and CEO of research and development company Klein Vision, drove his prototype AirCar to Nitra international airport in Slovakia before motoring down the runway and taking off. He then flew the 35-minute route to Bratislava and, after landing at the city’s airport, drove the two-passenger vehicle to the downtown area three minutes away. A video (above) shows key moments from the incredible ride.

Klein has been developing a flying car for the last 20 years. His vehicle has already taken more than 140 test flights, but this week’s outing was the team’s most ambitious effort to date.

With the simple push of a button, the dual-mode vehicle retracts/deploys its wings and tail in a mere 135 seconds, enabling it to hit the road or take to the skies.

The gasoline-powered AirCar uses a BMW engine and a fixed propeller. It has a maximum cruising speed of 119 mph (190 kph) and has flown as high as 2,500 meters (8,200 feet). The next version of the AirCar is expected to have a top cruising speed of 186 mph (300 kph) and be able to travel as far as 621 miles (1,000 km) on a single tank of fuel.

There has been growing interest in so-called “flying cars” in recent years — Digital Trends profiles some of the leading designs — though most vehicles can only fly and have no ability to transform into a roadworthy automobile. However, unlike the AirCar, many of the vehicles can take off and land vertically, making them ideal for travel in urban areas. They’re also electric, whereas the AirCar currently requires gasoline.

Still, Klein’s focus has been on something that’s truly worthy of the “flying car” label.

“This flight starts a new era of dual-transportation vehicles,” the inventor said in a release. “It opens a new category of transportation and returns the freedom originally attributed to cars back to the individual.”

Of course, for Klein’s unique vehicle to go mainstream, it’ll first have to convince regulators of its safety and durability, while owners of the AirCar will have to have both a pilot’s license and a driver’s license to obtain the full benefit.

With all that in mind, it may be some time before we see Klein’s flying car on our roads and in our skies, but we can surely all agree that it’s one cool-looking machine and a remarkable achievement.

Editors' Recommendations

Awesome spacewalk time-lapse shows a day at the office 250 miles up

Two astronauts during a spacewalk at the ISS.

Watch Boston Dynamics’ Spot robots strut their stuff

watch boston dynamics spot robots strut their stuff robot dancing

New report points to redesigned MacBook and AirPods later this year

apple macbook pro 13 m1 review 04

Black+Decker Health trackers are the reimagined life alert system for seniors

black decker health, seniors, wearable, goVia, fall detection

How the AMD RX 6800 XT runs 9% faster than it did at launch

AMD Radeon RX 6000

Intel’s first discrete GPU could launch soon. Should gamers be excited?

Concept art of an Intel DG2 graphics card.

Nest commits to increasing its transparency around privacy and security

Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen on table

Sony acquires Returnal developer Housemarque, teases another purchase

The protagonist from the game Returnal in a space suit posed in front of flag.

HP launches an ultralight Pavilion laptop with Ryzen 5000 for just $749

hp launches amd exclusive pavilion aero 13 ryzen 5000

Leak hints at simple and familiar design for rumored OnePlus Nord 2

oneplus nord 2 renders news

Nothing will tell us everything about its true wireless earbuds on July 27

Nothing Ear (1) launch teaser image

Pepper robot’s future uncertain as SoftBank suspends production

pepper the robot new york city bank

YouTube TV launches 4K Plus upgrade with yet another price jump

A couple of people watching YouTube TV.